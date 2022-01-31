DANCERS: Ten couples featuring past winners and new competitors participate in the eighth annual Dancing with Our Stars at 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 5, at Boyd County Community Center. For reservations, call Highlands Museum and Discovery Center, host, 606-329-8888. Dancers include Viviane Khoulavong, certified personal trainer, strength coach, reiki master and E-500 RYT yoga instructor/therapist at Studio Dara Online and Tri-State Rehab/Preferred Fitness; Rick Payne with BA and BS from Ohio University and MA from University of Dayton has performed in many local events and theatrical performances; Missy Rooper, chief speech-language pathologist at Pathway’s Center for Autism and Developmental Disabilities and owner/manager of Rooper Speech Therapy Services LLC and co-ed cheerleader for the Thundering Herd; David Markins, state/national baton twirling champion, competed with Cyndi’s Studio in Ironton 12 years, MU majorette and currently full-time cosmetologist at Ironton’s Hot Spot Salon; Jerri Compton, CEO, United Way of Northeast Kentucky; Garrett Campbell, trained in dance with Yvonne DeKay School of Dance and performed at Paramount; Josh Blanton, plant manager for Vesuvius and Ashland city commissioner; Cesiah Blanton, intern board certified behavioral analyst and translator for KDMC; Laura Patrick, director of King’s Daughters Health Foundation; Wyatt Wheeler, CEO, Digital Marketing Agency, Wheeler Marketing and Consulting, and developed skills at Northern Kentucky University and Paramount Arts Center; Samantha Cleaver, family nurse practitioner, Molina Healthcare, and employed by Ashland Center for Women’s Health in OBGYN and advanced cosmetic injector at LEO Medispa in Ashland; Hunter Scott, gymnastic instructor, Price Athletics in Greenup, Kentucky, and assistant cheer coach of 16-time UCA National Champion, Greenup County High School cheerleaders; April Russell Perry, chair of board and CEO of Kentucky Farmers Bank; Kendall Perry, front-line manager with Kentucky Farmers Bank; Heather Moore, school counselor at Ponderosa Elementary School; Greg Moore, has worked as physician assistant at King’s Daughters Medical Center; Sheila Heck, registered nurse in ICU at King’s Daughters Medical Center and former owner of Two Chicks Catering; Mary Mullins, eCommerce marketing operations manager at Tempur-Sealy International; BJ Burcham owner of Identity Salon-Spa-Boutique, Identity KDMC and Groomed The Lounge; and Lauren Gibbs, current owner of LGB Properties LLC and Tutu and Twirl and former coach of Russell High School Varsity Dance Team leading them to seven national championship titles.
WINNERS: The annual spelling bee featuring students from five classes participating was recently conducted at Open Door School, Coal Grove, Ohio. There were 14 contestants from elementary, middle and high school levels participating by spelling the word aloud, writing on white board or using keyboard. The words were read by Malina Justice, high school teacher. Elementary school winners were Lillian Thomas, first place; and Kyle Ward, second place. First-place winner in the middle school category was Wesley Fitzpatrick, and followed by Brooklyn Eddy, winning second place. High school winners were Austin Stapleton, first place; Konnor Patrick, second; and Ethan Rowen, third. Student placing in each category received a certificate, trophy and facsimile cash.
NAME THAT BOOK!: Every Tuesday through February, Cabell County Public Library offers three clues describing a book in their collection on its Facebook page. If the book is guessed correctly, the individual is entered into a drawing for a prize at the end of the month.
LISTED: Eight Ohio residents were named to the president’s list at Southern New Hampshire University in Manchester, N.H., for the fall semester. They include Christopher Music, Nicole Orta and Laura Nida, all of Proctorville; Andrew Morrison and Mary Beth Thompson-Wise, both of South Point; Kira Kanouse of South Webster; Chase Music of Coal Grove; and Paul Johnson of Kitts Hill. Full-time undergraduate students earning a minimum grade-point average of 3.700 and above are named to this list.
REMEMBERING: On the last day of January 2021 — one year ago Monday, Jan. 31 — a well-respected, loved and admired man took his last breath of life. Joseph “Joe” Lee Frazier of Kenova was 90 years old and kept his lawn mower repairs going until a short while before his passing. Joe retired as police chief from Town of Ceredo in 1994 and also retired as a millwright from Local 1519. He and his late wife, Beatrice “Honey” Frazier were parents of three children and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. This kind man continues to be missed from the family, friendship circle and community.
OTHER MOM: Certain people touch our lives in a special way ... that is what Virginia “Jenny” Chatterton did. If I could have chosen a second mom, I certainly would have asked for her as I considered her a second mom anyway. In what seemed a short time of knowing her, she never made a difference in her real daughters and me. I am grateful for her kind support, thoughtfulness she showed, warmth she shared and love she gave. When she left this world several years ago, I lost a true and wonderful friend. Monday, Jan. 31, would have been her 92nd birthday, and our happy times together flood my memory.
CHUCKLE: A woman was walking down the street when she was accosted by a woman asking for a couple dollars for dinner. The woman took out her wallet, extracted $10 and asked, “If I give you money, will you buy wine with it instead of dinner?” “No, I had to stop drinking years ago”, the woman replied. “Will you use it to go shopping instead of buying food?” the woman asked. “No, I don’t waste time shopping,” the woman said. “I need to spend all my time trying to stay alive.” “Will you spend this on a beauty salon instead of food?” the woman asked. “Are you nuts!” replied the woman. “I haven’t had my hair done in 20 years!” “Well,” said the woman, “I’m not going to give you the money. Instead, I’m going to take you out for dinner with my hubby and myself tonight.” The woman was astounded. “Won’t your husband be furious with you for doing that? I know I’m dirty, and I probably smell pretty disgusting.” The woman replied, “That’s okay. It’s important for him to see what happens to a woman who had to give up shopping, hair appointments and wine.”