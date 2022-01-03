RECOGNIZED: Cabell County Delegate Sean Hornbuckle was chosen by county Democratic leaders for his efforts and dedication to the Cabell County Democratic Party. For that selection, he received special recognition honoring him as one of West Virginia’s Outstanding Democrats of the Year during the recent virtual Roosevelt-Kennedy celebration attended by U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin III and other Democratic Party leaders. Congratulations, Delegate Hornbuckle. Thanks for your efforts and service to the county and state.
MUSICIAN: J.D. Crowe, well-known Grammy-winning bluegrass musician 50 years, passed away Dec. 24 at age 84. He was noted for his banjo, guitar and other instrument playing and being the leader of New South. He also received a Grammy award in 1983 for best country instrumental performance for his song “Fireball.”
NAME THAT BOOK!: Cabell County Public Library posts three clues describing a book in its collection every Tuesday through February on its Facebook page. If you guess the book correctly, you’ll be entered into a drawing for a prize at the end of each month.
SYMPATHY: Condolences to the family of Connie Jo McCallister of Salt Rock, who passed away Dec. 5 at age 66. She was a sister to Mrs. Dana (Danita) Edwards and Jan McCallister. Prayers and thoughts are with the family during this time of grief.
ENROLLMENT: Kenova United Methodist Church Preschool, also known as The Training Station, is currently enrolling ages 3 and 4 for the second semester beginning Tuesday, Jan. 4. Openings for the 2-year-old class are also available. Contact 304-453-1112 or kenovaumc.com.
JOINED: Paul J. Prunty, attorney with more than 30 years’ experience in real estate, estate planning and administration in West Virginia and Ohio, joined Campbell Woods PLLC in its Huntington office. He formerly worked with Prunty Law Offices, where he worked closely with his dad, W. Merton Prunty. The attorney received a bachelor of business administration degree in finance from Marshall University in 1981 and J.D. degree from University of Dayton School of Law in 1988. A member of West Virginia and Ohio State Bar associations, he also serves on the executive council of West Virginia Bar Association. He is also a member of Cabell County Bar Association and member of board of directors and treasurer for John W. Hereford Boys’ and Girls’ Clubs of Huntington.
KINDERMUSIK: Uptown MUSIK and Marshall University present the spring session of “Kindermusik.@Marshall” each Saturday, Jan. 8 through April 16, at Marshall Speech and Hearing Center, Smith Hall 143. “Our Time/Level 2 (L2)”, open to 15 months through age 3, is from 9:30 to 10 a.m. “Family Time/Mixed Ages”, open to 6 months through 5 years, is from 10:15 to 10:45 a.m. For enrollment, contact uptown.kindermusik.com or 606-923-9787.
AWARDED: Dr. Terry A. Johnson, retired colonel and senior flight surgeon of Scioto County, Ohio, received the fifth annual “Jim Marshall Veteran of the Year Award” for 2021 at University of Rio Grande and Rio Grande Community College. The recipient’s last position was Ohio state surgeon, Army, but served 21 years in the Ohio Army National Guard.
NAMED: The 2021 Community of the Year award ... goes to Morning Pointe of Russell senior living campus for overall leadership in providing exceptional senior care. Cheryl Stephens and Tammy Muffley, executive directors, accepted the award on behalf of the team at the company’s annual conference in December.
LATE BIRTHDAYS: Chris Hale, Everetta Boyd, Tamara Johnson, Jan. 1; Betty Stepp, Jan. 2; Ken Ambrose, Jan. 3.
CHUCKLE: The class was studying for a history test when one student said, “I wish we lived way back in time.” “Why is that?” asked the teacher. “Then there would be less history to learn!” answered the student.