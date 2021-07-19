STUDENT: Austin Jackson, of Chesapeake, Ohio, was one of 11,813 students named to the dean’s list for the spring semester at the University of Alabama, Tuscaloosa. To qualify, students must earn a 3.5 or above on a 4.0 scale.
LECTURE: Huntington Museum of Art presents a lecture with Jessica Drenk, its newest Walter Gropius Master Artist, at 7 p.m. Thursday, July 22, at the museum. She presents a workshop, “The Altered Book: Repurposing Old Books as a Catalyst for Creativity,” Friday through Sunday, July 23-25; however, registration is closed. Contact www.hmoa.org or 304-529-2701.
TREASURER: Annetta Coates is the new treasurer at Steele Memorial United Methodist Church. Currently a tutor of college students in all areas of business administration and science, as well as provides one-on-one interaction with students with learning disabilities, Annetta previously owned her own accounting practice. She graduated from Ohio State University with a bachelor of arts in business administration. Welcome aboard, Annetta, and hope you stay a long time.
GRAD: Danielle Doss, of Chesapeake, Ohio, was named to the dean’s list for the spring semester at Ohio University, Athens. To qualify, students must earn 12 semester hours of credit, including at least six hours attempted for letter grades, with a minimum grade point average of at least 3.5. She was one of more than 4,800 students graduating with a degree as she received a bachelor of social work from the university’s College of Health Sciences and Professions.
DISCUSSION: HIMG hosts Facebook Live with Dr. Sarah Stevens at 9 a.m. Tuesday, July 20, for a discussion regarding insight on general urology, incontinence and other different treatments for enlarge prostate/BPH, including Aquablation, the newest advancement. The guest is Dr. Stephen Woolums, urologist.
NEW BABY: Congratulations to Scott and Courtney Kiser McLean on the birth of a daughter, Maisie Rose McLean, born July 6. She weighed in at 7 pounds, 5 ounces. Little sister to Cora and Desmond, she is granddaughter of Donna Kiser of Kenova United Methodist Church. May this little princess add many blessings to the family and friends.
GOSPEL EVENT: Providential Event XIII, Genuine Unity in the Body of Christ: Continuing the Advocacy, presented by The God Factor Ministries Inc., takes place Friday through Monday, July 23-26, at Tri-State Worship Center, South Point, Ohio. Available services/events include 7 p.m. Friday with fellowship following; 5 p.m. Saturday, concert with Zacardi Cortez, accompanied by local vocalists and musicians, AC Antoine Cabarrus, Pastor Jennifer Mears and Xavier Osborne and Big Branch Praise Team; 11 a.m. Sunday, Bishop Terry Wagner and the Rev. Stanley McDonald, pastor of New Hope Missionary Baptist Church in Ashland and president of Ashland Area Ministerial Association; 3 p.m., the Rev. Dr. David Peoples, pastor of Jabez Missionary Baptist Church of Lexington and vice president of Progressive National Baptist Convention, with Road to Redemption and other local choirs; 7 p.m. Monday, the Rev. Rob Hale, pastor of Ironton First Church of the Nazarene and president of Ironton Area Ministerial Alliance. Thelma Hughes, Abundant Life Ministries of Charleston, Tonya Daniels with Tri-State Worship Center and Christ Temple Arts and Worship from Ashland make up the dance ministry performances. Contact 740-646-3558 or www.thegodfactorministriesinc.com or Facebook page.
NEW MEMBERS: Lewis Memorial Baptist Church continues to grow in number as several new members were recently recorded: Carlos and Debbie Ball, Robert and Kim Brown, John Carter, Mackenzie and Brittany Hamilton, Adam, Allison, Owen and Eliza Kays, Robert and Deborah Martin, Bill and Debbie Sheils, Alan and Jamie Sypolt. May these individuals also grow in the Lord’s work and win souls to his kingdom and church.
CHUCKLE: A fellow nurse at a hospital received a call from an anxious patient, “I’m diabetic and I’m afraid I’ve had too much sugar today,” the caller said. “Well, let’s see. Do you feel any symptoms? Are you light-headed?” a colleague asked. “No,” the caller answered, “I’m a brunette.”