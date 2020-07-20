Community News
DEAN’S LIST: Jacob Morgan of Barboursville was named to the dean’s list at Sherman College of Chiropractic, Spartanburg, South Carolina, for the spring semester. To qualify, students must achieve a grade point average of at least 3.5 for the quarter.
DISCUSSION: Dr. Sarah Stevens and Dr. Gregory Carico go live at 9 a.m. Tuesday, July 21, at HIMG to discuss ways to prevent and treat tick bites and bites from mosquitoes and other insects. Visit www.facebook.com/himgwv.
DOCTOR: A Huntington resident graduated from West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine in May with a doctor of osteopathic medicine degree and plans to enter an emergency medicine residency at Grand Strand Medical Center, Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. Meg Riley, DO, daughter of Jeff and Lisa Riley, also graduated from Spring Valley High School and earned a bachelor of science degree in biomedical sciences from Marshall University in 2014.
OPEN MIC: A virtual gathering through Zoom begins for the Writers Can Read open mic night at 7 p.m. Monday, July 20. This month’s guests are John Brown, Clarksburg, West Virginia, native, and Lee Martin, teacher in the MFA Program at Ohio State University. Admission is free. The Zoom connection is available on Facebook.
MODEL: Not just any kind of model, but one that everyone she touched wanted to be like. Josephine McComas Fulks, better known as “Jo” to friends, colleagues and family, was one of the greatest women God ever blessed the community with. She was loyal, hard-working, faithful, loving and strong with great knowledge, a caring and giving heart and a child of God. Jo began working at age 16 and graduated from Guyan Valley High School in 1952. She was employed several years for Swift & Co., retired from Consumers Gas Utility Co. and Drs. Assaley and Lee OB/GYN office and volunteered at St. Mary’s Medical Center and the former Jeffrey George Comfort House. A longtime member of 26th Street Baptist Church, she attended Church in the Valley at Milton. Jo received her call to move to her new address June 15 at age 84. This great lady will never be forgotten, but her life made many others proud to have known her.
RESCHEDULED: The concert featuring Aaron Lewis and Stateliners and his “State I’m In Tour” spotlighting his outlaw country roots has been rescheduled for 8 p.m. Sept. 17 at Charleston Municipal Auditorium.
CELEBRATED: Christ Presbyterian Church celebrated its fourth anniversary earlier this month. The first formal worship service was held July 10, 2016, at B’nai Sholom Temple, where the church continues to meet at 10:30 a.m. each Sunday. The church leader is the Rev. Dr. John C. Minihan, senior pastor; Patrick Hall, director of student and family ministries; Bethany Wild, children’s ministry coordinator; Kate Copeland, nursery director; Monty Fulton, director of outreach and missions; Jane Nicholas, handbell choir director; and Jill Adkins, office administrator.
HONORS: Jennifer Fetty graduated from Huntington High School with very high honors where she was a member of National Honor Society, Key Club, MU Alpha Theta and Science Honorary. She also demonstrated her athleticism by running cross country and track. The daughter of Jeff and Ilene Fetty of Ona’s Beulah Ann Baptist Church received four scholarships and plans to attend Marshall University.
CAMPS: A summer PLTW Skills Camp for students entering first through third grades is being offered at Altizer Elementary School. Campers attend the event using Microsoft Teams from 8:45 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. two days a week through July 30. Materials are provided. PLTV is a hands-on STEAM (science, technology, engineering, art and math) curriculum. To sign up, contact https://band.us/n/a2aa31j-duaj9S.
LIST: Kalee Gannon of Franklin Furnace, Ohio, was named to the dean’s list for the spring semester at Miami University, Oxford, Ohio. She is majoring in psychology, social work.
COMICS: The Huntington Comic and Toy Convention has been rescheduled for June 5-6, 2021, at Mountain Health Arena. Tickets are still valid from the previously scheduled 2020 dates. For ticket refunds, email info@huntingtoncomiccon.com.
HONORED: Two Ohio residents — Emily Chapman of Proctorville and Alexzandrya Vissing of Willow Wood — were named to the dean’s list for the spring semester at Cedarville University. To be eligible for the list, students must maintain a 3.75 grade point average for the semester while taking a minimum of 12 credit hours.
DEAN’S LIST: Madison Manns of Chesapeake, Ohio, qualified for the spring 2002 dean’s list at Belmont University, Nashville, Tennessee. Eligibility is based on a minimum course load of 12 hours and a quality grade point average of 3.5 with no grade below a C.
DEGREED: Two Ironton residents received degrees from the University of Cumberlands, Williamsburg, Kentucky. Sarah Linn received a master of arts in teaching in P-12 special education LBD. Ellen Kuehne received an associate of science degree in human services.
CHUCKLE: When Jill was asked for her choice from the menu, she asked the waitress: “What is the chef’s surprise?” The waitress answered, “He doesn’t wash his hands.”