QUIZZED: The annual middle school Quiz Bowl tournament hosted by Lawrence County Educational Service Center was conducted in early December with St. Joseph, season champions, winning the tournament. That team, coached by Billie Cogan, consisted of Alex Gnau, Gavin Simpson, Piper Delaney, Harley Kelley, Mason Weber, Zane Dressel, Ava Bihl, Kate Neel, Elijah Neel and Rex Weber. Ironton’s team, coached by Rick McMaster, featured Evee Gallion, Cole Taylor, Kylie Haynes, Khamil Martin, Tanner Klienman, Derek Pack, Brody Easthom, Jenna Compliment, Marlena McCown and Tanner Fraley. High school teams conduct their annual Ironmaster Quiz Bowl at Ohio University Southern in March.
COMPETED: Willow Maynard, 2021 Lawrence County Fair Queen, was among 78 contestants recently participating at the Ohio Fairs’ Queen competition but did not win. The Symmes Valley High senior and member of Willow Wood Wranglers 4-H Club is daughter of Rachel and Josh Maynard.
CONTEST: Kindergartners through 12th-graders may submit stories, poems and illustrated tales to the 2022 KET Young Writers Contest in four categories: illustrated stories, short stories, poetry and graphic novels. Entries must be postmarked by April 15. Judges choose winners by May 30 with the top three entries in each category published online. Rules and entry forms are available at KET.org/writerscontest.
PRESENTATION: A virtual community event celebrating Martin Luther King Jr. Day begins at noon Tuesday, Jan. 18, at Ashland Community and Technical College’s Facebook page. The presentation, “MLK’s Legacy: Moving Forward,” is presented by Marshall Tyson and the Rev. Stanley McDonald. Tyson is a Gahanna Lincoln High School and Kentucky Christian University graduate with a degree in youth and family ministry, minoring in Bible studies. A youth pastor for 10 years, he is the marketing supervisor for Pathways Inc., where he has been 10 years. McDonald served in the U.S. Air Force on active duty from March 1985 to December 2011, when he retired with more than 26 years. He received an ordination certification from Canaan Full Gospel Baptist Church in Goldsboro, N.C., in 1999. He is pastor of New Hope Missionary Baptist Church and transportation director at Ashland Independent School District. Contact Kevin Harrison, kevin.harrision@kctcs.edu, or Al Baker, alvin.baker@kctcs.edu.
WRITERS: January Writers Can Read features Wiley Cash and Eric Douglas at 7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 17, at Heritage Station. Cash, a New York Times best-selling novelist, appears via video link. Douglas, local writer and radio host, appears in person. Masks and social distancing are required. An open mic session follows the presentations.
WANTED: Applications are being accepted by the City of Charleston for local performers to be considered for inclusion in the 2022 Live on the Levee concert series offered Friday nights through the summer at Charleston’s Haddad Riverfront Park. Online applications are available at www.liveontheleveecharleston.com. The completed application, music and video samples may be mailed to Brittany Knox, special events coordinator, P.O. Box 2749, Charleston, WV 25330, or emailed to lotlbands@cityofcharleston.org. Applications deadline is 5 p.m. Feb. 15.
OBSERVANCE: Marshall University Office of Intercultural Affairs and Division of Student Affairs present MLK Jr. Observance Day with “Lest We Forget” featuring memorable Martin Luther King Jr. Letters and Speeches at 6 p.m. Monday, Jan. 17. The event is virtual at www.facebook.com/MarshallU.
LATE BIRTHDAYS: Breigh Nibert, Jan. 1; Ashley Kinker, Jan.2; Mike Blower, Brock Herrenkohl, Jan. 5; Kyleigh Snell, Libby Burdette, Shawn Kelley, Jan. 7; Ruth Sugonis, Patty Blankenship, Jan. 10; Sandy Rupert, Jan. 11; Bryton Leadman, Jan. 12; Mike Meadows, Betty Peck, Jan. 16.
BELATED ANNIVERSARIES: Buddy and Betty Beckett, Jan. 2; Carl and Beverly Eden, Bill and Susan Wagoner, Jan. 7.
CHUCKLE: When the doctor asked Jimmy if he exercised, he responded, “I exercised once, but found I was allergic to it.” The doctor asked, “Why do you think that?” Jimmy answered, “My skin flushed, and my heart raced. I got sweaty and short of breath. Very dangerous.”