The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

TREE RECYCLING: Lawrence-Scioto Solid Waste Management District and Wayne National Forest team up to recycle live Christmas trees after the holiday season. Drop-off sites through Lawrence County are marked with a sign. Locations include Lawrence County Fairgrounds, Cedar Street entrance; 408 2nd St., South Point, near South Point Police Department; Coal Grove Village Hall, Carlton-Davidson Lane; Hanging Rock, lot next to former police department building; junction of U.S. 52 and State Route 141, in front of Fruth Pharmacy, Ironton; and Wayne National Forest Ranger Station, 6518 State Route 93, Pedro. The deadline to drop off is Jan. 9, when they will be collected and dumped into Lake Vesuvius to create habitat for fish living in lake.

SPELLERS: Hunter Jones, fifth grader at West Teays Elementary School, was the champion in the recent schoolwide spelling bee in mid-December. This was Hunter’s second year in a row competing in the bee. Ryan Davenport, fourth grader at the school, was named runner-up. Congratulations on this win, fellows.

Send items to Brenda Lucas, P.O. Box 596, Ona, WV 25545; fax to 304-526-2857; or email to bklucas53@aol.com.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you