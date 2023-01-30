Rain showers early mixing with and changing to steady snow overnight. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low 28F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 80%. About one inch of snow expected.
LECTURE: Marshall University's Amicus Curiae Lecture Series continues at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 31, at Brad D. Smith Foundation Hall. The lecture, "Divided We Stand: The Battle over Women's Rights and Family Values That Polarized American Politics," is by Marjorie J. Spruill, distinguished professor emerita of history from University of South Carolina. The lecture is sponsored by West Virginia Humanities Council and Simon Perry Center for Constitutional Democracy.
ELDERS: Five new elders have been installed at Enslow Park Presbyterian Church. Class of 2024 includes Kathryn Harris and Jane Jones. Class of 2025 consists of Mike Bonyak, Mary Lee Daugherty and Michelly Frizao. Congratulations to these new leaders, as well as the continuing elders of the Class of 2023 for the past three years: Shirley Birchfield, Linda Brewster, Rodrigo Almeida and Jan Gossett, and continuing elders of the class of 2024, Marilyn Lilly and Jaclyn Pyles. Outgoing members of the Class of 2022 are Paul Foard, chair of "Building and Grounds", "Stewardship" and "The COVID Task Force" teams; Rocky Harris, chair of Finance Team; and John Chambers, trustee and B&G Team, serving through a challenging time.
SCREENING: King's Daughters offers a routine blood screening with its low-cost blood profile program from 8 to 10 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 2, at King's Daughters Bellefonte Centre, 1000 Ashland Drive, Suite 302, Russell, Ky. Screenings continue each Thursday through June 29. The cost is $25. An optional A1C testing is available for $5. Visit KingsDaughtersHealth.com.
THIRD: The "Eggnoggins" of Putnam Career and Technical Center was third place overall winning $2,000 in the first Operation Christmas Crumble Culineering Challenge conducted in December 2022 in Martinsburg, WV. The event, sponsored by West Virginia Department of Education Office of Career Technical Education, West Virginia Hospitality and Travel Association and Education Foundation and James Rumsey Technical Institute, featured nine teams from around the state.
DISPLAY: "Optimism in Appalachia: Reclaiming Hope through Artwork, Crafts and Poetry," exhibition presented by Marshall University Libraries and School of Art and Design is displayed through May 5 at Drinko Library. The opening reception begins at 4 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 2, in Drinko Atrium. Admission is free.
SKATEPARK: Hurricane recently opened a new multi-use skatepark for all experience levels of skateboarders, roller skaters and scooter riders. The 10,000-square-foot skatepark is located at Hurricane City Park.
PRESENTATION: Mark Zanter, interim director of Marshall University School of Art and Design, presented a paper, "The Use of Markov Chains in 'Ex Machina' (2022)", at the 25th Generative Art Conference in December in Rome, Italy. A premiere of Zanter's work is scheduled for March 2023.
APPOINTED: Nancy Bryan was recently appointed physician operations manager for St. Mary's Women and Family Care in Barboursville, where she oversees operations for the primary care, pediatrics and OB/GYN practices. She also oversees operations for St. Mary's Family Care-Hurricane. Nancy has more than 20 years of practice management experience and most recently was a physician services operations manager II at St. Mary's Medical Center. She has a degree in office administration with a medical specialization from Huntington Junior College.
CLASSES: Applications are being accepted for the spring bi-term classes beginning March 13 at Ashland Community and Technical College. These classes are eight weeks long, continuing through May 7. Contact 606-326-2040 or ashland.kctcs.edu/admissions.
BELATED ANNIVERSARY: Kyle and Karlee Fischer of Kenova United Methodist Church celebrated their second wedding anniversary Jan. 23. Here's hoping it was a great one.
CHUCKLE: Josie told her dad, "You know there is a girl who sits next to me in class that has a dress just like mine." Without skipping a beat, he said, "So, you want a new dress?" She responded, "Well, it would be cheaper than changing colleges."
Send items to Brenda Lucas, P.O. Box 596, Ona, WV 25545; fax to 304-526-2857; or email to bklucas53@aol.com.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.