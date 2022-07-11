DEGREED: Kama Delawder was one of approximately 350 students receiving degrees in mid-May during the spring commencement ceremony in Loyd Auditorium at Freed-Hardeman University in Tennessee. She graduated with a bachelor’s in social work.
CAMP: “Witches and Wizards,” open to ages 6-12, is available from 9 a.m. to noon Tuesday-Thursday, July 12-14, at French Art Colony, Gallipolis, Ohio. The cost is $100. Bring water and snack. Contact Maggie Jackson, 740-645-8031, or 740-446-3834.
OFFICERS: Newly elected officers of Huntington Detachment 340 were recently installed during the detachment’s annual awards dinner at American Legion Post 16. They include Richard L. Shank II, commandant; Thirston A. Legge Jr., senior vice commandant; Zebulun S. Lane, junior vice commandant; and Maria Cain, judge advocate. The detachment meets at 6 p.m. each fourth Monday at the Huntington post.
MUSIC: Town of Mason’s “Music in the Park” Series continues with music by Southern Draw Band at 7 p.m. Saturday, July 16, at Stewart-Johnson VFW/Lottie Jenks Memorial Park, Front Street. Admission is free. Food trucks are available for purchase of concessions. Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs.
GRADUATES: Eight Ashland residents were among 2,068 graduates from University of the Cumberlands in Williamsburg, Ky., receiving degrees this spring. They include Tiffany Tussey, master of arts education in special education P-12; Tonia Adams, master of arts in clinical mental health counseling; Allison Wilcox and Gentry Arnold, master of arts education in school counseling; Jeffrey Kennard, education specialist in principal; Lauren Brewer, master of arts in teaching; Brianna Zimmerman, master of arts education in literacy specialist; and Michelle Ekers, associate of applied science in human services.
COOKING: What’s cooking at Huntington’s Kitchen? Answer: Foods from around the world with local ingredients used in preparing chicken tikka masala with steamed rice. The “Global Cooking, Local Eating” class begins at 6 p.m. Wednesday, July 20. Limited to 16 participants ages 15 and up, the cost is $25. To register, contact 304-522-0887 or huntingtons-kitchen.org.
PHYSICALS: Free sports physicals open to athletes ages 13 to 19 are offered by King’s Daughters Orthopedics and Sports Medicine from 9 to 11 a.m. Friday, July 15, at KDMS Portsmouth Orthopedics, 1729 Kinneys Lane, Suite 102, Portsmouth, Ohio. Sports physical forms must be completed before arrival in ink with parent or guardian signature. Call 740-351-0980.
SYMPATHY: Condolences to the family of Juanita Jeannine Ramsey Epling, wife to the late Jerry Epling for more than 55 years. The Salt Rock resident passed away in May at age 87. There’s no doubt she continues to be missed by her sons, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and other family and friends. May God’s comforting hand and love surround them in this time of loss.
MERMAIDS: West Branch Library offers “Mermaid Day!” with crafts, hair, jewelry and more from 2 to 4 p.m. Tuesday, July 12.
INTERIM: As of June 1, Dr. Deborah Marinski began her duties as interim dean of Ohio Southern University, replacing Dr. Nicole Pennington, who stepped down to return to the nursing faculty. Dr. Marinski, associate professor of history and scheduling coordinator, serves a one-year term. She earned her Ph.D. in American history from the University of Toledo and master’s degree in history and bachelor’s degree in history the university. She was awarded 2019-2020 Outstanding Faculty Member in Teaching award, 2013-2014 Outstanding Faculty Member in Service Award and 2011-2012 Outstanding Faculty Member in Research award. Welcome to the new position, Dr. Marinski.
LISTED: Lilja Olafsdottir earned dean’s list honors for the spring semester at the University of Tampa. The Ona resident was a senior majoring in biology BS. Students must maintain a GPA of 3.75 or higher to be eligible for the dean’s list.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Quinn Hazelett, Zack Spurlock, Becky Swisher, Sarah Warner.
LATE BIRTHDAYS: Hayley Tackett, Shannon Clark, Lisa Preston, Natalie Riley, Kay Chapman, Jo Chapple, July 1; Lena Powers, Sam Clark, Radley Edwards, Laken Faulknier, Allyson Lawhon, Steve Matson, Rick Adkins, July 2; Susan Black, Rachel Baker, Susan Dean, Sarah Moore, Cameron Nitardy, Brad Smith, July 3; Charlotte Boyce, Fred Cummings, Larry Hufford, Linda Harshbarger, Laura Jo Smith, July 4; Lillian George, John Baisden, Madison Sierson, July 5; Hannah M. Blake, David Baker, Tonya Huffman, Doris Roberts, Cheryl Cook, Trudy Elam, Sharon Haynes, July 6; Louise Miller, Judy Armstrong, Carolyn Cremeans, July 7; Tony Testerman, Mark King, Tim Stinespring, July 8; Brad Cochran, Sam Holdren, Matthew Sette, Nancy Smith, July 9; Emily Hanning, Katina Haught, Michelle Holdren, John Martin, Hermitt Stover, Jill Hayden Smith, Relayna Lockhart, July 10.
BELATED ANNIVERSARIES: Bob and Betty Blankenship celebrated number 30, Tom and Catherine Rushton, Mike and Lori Folio, Steven and Stephanie Mills, July 2; Roger and Lynn Barcus, July 3; Warren and Pat Faulknier, Scott and Claudia Fizer, July 5; Allen and Becky Davis, Brad and Crista Hall, Robbie and Carrie Parsons, July 6; John and Kim Neville, July 7; Bob and Jackie Alexander, Chris and Heidi Holley, July 9.
CHUCKLE: At the Little League meet up, the coach called over little Charlie, bent down and looked him straight in the eyes. “Look, Charlie,” the coach said, “you know the principles of good sportsmanship, correct? You know the Little League doesn’t allow temper tantrums, shouting at the umpire, or abusive language.” “Yes sir, I understand.” “Good, Charlie. Now, would you go and explain that to your father?”