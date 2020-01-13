MEETING: Marshall’s Lifelong Learning Program (LLP) offers its first program of the new year from 10:30 a.m. to noon Tuesday, Jan. 14, at Woodlands Retirement Community. Dr. Kimberly McFall from College of Education and Professional Development discusses “Protecting Your Privacy on Social Media.” Admission is $10 nonmembers; free to LLP members.
MEMBERS: Evan and Allison Butcher became new members of Lewis Memorial Baptist Church in December. After Nathaniel Brewer was baptized, he also joined the church.
OUTDOORS: Travelers, campers, boaters and outdoor recreation enthusiasts from Kentucky, Ohio and West Virginia are looking forward to the 2020 Huntington RV and Boat Show Friday-Sunday, Jan. 17-19, at Mountain Health Arena (formerly Big Sandy Superstore Arena). Hours are 5 to 9 p.m. Friday; 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday; and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. A display of products and services are available from participating exhibitors. Contact Jeff Scott, show coordinator, 304-757-5487.
HIRED: Laura Boone was recently hired as senior program officer with the Pallottine Foundation of Huntington managing the grant initiatives for the Pallottine Foundations of Huntington and Buckhannon. The graduate of University of Maryland School of Law with an undergraduate degree in government from Colby College worked for more than eight years at West Virginia Higher Education Policy Commission. She was also director of West Virginia Long Term Care Partnership. Before her West Virginia positions, she was a state policy analyst for the national Alzheimer’s Association.
PROGRAM: Students and their families may learn how to get prepared for college by using the SMART529 program at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 15, at Cabell County Public Library coinciding with the library’s current traveling exhibition, “Thinking Money for Kids.”
REHEARSALS: West Virginia Symphony Chorus begins rehearsals for a performance with the West Virginia Symphony Orchestra at 7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 13, at Christ Church United Methodist in Charleston. The chorus appears with the orchestra Saturday, April 18, as part of the regular subscription concert. Contact Director David Castleberry, castlebe@marshall.edu.
GREETINGS: Monday, Jan. 13, is a day to greet and honor Jo Fulks Martin of Barboursville as she wears a cone-shaped hat, blows a paper horn and eats cake for another birthday celebration. A friend to many, including myself, is a former employee of a Huntington physician’s office. A member of Milton’s Church in the Valley, this sweet lady with a kind and big smile is being wished one of the best birthdays of her life with fond memories, happiness, love, good health and friendships to continue throughout the year and following days.
AUTOS: The 2020 West Virginia International Auto Show is Thursday-Monday, Jan. 16-20, at Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center.
BIRTHDAY: If students at Huntington Middle School see Lori Bowen, give her a shout-out as Monday, Jan. 13, is her birthday. Ms. Bowen is a sixth-grade language arts teacher at the school. May her day be special with many hugs, happy wishes and fond memories.
FILM: “Parasite,” hosted by West Virginia International Film Festival, begins at 7:30 p.m. Fridays and 5 p.m. Saturdays at Floralee Hark Cohen Cinema, formerly Underground Cinema, in Charleston. Tickets, $9 and $5 students, are available at www.wviff.org.
CONCERT: Capital Duo celebrates the 250th anniversary of Ludwig van Beethoven at 4 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 15, during Woodlands Chamber Concert Series, at Woodlands Retirement Community Hampton Room. The concert is presented by Marshall University School of Music with Dr. Solen Dikener and Molly Watson, directors.
EVENT: Club McFinn Junior, designed for ages 4 and younger, is from 11 a.m. to noon Tuesday, Jan. 14, at the Huntington Mall. Sponsored by UniCare, Health Plan of West Virginia, is a free event with story time sponsored by BAM and a snack by Sheetz. Call 304-733-0492.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Addison Faith Marcum, Sandy White, Tammara Tucker, Amy Arigan, Sarah Thomas, Evan Kendall Fleshman leaves the teens for number 20, Julie Harmon, David Riggs, Neda McGlothlin, Doris Strank Davis of Proctorville, Ohio, becomes “double snowmen” at 88, Lisa Barriteau, Hannah Hensley, Cerese Thomas, Joshua Campbell, Julie Cremeans, Drew Johnson, Josh Shaffer, Richard McLeod.
TODAY’S ANNIVERSARY: Bob and Brenda Carman.
CHUCKLE: At the wedding of Barb’s granddaughter, the DJ polled the guests to see who had been married the longest. Since it turned out to be Barb and her husband, the DJ asked them, “What advice would you give to the newly married couple?” She said, “The three most important words in a marriage are, ‘You’re probably right’.” Everyone then looked expectantly at her husband. “She’s probably right,” he said.