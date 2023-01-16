BLOOD DRIVE: Boyd County Chapter of American Red Cross offers a blood drive from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17, at Bellefonte Pavilion, 2000 Ashland Drive, Ashland.
OVER 100: Two months before 101-year-old Anne Alexander Imperi “connected with God in the garden” through death Dec. 17, she celebrated her recent published contribution to the best-selling prayer book, “Connecting with God in the Garden,” authored by her daughter, Cecile Smith, at Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church. The mother of 10 children established Birthright of Huntington in 1973, where she served as director 23 years. She attended Catholic Junior College (now Aquinas), graduated from University of Michigan and taught music and English in Grand Rapids. She married her college sweetheart, Leo, moved with him to New York City and then to Huntington in 1953, where he joined Marshall Music Faculty. She was also an office typist and accompanist for Dickenson’s School of Dance, volunteer organist at Our Lady of Fatima 11 years and volunteer at Contact, a 24-hour Hot Line Counseling Ministry. This lady certainly laid a great foundation in Huntington and her efforts didn’t go unnoticed or forgotten.
TRAINING: Ashland Animal Rescue Fund offers a new volunteer training from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17, at the kennel, 12365 Kevin Ave. Volunteers must be age 18 or older. Attendees are asked to wear old, comfortable clothes and shoes. If unable to walk dogs, individuals can serve in the cat room and clean kennels while dogs are walking.
REPRESENTATIVE: Kalyn Thornton, 10th grader at Winfield High School, is a Hugh O’Brien Youth Leadership representative for the school. She has excellent grades and very involved at school and her community. Her essay was titled “What it means to be a Leader.”
BOWLING: Lawrence County Special Olympics participate in bowling for many two days this week. Middle school, high school and adult athletes participate Wednesday, Jan. 18, at Spare Time Recreation, 2216 S. 3rd St., Ironton, Ohio. Pre-school and elementary athletes gear up for the fun Friday, Jan. 20.
JOINED: Dr. Russell Fry II brings more than 18 years’ experience in ophthalmology in Huntington and Monroe, North Carolina, to HIMG Ophthalmology, outpatient facility of St. Mary’s Medical Center and member of Mountain Health Network. Dr. Fry received his medical degree from Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine and completed his residency at Vanderbilt University, Nashville, Tennessee.
SERVICE/CELEBRATION: Center for African American Students and the Huntington-Cabell Branch of NAACP offer a Martin Luther King Day of Service and Celebration honoring the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. from 10 a.m. to noon Monday, Jan. 16. Community service projects are from 10 a.m. to noon. Register at http://www.marshall.edu/caas. A community celebration dinner with Karl Colder, Huntington police chief, speaking begins at 4:30 p.m. at Marshall University Memorial Student Center, Don Morris Room. Contact Shaunte Polk, polk4@marshall.edu, or Charles Meyers, huntingtoncabellnaacp@gmail.com.
WRITERS: The monthly “Writers Can Read” open mic night reading series continues at 7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 16, at Heritage Station, 210 11th St. The free event features Joanie Ward Smith, genealogy researcher of Huntington, and Lee Martin, College of Arts and Sciences Distinguished Professor of English at The Ohio State University.
BELATED BIRTHDAYS: Leigh Anna Bennett, Shannon Lawman, Hilda Mynes, Jan. 9; Lois Brewer, Lori Folio, Bob Sauvageot, Jan. 10; Joshua Johnson, Brent Nelson, Jennifer York, Jan. 11; Megan Fisher, Cindy Hinshaw, Logan Jackson, Jennifer Romeo, Jan. 12; Joshua Campbell, Julie Cremeans, Drew Johnson, Josh Shaffer, Jan. 13; Ella Johnson, Rachael Gibson, Terri Crowe, Susan Brooks, Jan. 14; Malinda Carr, Jan. 15.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Mary Downs, Charles Romine, Barbara Riddle.
CHUCKLE: Working as a court reporter, Mary listened to lots of testimony that one wouldn’t hear on “Law and Order,” including this give-and-take between the judge and a mother during a paternity suit. The judge asked, “Was the child born out of wedlock?” The mother responded, “No, sir, just outside of Louisville.”
Send items to Brenda Lucas, P.O. Box 596, Ona, WV 25545; fax to 304-526-2857; or email to bklucas53@aol.com.
