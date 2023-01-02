TREE RECYCLING: Lawrence-Scioto Solid Waste Management District and Wayne National Forest team up to recycle live Christmas trees after the holiday season. Drop-off sites through Lawrence County are marked with a sign. Locations include Lawrence County Fairgrounds, Cedar Street entrance; 408 2nd St., South Point, near South Point Police Department; Coal Grove Village Hall, Carlton-Davidson Lane; Hanging Rock, lot next to former police department building; junction of U.S. 52 and State Route 141, in front of Fruth Pharmacy, Ironton; and Wayne National Forest Ranger Station, 6518 State Route 93, Pedro. The deadline to drop off is Jan. 9, when they will be collected and dumped into Lake Vesuvius to create habitat for fish living in lake.
SPELLERS: Hunter Jones, fifth grader at West Teays Elementary School, was the champion in the recent schoolwide spelling bee in mid-December. This was Hunter’s second year in a row competing in the bee. Ryan Davenport, fourth grader at the school, was named runner-up. Congratulations on this win, fellows.
SCREENING: King’s Daughters Medical Center offers routine blood screenings with its low-cost blood profile program from 8 to 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 6, at King’s Daughters Center for Advanced Imaging, 2225 Central Ave., Ashland. The cost is $25. Optional A1C testing is $5. Fasting is required; however, physician orders or appointments are not required. Cash, checks and credit cards are accepted. Insurance cannot be billed. Visit KingsDaughtersHealth.com.
GYMNAST: Isaiah Hassett of Huntington has secured a position on the Future Stars Junior National Development Team. The 12-year-old recently earned this achievement after traveling to the U.S. Olympic Training Facility in Colorado. After swinging, climbing and tumbling at home, he began gymnastics at age 3 and followed a few years later at Bozhi’s Gym Nest, owned by Bozhidar “Bozhi” Russev, member of Men’s Bulgarian National Gymnastics Team from 1960-1966. Isaiah is at the highest level possible for his age, which is Level 8, and placed 14th last season before moving to fifth before going to Colorado.
TEENS: A “Teen Cooking Class” sponsored by West Virginia University Extension, begins at 4 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 5, at Barboursville Public Library. The cooking skills class continues each Thursday through February — Jan. 12, 19 and 26 and Feb. 2, 9, 16 and 23. Registration is required before the week of class. Call 304-736-4621.
LISTED: Carter McKenna of Culloden, West Virginia, was named to the president’s list at Davis and Elkins College for the fall semester. To earn this distinction, full-time students must achieve a 4.0 grade point average.
MEETING: Ladies Missionary of Jeffersonville M.B. Church in Coal Grove, Ohio, meets at 7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 2, at the church. Brother Todd Warner speaks.
LATE BIRTHDAYS: Justin Cox, Nina Rakes, Jan. 1.
BELATED ANNIVERSARIES: Jared and Beth May celebrated their first anniversary Jan. 1, while two couples from Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church celebrated anniversary milestones in December. Tim and Susan Muth celebrated 53rd anniversary Dec. 28 and Frank and Mila Markun celebrated number 51 Dec. 30. Here’s hoping their celebrations were super and many more years of togetherness, love, happiness and faithfulness abide.
CHUCKLE: A couple decided to go for an anniversary meal and after some deliberation decided on their local restaurant that served various dishes. They perused the menu and finally agreed to share the chef’s special “Chicken Surprise.” The waiter brought over the meal, served in a lidded cast iron pot. Just as the wife was about to start in on the meal, the lid of the pot rose a tiny amount and she briefly saw two beady little eyes looking around before the lid slammed back down. “Good grief, did you see that?” she asked her husband. He hadn’t so she asked him to look in the pot. He reached for it and again the lid rose, and again he saw two beady little eyes looking around before it firmly slammed back down. Rather perturbed he called the waiter over, explained what was happening and demanded an explanation. “Well sir,” said the waiter, “What did you order?” “We both chose the same,” he replied, “the Chicken Surprise.” “Oh, I do apologize, this is my fault,” said the waiter. “I’ve brought you the Peking duck.”
Send items to Brenda Lucas, P.O. Box 596, Ona, WV 25545; fax to 304-526-2857; or email to bklucas53@aol.com.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.