SHOW: Lee Dean Ministries presents an Elvis and Sinatra fundraiser show at 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 26, at Paul G. Blazer High School, Ashland. Proceeds benefit the school’s theater department.

SPEAKER: While Pastor Tracy and Alisa Mills of Madison Avenue Christian Church were enjoying a family vacation in Florida, the Rev. Jana Stoner was the speaker Jan. 15 at the church. It’s always good to have this good minister willing to share God’s holy word.

Send items to Brenda Lucas, P.O. Box 596, Ona, WV 25545; fax to 304-526-2857; or email to bklucas53@aol.com.

