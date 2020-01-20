Community News
LECTURE: Amicus Curiae Lecture Series features Marjorie J. Spruill, distinguished professor emerita of history, University of South Carolina, at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 21, at Brad D. Smith Foundation Hall. The topic is “One Woman, One Vote: The Long Road to Ratification of the Nineteenth Amendment.”
BAPTISM: The last service in the sanctuary at Fifth Avenue Baptist Church before the painting began Jan. 13 featured baptisms of Melissa, Caroline and Cameron Prater. These three will be ready to move into a clean environment when the painting project is completed, and services begin in the sanctuary again. May they continue walking in His footsteps.
FILM: “47 Ronin,” rated PG-13, is shown at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 21, at Huntington Museum of Art, in connection with the exhibit, “E. Rhodes and Leona B. Carpenter Foundation Presents: The Forty-Seven Ronin — Prints by Utagawa Kunisada II.” This is a Macy’s Free Tuesday event. Contact 304-529-2701 or www.hmoa.org.
RETIRED: Johnny Walker, Marshall University Police Department officer with more than 40 years of service, recently was honored with a celebration for his retirement. May he enjoy a healthy, happy and relaxing retirement.
WRITERS: The monthly Writers Can Read open mic night reading series features Matthew Wolfe, local author, and Robin Yocum, mystery novelist, at 7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 20, at Inner Geek. Admission is free.
NAMED: Lucas Cooper of Hurricane, West Virginia, was recently named to the Dean’s List for the 2019 fall semester at Ohio Wesleyan University. To earn this recognition, students must achieve a grade point average of 3.5 or better on a 4.0 scale in all applicable classes.
MOVIE NIGHT: Vern Riffe Center for the Arts presents “Raiders of the Lost Ark” at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 21, at Eloise Covert Smith Theater, Shawnee State University, Portsmouth, Ohio. Tickets are $3. Visit www.vrcfa.com.
PRESIDENT: Jane Marks of Charleston succeeds Rich Stonestreet as state president of AARP West Virginia. He completed his six-year tenure as AARP’s lead state volunteer Dec. 31. Jane was executive director of Alzheimer’s Association, WV Chapter 12 years before retiring in 2013. An AARP volunteer since 2015, she also served leadership roles with Make-A-Wish Foundation of Southern West Virginia, Sunrise Museum and PRO-Kids Inc. The Raleigh County native and published author graduated from Bauder College.
CANDIDATES: Lawrence County Meet the Candidates Committee sponsors a meet the candidates’ night at 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 23, in Rome Township, 110 Township Road 1125. Candidates who have filed with the Lawrence County Board of Education for the primary ballot may attend.
CONGRATULATIONS: John Paul Figler, son of Nancy Figler and the late Rob Figler, receives a hand of congratulations on his recent graduating cum laude from Marshall University with a bachelor of science degree in computer science with a minor in mathematics. Thumbs up for this outstanding achievement.
BELATED BIRTHDAY: Louise Cremeans, Jan. 14.
LATE ANNIVERSARIES: Earnest and Wanda Davis, Rossie and Marla White, Jan. 1; Buddy and Betty Beckett, Jan. 2; Reg and Jennifer Hart, Jan. 3; William and Susan Wagoner, Glenn and Karen Earl, Jan. 7.
PIZZA: Nearly 140 people came through the line for pizza, chips and dessert on Dec. 31 during the annual pizza party hosted by Ona’s Sunrise Temple Baptist Church at Huntington City Mission. The youth church and its leader, Joyel Finley, deserve a big thank you for a job well done.
TRIBUTE: Guns N’ Roses Tribute: Appetite for Destruction begins at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, at Ashland’s Paramount Arts Center. Tickets are $10, $15, $20 and $40.
ENSEMBLE: Morehead State University Percussion Ensemble, directed by Dr. Brian S. Mason since 2009, is featured at 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 24, at Vern Rife Center of Fine Arts, Shawnee State University, Portsmouth, Ohio. Tickets are $15 and $5 ages 19 and younger. Contact 740-351-3600 or info@vrcfa.com.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Max Stull, Paul Turman Sr., Christopher O’Neal, Madeline Brumfeld, Idale Buskirk, Riley Coulter, Taylor Haney, Wayne Rooper, Neva Baldwin, Gloria McClure, Katy Becker, Sarah Young, Angie Simmons, Ashlee Hill, Kaitlyn Maynard, Jay Stiltner.
TODAY’S ANNIVERSARY: Jim and Liz Cole (1956).
CHUCKLE: A church member volunteered to do some cleaning around the church one Saturday morning. As he approached the janitor’s closet, he found it secured with a padlock. He walked to the office and asked Pastor for the combination. “Well, I’m not sure,” the minister said. Let me have a look at it.” As the minister took the padlock in his hand, he lifted his eyes upward and muttered a few numbers, then spun the dial and the lock snapped open. The volunteer was astonished. “I’ve never seen such powerful faith!” he exclaimed. “Not really,” the minister replied with a smile. “As soon as I lifted the padlock, I remembered the combination is written on the ceiling!”