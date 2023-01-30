The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

LECTURE: Marshall University's Amicus Curiae Lecture Series continues at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 31, at Brad D. Smith Foundation Hall. The lecture, "Divided We Stand: The Battle over Women's Rights and Family Values That Polarized American Politics," is by Marjorie J. Spruill, distinguished professor emerita of history from University of South Carolina. The lecture is sponsored by West Virginia Humanities Council and Simon Perry Center for Constitutional Democracy.

ELDERS: Five new elders have been installed at Enslow Park Presbyterian Church. Class of 2024 includes Kathryn Harris and Jane Jones. Class of 2025 consists of Mike Bonyak, Mary Lee Daugherty and Michelly Frizao. Congratulations to these new leaders, as well as the continuing elders of the Class of 2023 for the past three years: Shirley Birchfield, Linda Brewster, Rodrigo Almeida and Jan Gossett, and continuing elders of the class of 2024, Marilyn Lilly and Jaclyn Pyles. Outgoing members of the Class of 2022 are Paul Foard, chair of "Building and Grounds", "Stewardship" and "The COVID Task Force" teams; Rocky Harris, chair of Finance Team; and John Chambers, trustee and B&G Team, serving through a challenging time.

Send items to Brenda Lucas, P.O. Box 596, Ona, WV 25545; fax to 304-526-2857; or email to bklucas53@aol.com.

