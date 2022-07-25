The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

MEET: Greenup County Genealogy meets at 6 p.m. Monday, July 25, at the main branch of the library.

LISTED: Nearly a dozen Kentucky residents were among 86 students named to the dean’s list at Ohio University Southern in Ironton for the spring semester. The 10 students are Shelby Chaney, Catlettsburg; Brenna Daniel and Emma Sanders, Flatwoods; Brandon Keeton, Olive Hill; Caleb Martin, Rush; Daniel Davidson and Angie Pack, Russell; Tayla Howerton, South Portsmouth; Bayleigh Wagner, South Shore; and Jamie Newsome, Wurtland. To be eligible for this list, students must have at least a 3.5 grade point average for a minimum of 15 semester hours of credit earned, including at least 12 hours attempted for letter grades that are used to calculate grade point average.

Send items to Brenda Lucas, P.O. Box 596, Ona, WV 25545 or email to bklucas53@aol.com.

