MUSIC: Jewel City Session 2, Episode 2 featuring Aaron Marshall Miller, local artist/singer/songwriter, is from 7 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 26, in a virtual concert. The event is free.
GRADS: Among the 93 students graduating from the summer and fall semesters at Ohio University Southern in Ironton include Jacob Alexander Leach, Barnesville; Savannah Louise Leach, Bidwell; Ashlyn Ellice Grubb, Chillicothe; Michelle Renea Fraley, Circleville; Jacob Tyler Green, Cleveland; Kayla Michelle Delawder and Christopher M. Jewell (also an Outstanding Graduate), Coal Grove; Sarah Elizabeth Adkins (Outstanding Graduate), Crown City; David Michael Wynn, Dayton; Pamela R. Williams, Franklin Furnace; and Carli P. Hill, Gallipolis; Brooklyn Bryant, Kitts Hill; Mackenzie L. Brune, Newark; Jonathan Taylor Ware, Portsmouth; Benjamin Jacob McDonald, Roseville; Lakkin Danielle Foster, Scottown; Shelby Lynn Rister and Deanna Lee Shepherd, West Portsmouth; Marisa Ryanne Boyd and Taylor Warren Davis (both Outstanding Graduates) and Bree Anne Miller, Wheelersburg; Cassandra Louise Mannon, Bessie May, Breanna P. Pemberton and Chase Sifford (Outstanding Graduate).
OFFICERS: South Side Neighborhood Organization recently elected new officers. They include Connie Reed Beaty, president; Amy Prestera, vice president; Matt Spurlock, treasurer; and John Rakus, secretary. Irv Johnson, Carolyn Becker and Amy Ward are board members. Meetings continue at 7 p.m. Thursdays, March 4, June 3 and Oct. 7, at Huntington YMCA Phil Cline Center, unless conducted virtually, which will be released on the group’s Facebook page.
65TH: Dr. and Mrs. Gary Gilbert of Huntington celebrated their 65th anniversary Dec. 20. They are parents of four children, seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. May the next 65 years be as wonderful as the first ones.
RETIRED: Dec. 31 was the last day of employment with Mountain State Centers for Independent Living since its opening in 1981 for Anne Olivia Weeks, as she retired as president and chief executive officer. She was recognized for work in the independent living movement and a charter inductee into West Virginia Independent Living Hall of Fame by the West Virginia Statewide Independent Living Council at the Disability Caucus in 2002. She plans to continue as an advocate in the West Virginia Independent Living network. Her support, dedication and hard work will be missed.
MEMBER: Sue Workman, new staff member at Pea Ridge United Methodist Church, began as its financial secretary Jan. 4. She takes on the financial administration role previously held by Peggy Ballard, who continues to be church secretary. The continued dedication and knowledge in the positions are greatly appreciated.
EXHIBIT: “The Daywood Collection” opened Saturday at Huntington Museum of Art. The exhibit is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; 10 a.m. to noon Saturday; and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. It continues through Aug. 22.
LISTED: Isabelle Litteral, daughter of Sam and Kara Litteral, was named to the dean’s list for the fall semester at Lincoln Memorial University in Tennessee. To be eligible, students must be full-time undergraduates with a 3.5 or higher grade-point average for the semester.
49TH: Frank and Mila Markun of Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church recently celebrated their 49th wedding anniversary. Here’s praying for many more happy years.
