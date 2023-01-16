The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

BLOOD DRIVE: Boyd County Chapter of American Red Cross offers a blood drive from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17, at Bellefonte Pavilion, 2000 Ashland Drive, Ashland.

OVER 100: Two months before 101-year-old Anne Alexander Imperi “connected with God in the garden” through death Dec. 17, she celebrated her recent published contribution to the best-selling prayer book, “Connecting with God in the Garden,” authored by her daughter, Cecile Smith, at Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church. The mother of 10 children established Birthright of Huntington in 1973, where she served as director 23 years. She attended Catholic Junior College (now Aquinas), graduated from University of Michigan and taught music and English in Grand Rapids. She married her college sweetheart, Leo, moved with him to New York City and then to Huntington in 1953, where he joined Marshall Music Faculty. She was also an office typist and accompanist for Dickenson’s School of Dance, volunteer organist at Our Lady of Fatima 11 years and volunteer at Contact, a 24-hour Hot Line Counseling Ministry. This lady certainly laid a great foundation in Huntington and her efforts didn’t go unnoticed or forgotten.

Send items to Brenda Lucas, P.O. Box 596, Ona, WV 25545; fax to 304-526-2857; or email to bklucas53@aol.com.

