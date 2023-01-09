NEARLY 100: Margaret Worsham of Huntington is nearing the triple-digit birthday of 100, but remains short by one. The Fifth Avenue Baptist Church member celebrated No. 99 on Jan. 4. Here’s hoping this fine Christian lady enjoyed the many cards celebrating the gift of her life.
EXHIBIT: Point Pleasant’s Gallery at 409 offers its new exhibit featuring work by artists from Point Pleasant, Gallipolis, Charleston, Parkersburg and Huntington through the end of January at 409 Main St. For appointments, please call 304-675-2260.
AWARDED: Donna Milliron, long-time employee of Arbors at Gallipolis in Ohio — where she served as facility support advocate prior to starting nursing school — was among several practical nursing students recently graduating from Buckeye Hills Career Center. She was awarded the Overall Performance Award presented by Lisa Detty, MSN, RN, executive vice president, Holzer Health Systems, and Spirit of Nursing Award presented by Janet Holcomb, RN, president of Nurse Honor Guard of Ohio Valley. Congratulations, Donna, on a job well done. May the next level of your journey be a great one.
A FIRST: People for the Point conducted its eighth annual Griswold Challenge — its first community event since the COVID-19 pandemic — with South Point in Lights, South Point, Ohio. More than 20 homes were on view and more than 200 votes were cast. Winners were Mark and Vicky Lehman — The Clark Griswold Grand Champions; Mitzi Koukos — Most Original; and Dorothy Long — Love Thy Neighbor. To share ideas or assist with 2023 activities, email southpointp4tp@gmail.com or use People for the Point Facebook page.
CEREMONY: Curtis Dotson was recently sworn in as county attorney for Boyd County in Catlettsburg, Kentucky. The ceremony was performed by Judge George Davis. The new county attorney said, “It is an honor of a lifetime to serve the citizens of Boyd County. This is an important job and I take it serious because the people have entrusted me to this office.”
BASKETBALL: The 2023 World Tour of the Harlem Globetrotters presented by Jersey Mike’s Subs begins at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24, at Charleston Coliseum. The world-famous basketball team nears its 100th anniversary. Tickets start at $31.
SHOW: Lee Dean, local inspirational speaker, gospel singer and actor, stars in the “Murder at the Opry” Murder Mystery Dinner Theater Show Wednesday, Jan. 11, at the Kentucky Castle, Versailles, Kentucky.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Susie Jones, T.J. Caldwell.
LATE BIRTHDAYS: Breigh Nibert, Hazel K. Palmer, Jan. 1; Chris Clark, Kathryn Courtright, Michael Kinneer, Butch McCoy, Mark Stutler, Ashley Kinker, Barbara F. Walton, Nancy A. Welder, Jan. 2; Beth Krall, Ashley McCann, Isaac Vance, Jan. 3; Lydia Peterson, Jan. 4; Donna Myers, Harriet Howell, Amy Smith, Jackie Alexander, Billie DeLung, Jan. 5; Karl Butcher, Sherry Waggoner, Keith Midkiff, Kathleen A. Fry, John Hartley Jr., Joseph Boggess, Jan. 6; Earleen H. Agee, Jan. 7; Jane Fotos, Micky St. Clair, Jan. 8.
BELATED ANNIVERSARY: Buddy and Betty Beckett, Jan. 2.
CHUCKLE: Muldoon lived alone in the Irish countryside with only a pet dog for company. One day the dog died, and Muldoon went to the parish priest and asked, “Father, me dog is dead. Could ya’ be saying’ a mass for the poor creature?” Father Patrick replied, “I’m afraid not; we cannot have services for an animal in the church. But there are some Baptists down the lane, and there’s no tellin’ what they believe. Maybe they’ll do something for the creature.” Muldoon said, “I’ll go right away Father. Do ya’ think $5,000 is enough to donate to them for the service?” Father Patrick exclaimed, “Sweet Mary and Jesus! Why didn’t ya tell me the dog was baptized Catholic?”
Send items to Brenda Lucas, P.O. Box 596, Ona, WV 25545; fax to 304-526-2857; or email to bklucas53@aol.com.
