BAPTISMS: Lewis Memorial Baptist Church witnessed additional baptisms — 14, in fact — during the month of June. They are Abri Adkins, Braxton Ciccolella, Alice Flora, Elin Gibson, Emma Hensley, Whitney Justice, Arabella Mae, Kyla Methex, Aiden Mielcarek, Calisia Mielcarek, Elena Mielcarek, Malone Miller, Grace Petersmith and Griffen Robinson. Renee Hensley was also recognized as a new member at the church.
SUBMISSIONS: Art may be dropped off at Grayson Gallery and Art Center from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, July 23, and Monday, July 25, for the upcoming Mental Health Awareness art exhibit sponsored by the gallery and Pathways. Artists may submit up to three pieces of original art in any medium. Each piece must be ready for display or hanging, have a tag on back or labeled on 3D works with artist name, art title, medium and price or marked not for sale. There is no entry fee; however, a 20% commission is taken by the gallery for sold work or art sales generated from show. Awards are presented during the free, opening reception from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, July 29.
AWARDED: Jane Legge, associate member of Huntington Detachment 340 Marine Corps League, was presented with the 2022 Associate Member of the Year Award during the annual awards dinner at American Legion Post 16. She was recognized for contributions for military and civic activities involving memorial and remembrance services for veterans and their families. Since she joined the detachment’s Honor Guard as bugler in 2018, she has rendered taps at every funeral and event conducted by the detachment. She became a life member of the local detachment in 2021 and serves as detachment historian and Honor Guard seamstress.
NAMED: Bojena Gross, of Barboursville, has been named to the dean’s list for the spring semester at John Carroll University in University Heights, Ohio. To be eligible for this list, students must have completed a minimum of 12 semester hours within one semester and have a grade point average of at least 3.5 on a 4.0 scale.
LISTED: Two Coal Grove, Ohio, residents were among 86 students named to the dean’s list for the spring semester at Ohio University Southern, Ironton. They are Ragin Marcum and Camryn Uding. To be eligible for this list, students must have at least a 3.5 grade point average for a minimum of 15 semester hours of credit earned, including at least 12 hours attempted for letter grades that are used to calculate grade point average.
SCHOLARSHIP: Two Boyd County High School recipients were among 13 scholarship winners from the Mae Ward (Boyd County teacher 43 years) Educational Trust, Fifth Third Bank, trustee. They are Ryan Griffith, 2019 graduate attending the University of Kentucky, and Dalton Hall. The annual scholarships are open to current students or recent alumni of Boyd County, Fairview, Ashland Blazer and Holy Family high schools and Rose Hill Christian School. Recipients must possess outstanding character and promise as reflected by their record of service to neighbors, community, family and reputation for honesty and integrity. They also are required to have attended a Boyd County high school for at least three years preceding their application and have applied to an accredited college or university. A cumulative grade point average between 3.0 and 4.0, computed as of the end of the first semester of the year of application, and an ACT score of 20 or higher must be maintained.
CHUCKLE: Eight-year-old Nina brought her report card home from school. Her marks were good, mostly A’s and a couple of B’s. However, her teacher had written across the bottom: “Nina is a smart little girl, but she has one fault. She talks too much in school. I have an idea I am going to try, which I think may break her of the habit.” Nina’s dad signed her report card, putting a note on the back: “Please let me know if your idea works on Nina because I would like to try it on her mother.”