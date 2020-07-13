Community News
COMPLETED: Dr. Salome Nnoromele, associate dean of Student and Academic Affairs at Ohio University Southern since 2017, recently completed the Higher Education Resource Services Institute. Congratulations, Dr. Nnoromele, on this accomplishment in leadership.
GOLF: Eric Sparks Memorial Golf Outing is offered Saturday, July 25, at Creekside Golf Course, Lavalette. Tee times are 8 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Call Bob Sparks, 304-412-8898.
STUDENTS: Andrew Miller, sophomore majoring in exercise science at Harding University in Searcy, Arkansas, was included on the dean’s list for the spring semester for grades achieved. Students must carry 12 or more hours with a 3.65 or higher grade point average and no incompletes to qualify for the list.
DANCE: Senior couple dancing with Dick Newman as host begins at 6:30 p.m. Friday, July 17, at Barboursville Community Center. The cost is $15. Contact DNBL@msn.com or 304-736-5380.
PARTICIPANT: A Lawrence County student participates in The National Youth Science Camp, a free, four-week residential program for young scientists after graduating high school. Bella Schraeder, graduate of Tri-State STEM+M Early College High School in South Point, Ohio, was involved in student government, yearbook and founding of the Quiz Bowl Team. She was named a National Merit finalist, National Hispanic Scholar, Gates Scholarship semifinalist, inducted into National Honors Society, to name a few. She plans to pursue biomedical engineering at Marshall University with the Yeager Scholarship.
NAMED: Marine Roy G. Marcum, captain of the Honor Guard for Huntington Detachment 340 Marine Corps League, was recently presented with the 2020 Marine of the Year award for his meritorious service and unselfish dedication conducting Honor Guard burial details for fallen marines in the Tri-State. He also conducts flat etiquette classes at local elementary schools and organizing military and civic activities involving memorial and remembrance services for veterans and their families. Thanks, Mr. Marcum, for your service, dedication and teaching skills. Congratulations on being a recipient of this well-deserved award.
LISTED: Nine Kentuckians earned a placement on the dean’s list for the spring semester at Mountwest Community and Technical College. Residents from Kentucky included Nicole Blevins, Courtney Kifer, Teresa Moore and Gabrielle Ward, all of Ashland; Kirstie Thacker, Catlettsburg; Justin Adams, Flatwoods; Sarah Howard, Grayson; Hannah Jude and Katlan Maynard, both of Louisa. To qualify, students must have been registered 12 or more hours of courses for which they are receiving letter grades and have a grade point average of 3.3 or above at the end of a semester.
DEAN’S LIST: Wayne County students named to the dean’s list for the 2020 spring semester at Marshall University include Brenna J. Adkins, Jonathan B. Adkins and Olivia N. Jarrell, all of Ceredo; Addison M. Crum, Crum; Tiffani K. Brewster, Dunlow; Brandon Adams and Shyanna S. Ashcraft, East Lynn; Lea D. Blackburn, Maegan L. Ellison, Amanda J. Hayes, Caleb L. Johnson, Kerrie M. Lahoda, Demi M. Napier, Sean G. Osborne, Abagail E. Parker, Taylor L. Porter, Hannah E. Smith and Emily G. Waugh, all of Fort Gay; Katelyn M. Cassidy, Jessica L. Cox, Amber L. Justice, Darian L. Maynard, Martha E. McDaniel, Michael R. Moon, Cody G. Sansom, Wyatt T. Tabor, all of Genoa; Savannah R. Baumgardner, Colten A. Brumfield, Meagan E. Camden, Joanne M. Carpenter, Taylor B. Chaffin, Abigail G. Effingham, Shona Graham, Loren N. Hall, Haley N. Harber, Jaclyn O. Hardin, Marlee R. Hutchinson, Garrett P. Lageman, Lena M. Menapace, Stephen S. Morris, Christian A. Palmer, Jennifer M. Parsons, Vincent C. Richards, Gatlin P. Spangler, Thayer A. Sparks, all of Kenova; Canaan R. Booton, James S. Collins, Emily N. Marsh, Regan A. Mathis, Joseph R. Mills, Jacob T. Perdue, Christian A. Prichard, Logan P. Queen, Shelby L. Queen, William M. Simmons, Marvin A. Simpkins, Sarah J. Stultz, Madison B. Vaughn, Morgan T. Vaughn, Delaney E. Waugh, Olivia R. Wilson, all of Lavalette; Dylan J. Cavins, Lisa D. Grigsby, Savannah R. Holland, Maggie M. Livingston, Emma L. Mayo, Olivia J. Ramey, Sarah L. Rowe, Genesis G. Sanchez-Ramirez, Hannah R. Stanley, all of Prichard; Shantae B. Bradshaw, Collin R. Dodgion, Ruby J. Endicott, Bethany M. Fletcher, Kara B. Justice, Caleb T. Lucas, Hannah N. Mills, Jordan A. Nelson, Rileigh K. Parsons, Hanna G. Preece, Trisha S. Reynolds, Nicholas A. Roberts, Miriam F. Stepp, Elijah R. Watson, Charles H. Watts, Jonathan M. Williamson, all of Wayne. To qualify for this list, students must have a 3.3 or above grade point average for a minimum of 12 hours.
CHUCKLE: A doctor came into a hospital room and told the patient’s husband to wait outside while he examined his wife. A few minutes later, the doctor came out and asked a nurse’s aide if she could get him a pair of pliers. She did, and he went back into the patient’s room. Five minutes later he came out and asked for a screwdriver. When he came out a third time and asked for a hammer, the anxious husband demanded to know what was wrong with his wife. “I don’t know yet,” the doctor said. “I can’t get my bag open.”