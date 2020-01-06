CONCERT: Whiskey Myers with The Steel Woods perform at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, at Paramount Arts Center, Ashland.
DEAN’S LIST: Three local residents recently achieved the Dean’s List for the Fall 2019 semester at Belmont University, Nashville, Tennessee. Students earning the distinction include Hannah Carter and Carleigh Cazad, both of Huntington, and Rebecca Gaunch of Barboursville. Eligibility is based on a minimum course load of 12 hours and a quality grade point average of 3.5 with no grade below a C.
MEET: Lavalette Woman’s Club meets at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 7, at the woman’s club.
HONORED: Faculty, staff and administrators at Ohio University Southern, Ironton, recently attended the celebration of Dr. Miki Crawford being conferred with title of Professor Emerita of Communications. Dr. Crawford retired in 2018 after 28 years of service at the university. She has a bachelor of science degree in early childhood education, a master’s degree in communication arts and a doctorate degree in higher education. Dr. Crawford continues to teach part-time as an adjunct instructor. Congratulations on this honor, Dr. Crawford.
CHORAL: Marshall University’s Choral Union, a non-auditioned group made up of MU students and people from the community directed by Deborah Bradley, invites interested singers to join the group for a fun semester of choral singing. The first practice begins at 7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 13, in Smith Music Hall, Room 150. More information may be obtained by contacting bradley34@marshall.edu.
STUDENTS: Four Cabell Midland High School students were chosen as students of the month for December by the Rotary Club of Barboursville. They include Sophie Easton, freshman; Grant Mullins, sophomore; Ty Watts, junior; and Gracie Hightower, senior. Keep up the good work.
LIBRARY EVENTS: Programs offered at the Briggs Lawrence County Public Library and its branches Monday, Jan. 6, include “Preschool Storytime,” 11 a.m., Ironton; Tweens, ages 9-12 “make Snow Slime,” 3 p.m., Symmes Valley. Visit www.briggslibrary.com.
INTERIM: Keith Cotroneo, 65, has retired as president of Mountwest Community and Technical College from 2007 to 2019. Michael G. Sellards, retired CEO at St. Mary’s Medical Center after 18 years, has been named the college’s interim president. Sellards also was chair of the board of governors for Marshall University, chair of United Way of the River Cities board of directors and Chamber of Commerce.
REHEARSAL: River Magic Chorus, Sweet Adelines International, rehearses from 7 to 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 7, at Renaissance Center (old Huntington High School). Visit rivermagic.org.
EXPO: A Veterans Resource Expo is hosted by American Legion 9th District of Kentucky from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, at American Legion Post 76, Ashland. Approximately 40 veterans service organizations are expected to attend the free event. Veterans attending should bring DD-214 form. A chili contest to provide a free, hot meal is available. Entries must be at least a slow cooker-size dish of chili labeled with its heat level and individual/organization entering, accompanied by box of crackers. Prizes for first-, second- and third-place are awarded. Call Whittney Dallaire, 606-475-3294.
TASTY: The team at Cicada Books and Coffee continues the Tasty Reads Book Club with leader Dawn Norman, Cicada Books owner, and Dawn Nolan, barista/local food writer. The first club meeting is 6:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 6, with “Essays — Home Cooking: A Writer in the Kitchen” by Laurie Colwin. Books for the meetings may be purchased in advance at the store. Small bites and complimentary coffee are served.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Zinna Erwin, Stella Jane Moore turns 6, Mary Thomas, Craig Armstrong, Jacob Eddins, Marilyn Morrison, Mitzi Wilson, Carol Richardson, Joan Scarberry, Kathleen Fry, John Hartley.
CHUCKLE: “Are you all right?” Fanny’s seatmate on the plane asked, after noticing tears rolling down her cheeks. “I’m flying my husband’s ashes to Michigan for burial,” she explained, “and it just struck me that this will be our last trip together.” “I know how you feel,” she said. “I had my horse for 20 years and just put him to sleep last week.”