NEARLY 100: Margaret Worsham of Huntington is nearing the triple-digit birthday of 100, but remains short by one. The Fifth Avenue Baptist Church member celebrated No. 99 on Jan. 4. Here’s hoping this fine Christian lady enjoyed the many cards celebrating the gift of her life.

EXHIBIT: Point Pleasant’s Gallery at 409 offers its new exhibit featuring work by artists from Point Pleasant, Gallipolis, Charleston, Parkersburg and Huntington through the end of January at 409 Main St. For appointments, please call 304-675-2260.

Send items to Brenda Lucas, P.O. Box 596, Ona, WV 25545; fax to 304-526-2857; or email to bklucas53@aol.com.

