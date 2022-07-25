MEET: Greenup County Genealogy meets at 6 p.m. Monday, July 25, at the main branch of the library.
LISTED: Nearly a dozen Kentucky residents were among 86 students named to the dean’s list at Ohio University Southern in Ironton for the spring semester. The 10 students are Shelby Chaney, Catlettsburg; Brenna Daniel and Emma Sanders, Flatwoods; Brandon Keeton, Olive Hill; Caleb Martin, Rush; Daniel Davidson and Angie Pack, Russell; Tayla Howerton, South Portsmouth; Bayleigh Wagner, South Shore; and Jamie Newsome, Wurtland. To be eligible for this list, students must have at least a 3.5 grade point average for a minimum of 15 semester hours of credit earned, including at least 12 hours attempted for letter grades that are used to calculate grade point average.
COUPLES: Two couples from Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church celebrated wedding anniversaries earlier this month. Charles and Joanna Brown were honored for 56 years of marriage, while Aida and Pete Ramella celebrated 59 years. May many more happy years of blessings together be added to their lives.
GRAD: Matthew Sette, with Hurricane’s Forrest Burdette Memorial United Methodist Church, graduated from Winfield High School earlier this year. May this young man find great success in future endeavors.
CONCERT: One of rock music’s great female icons performs this weekend in Ashland. Melissa Etheridge brings her “One Way Out Tour” to Paramount Arts Center at 7:30 p.m. Sunday, July 31.
BOYS: Pastor Tracy and Alisa Mills of Madison Avenue Christian Church continue to be blessed in many portions. This time, it’s a second and third grandson joining their first one, Jhase, turning 4 in August. Khai Alexander Lee Billups was born May 18 to Josh and Grace Anne Billups, weighing 7 pounds, 2 ounces. Cade and Kelsey Mills became parents of Benji James Hezakiah Mills July 5, weighing in at 8 pounds, 14 ounces, and 20 1/2 inches in length. Congratulations to the parents and, of course, grandparents. May these little princes grow up to be handsome young men trusting in the Lord and witnessing for him.
MUSIC: “Backing the Blue Music Paradise,” remembering Deputy William Petry, Capt. Ralph Frasure, Officer Jacob Chaffins and K-9 Drago, fallen officers and dog from the Floyd County, Kentucky, shooting earlier this month, takes place Friday through Sunday, July 29-31, at 256 Irene St., Prestonsburg, Kentucky. The event begins at 6 p.m. Friday, July 29, with New Autumn Project performing from 6 to 8 p.m., Aaron Music from 8 to 10 p.m., and Shane Boyd from 10 p.m. to midnight. Chaffins’ family sings and speaks Saturday, July 30, as Joshua Frasure, Janean Freeman and students, Crossover, Stillwater, Killing Time, Dewey Moore, Troy Burchett and Hillbilly Drive Band perform from noon to midnight. Mountain Echo, CJ the DJ, Cody Kennedy and Them, Allan Reid Band and Crossover, Patricia Wallen and Bobby Caudill wind the event down from 2 to 10 p.m. Sunday. A $5-per-day donation is encouraged. Concessions are available. Proceeds benefit the Floyd County Community Foundation Fund. Donations are also accepted at the local Tim Horton location, 13th Street and Winchester Avenue, Ashland.
INSTALLED: Marty Conley was sworn in as president of Ironton Rotary Club during its recent installation dinner conducted at The Depot. He was sworn in by AG Tom Downard.
TRIBUTE: Monday, July 25, is a day to honor a faithful man of God with a work ethic perhaps like no other man who passed away two years ago. Hargis Harris, of Pensacola, Florida, and a longtime South Point, Ohio, resident, was a willing member of First Baptist Church, where he served as deacon and deacon emeritus. Also serving in U.S. Air Force during Korean War, he began at CSX Transportation as a steam engine fireman and retired in 1994 as superintendent of transportation of Russell, Kentucky, yard, with 45 years’ service. He and wife, Athalene, were married 61 years at time of his death and parents to one daughter and several grandchildren. All knowing this great man are better individuals by just knowing his life. He continues to live in the hearts and minds of many.
CHUCKLE: Anne’s sister, her husband and their English springer spaniel dog, Sam, stopped at a garage one day when their car horn wouldn’t work. Dave slipped from the driver’s seat and the mechanic slid in to check the horn. From the back seat, Sam gently pressed his nose to the man’s ear and sniffed. The mechanic screamed and almost fell to the ground in his haste to escape from the car. “I thought your wife was trying to kiss me,” the mechanic explained later.
Send items to Brenda Lucas, P.O. Box 596, Ona, WV 25545 or email to bklucas53@aol.com.
