MEET: Since the pandemic hit two years ago, the Huntington Rotary Club shifted to Zoom meetings replacing the more than a century of in-person meetings until the club briefly returned to in-person meetings last fall. Now, it’s back to Zoom meetings due to Omicron, but hopefully short term. During that time, the club never missed a meeting but featured academic leaders from Marshall, local businesses, community service organizations and public office holders, including Dr. Michael Kilkenny, executive director, Cabell-Huntington Health Department; Dr. Brian Gallagher, chair, Governor’s Advisory Council on Substance Abuse Disorder; Mayor Steve Williams; and Delegate Sean Hornbuckle. Community projects, such as ringing the bells for Salvation Army, scholarships for local Marshall students and more, also were conducted. At noon Monday, Jan. 24, the club presents Congresswoman Carol Miller as its speaker.
CADET: A Cabell County cadet was one of 106 graduates from 35 counties across West Virginia to recently graduate from the 57th class of the Mountaineer ChalleNGe Academy at Camp Dawson, Kingwood, West Virginia. Cadet Austin Ross, son of Jennifer Meade and Robert Burd, both of Huntington, was in Platoon 5. Ross was recognized for receiving the Cadre Distinction Award, Commandant’s Cup, Instructor’s List (4) and S2C Award. He also obtained the six Individual Values Recognition Ribbons and was a platoon leader. After graduating, cadets begin a one-year post residential phase of ChalleNGe that includes placement activities in education and/or employment.
EXHIBIT: “Rebellious,” art exhibit offered by The School of Art and Design at Marshall University, opens Monday, Jan. 24, at Birke Art Gallery, Smith Hall. The exhibit, continuing through Feb. 25, is a solo exhibition of figure drawings by Lindsey Guile, self-described body and fat-liberation artist exploring concepts of self-image through the lens of contemporary feminist theory. A reception is available from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 10, with the artist on hand to discuss her work. Parents should be made aware that this show does contain nudity. Contact 304-696-4312 or www.marshall.edu/art-galleries.
INDUCTED: Twenty-eight Marshall University students were recently initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective collegiate honor society for all academic disciplines. They are among approximately 25,000 students, faculty, professional staff and alumni to be initiated into the society annually. New members inducted include Sarah Smith of Glenwood; Robert Ellison and Jaiden Reed, both of Hurricane; Hallie Knipp, Kenova; Madeline Merritt, Lesage; Amanda Preece and Payton Salmons, both of Wayne; Jason Winegar, Patricia Weir, Komal Sodhi, Roozbeh Salary, Dejar Robinson, Kevin Reger, Molly O’Callaghan, Margie McInerney, Jordan McGee, Ethan Matovich, Megan Marshall, Georgiana Logan, Jake Kuzbel, Cortney Hamons, Lauren Gaal, Adria Fox, Robert Dean III, Sarah Bryan, Faith Bonyak, MaKenzie Bell and Adeoluwa Adeluola, all of Huntington. Membership is by invitation only and requires nomination and approval by a chapter. Only the top 10% of seniors and 7.5% of juniors are eligible for membership. Graduate students in the top 10% of the number of candidates for graduate degrees may also qualify. Faculty, professional staff and alumni who have achieved scholarly distinction also qualify. Congratulations to the local inductees on this recognition.
OPENING: Patties and Pints, a popular Portsmouth, Ohio, restaurant at 546 2nd St., plans to open a second location this spring in Ironton. The restaurant will be located in the former site of The End Zone, 211 Adams St. The venue offers 50 beers on tap, 36 in bottle and burgers.
ACCEPTED: It wasn’t at the fancy and beloved Greenbrier Resort or the romantic, loved and favorite waterfalls of West Virginia, but the Town of Bramwell where the first date for Lee Dean and Hailey Dillon was held that the question was recently popped and accepted. Lee, former pastor of Ona’s Mud River Baptist Church, singer with his family group, Godsmen Quartet, and performer/entertainer with Murder and Merriment and other area groups, as well as minister and inspirational speaker, is the father of two daughters — Lena and Ellie. May the love for this Christian couple continue to grow.
TALK: “Transitional Spaces,” an artist talk by Maggie Evans of Savannah, Georgia, begins at 4:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 24, via Zoom. Collective large-screen viewing is available in VAC 209.
