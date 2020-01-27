Community News
AWARDED: Jerry Johnson, member of Barboursville Volunteer Fire Department, received the Firefighter of the Year award and Red Basher award in mid-December. Other award recipients included Tyler Burgess, 15 years of service; Jamie Dzierzak, Klutz award; and Allen Shumaker, Captain Whant award.
DISPLAY: The art of Lee Ann Billups Blevins is displayed through January at Parkersburg, West Virginia, Wes-Banco Bank, 415 Market St. Lee Ann, a native of Kenova, graduated from Marshall University with a degree in art education. She was an educator of more than 30 years and is a current member of Allied Artists of WV, Tri-State Arts Association of WV, Tamarack Artisans and National League of American Pen Women. The “Lee Ann Billups Blevins Art Exhibit” may be viewed from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays.
LISTED: Easton Petitt of Barboursville earned a place on the dean’s list for the fall 2019 semester at WVU Potomac State College. In order to be eligible for this honor, students must be enrolled for at least 12 credit hours of graded courses, earn a 3.0-3.699 grade point average and not have any D, F or I grades.
GOSPEL: A gospel concert featuring Crabb Family — Grammy award-winner Jason Crabb and Bowling Family, Adam Crabb and Terah Crabb Penhollow — begins at 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, at Christ Temple Church. Doors open at 6 p.m. General admission is $23 through Jan. 31 or $28 day of concert; groups of 10 or more are $16 and a 5:30 p.m. meet and greet costs $60.
ATTORNEY: What are two words to describe the late Charles Hatcher of Huntington? “Exceptional and irreplaceable.” Without his diligence, hard work, long hours of research, wisdom and excellent skills, things would have been different in many cases, but he examined every angle to be a winner. This former prosecuting attorney and long-time Huntington lawyer was 65 years old at the time of his passing Jan. 27, 2012, after battling cancer.
CONCERT: Ralph Stanley II and Clinch Mountain Boys perform at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, at Mountaineer Opry House, Cabell County 4-H Camp, Barboursville. Tickets are $25; $12 seniors and $5 ages 12 and younger. Concessions are available.
MEMBERS: During the month of December, two new families were welcomed into the membership family at Steele Memorial United Methodist Church in Barboursville. Jeff, Patty, Alex and Oliver Mast joined Dec. 15. Patty transferred from St. Paul’s United Methodist Church in Defiance, Ohio. Matthew, Whitney, Lennon, Lucy and Dylan Stead were welcomed Dec. 22. Matthew transferred membership from Williamstown First United Methodist Church, and Whitney transferred from Barboursville’s First United Methodist Church. May they continue to find warmth, love and wisdom through this new membership.
CONCERT: Aaron Lewis, frontman of hard rock heroes Staind, brings his “Acoustic Songs and Stories” to the Paramount Arts Center in Ashland at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 30. A pre-show meet-and-greet time is also available. Tickets range from $40 to $75.
HONOR LIST: Four local students were named to Cedarville University Dean’s Honor List for the 2019 fall semester. Recognized were Sarah Lilly and Michael Lilly, both of Huntington; James Barber of Ashland; and Cassidy Brammer of Kenova. To be eligible for the recognition, students must maintain a 3.75 grade point average for the semester while taking a minimum of 12 credit hours.
OFFICERS: Toney Stroud, attorney with Encova Insurance, was recently elected as chair of the Huntington Regional Chamber of Commerce board, replacing Rob Sellards, currently chair of the chamber’s Political Action Committee, HuntPAC. Todd Campbell, president of St. Mary’s Medical Center, is vice chair. Barry Burgess, certified public accountant and managing partner with Somerville & Company PLLC, continues as treasurer.
GRIEF: St. Mary’s Medical Center offers a free course in “Navigating Grief” at 6:30 p.m. Mondays, Feb. 3 through Feb. 24, at St. Mary’s Hospitality House, 2801 S. Staunton Road. The four-week session is directed by the Rev. Greg Creasy, director, Spiritual Care and Mission, at the medical center. To register, call 304-526-1188.
