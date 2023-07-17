GRADUATE: After being homeschooled, Caleb Hanson graduated from the Aaron Academy. He is son of Rob and Jennifer Hanson and grandson of Nora and the late Bob Hanson, and Fred and Libby Painter, all of Beulah Ann Missionary Baptist Church in Ona. With a special interest is martial arts, he has a black belt in Tae Kwon Do and a green and blue belt in Hapkido. He plans to major in building maintenance at Cabell County Trade School.
FOOT SCREENINGS: Mountain Health Network provides a free foot screening from 9 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 19, and July 26 at St. Mary's Wound and Hyperbaric Center, SMMC, ground floor. Screenings, provided by registered nurses, include an exam, health education and giveaways for people with foot-related concerns or having difficulty caring for own feet. Call 304-399-7450.
BOOK SIGNING: Georgia Green Stamper, former Ashland resident signed books and spoke with readers in June at Broadway Books, Ashland. "Small Acreages" is her most recent release. She graduated from Transylvania and married Ernie Stamper, college sweetheart. Her collection of essays has been nominated for the 2023 PEN/Diamonstein-Spielvogel Award for the Art of the Essay.
LISTED: Two Chesapeake, Ohio, residents from Scripps College of Communication and one Huntingtonian have been named to Ohio University's president's list for the spring semester. They are Taylor Burnette and Jim Hannahs of Chesapeake and Ellaina Hess of Huntington. This distinction is presented to undergraduates exhibiting an exceptional commitment to academic excellence each semester. Criteria include a 4.0 grade point average for the given semester with a minimum of 12 credit hours attempted for letter grades that are used to calculate GPA.
KIND WORDS: Thanks to Billy Null of Proctorville, Ohio, for the kind words he mailed along with his recent birthday announcement request. His note, which brought tears to my eyes, reads: "We sure do enjoy your column and thank the Lord for a fine Christian lady."
OPEN MIC: Writers Can Read Open Mic Night begins at 7 p.m. Monday, July 17, at Heritage Station. This month's featured readers include Connie Kinsey and A.E. Stringer. Connie is a spoken word artist and writer-in-residence for Museum of the American Military Family, after putting down deep roots in a converted barn on a dirt road at the top of a hill in West Virginia. A.E., who taught writing and literature at Marshall University 25 years, is an author of four full-length poetry collections. Admission is free.
TWIRLERS? Cyndi Roth, owner of Cyndi's Dance Studio of Ironton, recently took four teams to participate in the U.S. Twirling Association National Championships in Kissimmee, Fla. The last time the teams participated was in 2019, when they brought home four first-place wins. Cyndi is already looking forward to next year's competition, as it will take place in Ohio.
MURDER MYSTERY: Cellar Door presents "Killer 80's Prom Murder Mystery Cocktail Party" from 9 p.m. to midnight Friday, July 21, at 905 3rd Ave. Tickets are $25 for an assigned character role and two drinks.
OFFICER: Bryce Adkins was recently sworn in as a part-time officer for South Point Police Department, which makes the department at full strength in protecting and providing safety for the service.
CERTIFICATE: Emma Simpkins, daughter of Tracy and Shannon Simpkins of St. Paul Lutheran Church, graduated from Mountwest Community and Technical College with a certification in applied science with a coding specialty. The granddaughter of Gary and Kathy Rea hopes to work at the VA. Congratulations Emma on this honor and prayers for a successful future.
CONGRATS: Grant Patrick Chapman plans to attend University of North Carolina, Raleigh, this fall. The son of Eric and Mary Chapman and grandson of Ed and Brenda Chapman of Steele Memorial United Methodist Church graduated from CE Jordan High School in Durham, N.C. Congratulations on this achievement and best wishes for a successful future.
PARTICIPANTS: Several individuals from Hurricane's Forrest Burdette Memorial United Methodist Church recently attended the United Methodists in WV's annual conference at West Virginia Wesleyan College. They included Joe Kenaston and Sam Sentelle, clergy and lay member; Judi Kenaston, conference secretary; and David Westfall, young adult lay member from Nine Rivers District, and Ellis Conley, pastor emeritus, and other former pastors. Joe Kenaston was reappointed by Bishop Sandra Steiner Ball as senior pastor of the Hurricane church for his third year.
TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Donna Dingus, Carol Peters, Renee Ratcliff, Zoe Beter.
LATE BIRTHDAYS: Shirley Browning, July 14; Charles Heiner, Fern Jones, Jim Withers, Joe Duffield, July 16.
CHUCKLE: An assistant to a CEO was asked to plan her boss' meetings during his East Coast trip. She didn't know what time to book his meetings on the day of his arrival in New York because she couldn't figure out what time he would be there. She decided to call Delta Airlines, since he was traveling with them, and asked, “Can you tell me how long it will take to fly from San Francisco to New York City?” The agent replied, “Just a minute …” The assistant said, “Thank you,” and hung up.