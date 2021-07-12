GRAD: Parker Henderson, grandson of Roger and Delora Call of Steele Memorial United Methodist Church and son of Rodney and Elizabeth Call Henderson, graduated from Henry Clay High School in Lexington, Kentucky, where he received the Athletic/Academic Award as the distinguished athlete of the year. He plans to attend Roane State in Tennessee.
CRUISE: BB Riverboats hosts the second Belle of Cincinnati Summer Tour this month. This summer tour is Saturday, July 24, in Ashland. Lunch costs $42.22 and $26.41 children. Contact 800-262-8586 or bbriverboats.com.
THANKS: Jazzou Jones, river traveler performing a one-man piano show titled "Riverboat Ragtime" on steamboats and showboats since 1978, gets a special "thank you" for performing in mid-May at Woodlands Retirement Community. Also a special "thank you" to Jerry and Lenora Sutphin, community residents, for introducing the performer. It was stated this was one of the best shows Woodlands has seen.
WRESTLING: The Pro Wrestling Conquest Show, "In Your Hausen," featuring Danhausen, who signed with Ring of Honor in 2020, takes places at 7:30 p.m. Friday, July 16, at Quantum Sports Center, Charleston. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Ringside tickets are $20; general admission, $15; and kids' are $5. Concession stands are available.
JULY MEMORIES: Carolyn Byrd Williamson remembers loved ones celebrating birthdays in July, but no longer in her presence. Jason Michael Pratt, nephew, would have celebrated the last of his 30s (39) July 10, but passed away Jan. 4, 2013. His mother and Carolyn's youngest sister, Elizabeth Journell Pratt was born July 25, 1959, but passed away Sept. 9, 2015. John Thornburg, stepfather, was born July 17, 1927, but passed away Oct. 18, 2002. Brittany Byrd, niece, would be 36 years old as she was born July 16, 1985, but passed away Feb. 3, 2021. Chuck Boggs, dear friend, retired TTA Transit employee and long-time customer at Huntington Hose and Hydraulics where she has worked nearly 45 years, celebrated the same July 20 birthday with Carolyn. Her brother and Veterans Hospital retiree, Gene Journell, would have been 72 years old July 5. Sometimes it helps in remembering our loved ones, while sometimes it makes one sad.
MUSIC: Sundy Best, East Kentucky native country duo, performs at 7:30 p.m. Friday, July 16, at Paramount Arts Center, Ashland. Shelby Lore is the guest. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $20.
RETIRED: Two of Marshall University’s best have retired -- Dr. Stan and Dr. Barbara Maynard retired in June from the June Harless Center for Rural Educational Research and Development, program of the College of Education and Professional Development. Dr. Stan was executive director of June Harless Center, spending 41 years at Marshall University, while his wife was the center’s chief of staff and served in public education 27 years. The Maynards will definitely be missed but are being wished relaxation, rest and enjoyment with family.
CAMP: “Aqua Adventure Camp,” open to ages 5-12, is from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Friday, July 19-23, at Marshall Rec Center. The cost is $140 or $170 nonmembers. Contact https://www.marshall.edu/campusrec/healthy-herd-youth-camp-summer-2021/.
NEW PASTOR: The Rev. Sharon Bell joins Highlawn Presbyterian Church as new pastor Monday, July 12. Her first worship service is Sunday, July 18. Welcome to the Huntington community and church, Rev. Bell.
BAPTIZED: Alejandro Samin Raubitschek was recently welcomed into the faith community of Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church. The son of Dr. Nicholas and Ana Ramirez Raubitschek was baptized May 26. His godparents are Brendon and Carla Hensley.
BELATED BIRTHDAYS: Paul Farrell Jr., Bailey Williamson, Emily Bedway, July 1; Kelly Broce, Paula Linsenmeyer, Emily Bannon, July 2; Grace Gosselin, Joseph Carlisi, Aidan Ray, Alice Eng, July 3; Pamela Klim, Joseph Hinson, Lora Laverty, Joey Douglas, Maci Williamson, Matt Williamson, Joe Feaganes, July 4; Diana Bunn, Brysen Stombock, Bud Harbour, Bryan Adkins, Eva Willauer, July 5; Kay Williams, Tom Gesner, Anna Coughenour, George Gonsowski, John Bruce IV, July 6; Susan Morgan, Mark Simmons, Tom Tipett, July 7; Rena Garcia, July 8; Scott Ramsey, Chyrl Budd, July 9; Beth McVey, July 10; Angela Footo, July 11.
CHUCKLE: On the first day of school, the teacher wrote this sentence on the whiteboard to test how much her students had retained over the summer: “I ain’t had no fun since school started.” She then asked, “How would I correct this?” Billy put his hand up and was the first one called on to answer. “Well, if it was me, Mrs. Simon, I would just quit coming here, but my mom won’t let me.”