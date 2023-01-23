SHOW: Lee Dean Ministries presents an Elvis and Sinatra fundraiser show at 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 26, at Paul G. Blazer High School, Ashland. Proceeds benefit the school’s theater department.
SPEAKER: While Pastor Tracy and Alisa Mills of Madison Avenue Christian Church were enjoying a family vacation in Florida, the Rev. Jana Stoner was the speaker Jan. 15 at the church. It’s always good to have this good minister willing to share God’s holy word.
BLOOD: Boyd County Chapter of American Red Cross offers a blood drive from noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24, at Boyd County Public Library, 1740 Central Ave., Ashland.
INDUCTEES: Two Cabell County residents were recently initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi of Baton Rouge, La., the nation’s oldest and most selective collegiate honor society for all academic disciplines. The Marshall University inductees included Kelsi Brotherton of Milton and Caroline Cartwright of Ona.
SYMPOSIUM: Marshall University College of Arts and Media continues activities as part of the Birke Fine Arts Symposium throughout the 2023 spring semester. “Celebrating Black Contributions in American Life and History: An Exhibition of Student-Designed Posters” is available through Feb. 9 at Visual Arts Center. The event is sponsored by Dr. Carter G. Woodson Lyceum at MU. A reception is planned for 4 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 31. “Simulacrum: How to Make Money (While Destroying Photographs,” a gallery exhibition, continues through Feb. 17, in Visual Arts Center.
SPELLERS: Addison Wagner and Tyler Rowe were spelling bee winners in the recent Confidence Elementary School event. Addison, fourth grader, represented the school in late-January at the Putnam County Spelling Bee. Tyler, a fifth grader, was runner-up for the school bee. Congratulations to both winners.
CLASSES: “Beginner Ballet I” and “Beginner/Intermediate Ballet II” classes continue each Tuesday through May at French Art Colony, 530 1st Ave., Gallipolis, Ohio. The drop-off Ballet I class, open to ages 5-8, is from 4 to 5 p.m. Ballet II, open to ages 8-11, is from 5 to 6 p.m. The cost is $16 per class. “Theatre/Acting Rehearsal,” by audition only, is offered to beginner/intermediates from 6 to 7 p.m. “Ballet IV,” open to advanced students completing Ballet III, is from 7 to 8:15 p.m. at a cost of $18 per class. Call 740-446-3834.
TAX HELP: VITA Tax Help is offered from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Mondays and Tuesdays, through April 11, at Barboursville Public Library.
MEMBER: Bobby Jude became a member of the church family at Susannah Missionary Baptist Church, near Barboursville, Jan. 15. May he continue working for the Lord and feel welcome in the congregation.
CHUCKLE: Norman was searching in the library for two books by communications expert Deborah Tanner when it turned into an Abbott and Costello routine. “What’s the first book?” asked the librarian. “That’s Not What I Meant,” Norman said. “Well, what did you mean?” “That’s the title of the book,” Norman explained. “Okay,” she said, looking at him a little skeptically. “And the other book?” “You Just Don’t Understand,” he answered. “Excuse me?” she said puzzled. He got both books – eventually.
Send items to Brenda Lucas, P.O. Box 596, Ona, WV 25545; fax to 304-526-2857; or email to bklucas53@aol.com.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.