CLASSES: French Art Colony, Gallipolis, Ohio, offers a beginners’ 16-week session of beginners Pre-Ballet Tuesdays through May 13. Open to ages 3-5, classes are available from 4 to 4:45 p.m. at a cost of $14 per class or $52 month. The beginner/intermediate class, Tap III, open to ages 10-14, is from 4:45 to 5:45 p.m. at a cost of $16 class or $64 month. The intermediate class of Jazz II, open to ages 10-18, is from 5:45 to 6:45 p.m. at a cost is $16 class or $64 month. A beginner/intermediate Tap II, open to ages 9-15, is from 6:45 to 7:30 p.m. at a cost of $14 per class or $52 per month. COVID guidelines are followed, with the classroom and waiting space sanitized before and after classes. Contact 740-446-3834 or maggiejackson@frenchartcolony.org.
STAFF: Two have joined the Cabell County Assessor’s Office. David Lycan and Joab Dellinger will collect data and appraising property throughout the county to be utilized in the assessing process.
CANCELED: The scheduled meeting for Lawrence County Regional Planning Commission to be held Thursday, Jan. 21, has been canceled due to the COVID-19 positive case increase.
SECOND: Judge Andrew P. Ballard was recently sworn in to his second term as judge in the Lawrence County Court of Common Pleas by Michael P. Patterson.
EXHIBIT: West Virginia students in kindergarten through grade 12 may participate in the 2021 “Almost Heaven” Governor’s Art Exhibition sponsored by Gov. Jim Justice, first lady Cathy Justice and West Virginia Department of Arts, Culture and History. Awards for the one-of-a-kind postcard design featuring a favorite wildlife and/or plant in the state are given to first- through third-place in categories of elementary school, middle school and high school. To download a printable submission form, visit www.wvculture.org. Artwork and submission form may be dropped off or mailed to WVDACH, Attn: Cailin Howe, The Culture Center, 1900 Kanawha Blvd. East, Charleston, WV 25305. Selected entries are displayed at Charleston State Capitol beginning Feb. 10.
ELECTED: Not only was Steve Williams re-elected to another term as Huntington’s city mayor, he was re-elected to a two-year term of National League of Cities board of directors at the 2020 Virtual City Summit. As a board member, he meets in March, June and November to guide the strategic direction.
WRITERS: Three Appalachian writers — John Neyer, third-generation native of Ashland; Steve Eggleston, Ashland native; and John Bullock, an Englishman — are featured during the virtual Zoom meeting at 7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 18. The free event’s ID and password information is available at https://www.facebook.com/WritersCanRead.
HONORED: Marshall University Police Department Patrolman Taylor J. Eastes was one of 38 individuals completing training at West Virginia State Police Academy in November. Joining the police department in May, he earned the valedictorian award for the highest academic achievement in his graduating class. A Marshall University student, he is studying cyber forensics and security. Congratulations, Taylor, for this achievement.
WINNERS: A virtual event recognizing Black History Month and announcing student winners of the 2021 Black History Month Poster Contest is hosted by Marshall University’s Dr. Carter G. Woodson Lyceum at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 19. The event can be accessed at https://tinyurl.com/y58wu2ad.
CHUCKLE: Two college students were walking home as they discussed their classes. Carol said, “I took ‘Introduction to Shakespeare’ last semester, and it was really disappointing.” Jane answered, “In what way?” Carol remarked, “He never once showed up in class.”