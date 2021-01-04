COMMANDER: Capt. Jason A. Hudak, member of Civil Air Patrol’s Mid-Valley Composite Squadron for two years and serving as the squadron’s deputy commander for cadets, medical officer and assistant safety officer, is the new commander, replacing Lt. Col. Hank Luke. Hudak also serves as the patrol’s West Virginia Wing health services officer. Luke continues as the squadron’s deputy commander for cadets.
MEET: American Legion Post 16 offers a membership meeting from 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 5, at 1421 6th Ave. Refreshments follow.
WINNERS: Eight voice major students from School of Music in College of Arts and Media at Marshall University won in the recent Tri-State National Association of Teachers of Singing Student Audition and plan to participate in the Eastern Region NATS Virtual Audition in March. Winners in first-year college/independent studio (treble) were Julia Costello, first place; and Katherine Dillon, third place; first-year college/independent studio (tenor, baritone, bass): Jesse Hatfield, first; second-year college/independent studio (treble): Sydney Long, third; second-year college/independent studio (tenor, baritone, bass): Wilson Bailey, first; and Kobe Stephens, third; advanced college/independent studio (tenor, baritone, bass): Zachary Doss, second.
JOINED: City National Bank in Wayne has a new employee — Carla Dingess, lifelong Wayne resident and member of New Vision Baptist Church. Carla, formerly with Chase Bank, has 42 years’ banking experience.
TOP: The Great Outdoors Marine was recently chosen as one of Boating Industry’s Top 100 Boat Dealers from more than 5,00 dealers in North America. This is the ninth year in a row the Lavalette dealer has received this coveted award in the marine industry. The dealership, owned and operated by Phil and Diane Daniel with 24 employees, has been in business since 1991.
FIRST: An overall winner was recently named for the first Christmas light display competition hosted by Coal Grove Betterment Club. The Holmes family — Eric, Jami, Evan, Ellie and Tori — at 137 Brammer Drive received the sign for decorating the house in red, white and green, and several pine trees. Judges of 130 houses were club members. Other winners were Matt Matney, Griswold Award; Scott Case and Jamie Littlejohn, tie for Most Creative.
CHUCKLE: Two ladies were discussing the resolutions made for the new year. Josie said, “My New Year’s resolution is to finally lose 50 pounds.” After Harriet looked shocked, Josie continued, “It’s going all right! Three weeks in, and I’ve only got 55 left to lose.”