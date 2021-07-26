GRAD: Farrah Ekwen, of Ashland was one of more than 7,800 students qualifying for the dean’s list for the spring semester at Ohio University, Athens. To qualify, students must earn 12 semester hours of credit, including at least six hours attempted for letter grades, with a minimum grade point average of at least 3.5. Farrah was also one of more than 4,800 students graduating with a degree as she received a bachelor of science in nursing from the university’s College of Health Sciences and Professions.
ARTS: Arts Night Out — July Edition is from 6 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, July 28, at Heritage Station. Featured are Logan Schmitt, Wheeling artist/illustrator, and Connie Kinsey, writer. Nomada Bakery also hosts a plant exchange. Huntington Comedy also provides entertainment.
PASTOR: The Rev. Alan Flaitz was recently appointed as the new minister at Barboursville First United Methodist Church and began his duties July 1, replacing the Rev. Teresa Adams, who accepted an appointment in the Wheeling area. Rev. Flaitz has pastored the Fourth Street and Pleasant Hill United Methodist churches in Wheeling seven years. Welcome to the area, Rev. Flaitz, and may your stay be long.
DIRECTOR: Mike Hamrick, longtime Marshall University athletic director, stepped down June 30 to assume the role of special assistant to the president for one year, focusing on fundraising and facilities planning for the baseball stadium project. Jeff O’Malley, associate director of athletics and chief of staff, began his interim athletic director duties July 1. Best wishes to each for a successful year of implementing your skills, knowledge and dedication.
ACTIVITIES: Harry Potter Week is observed Monday-Friday, July 26-30, at Cabell County Public Library. Activities include wand making, in person, 3:30 p.m. Monday; library scavenger hunt, all day Tuesday, fourth floor; potion making, in person, 3:30 p.m. Wednesday; online trivia, facebook page, Thursday; Harry Potter themed treat bag pick up, noon Friday. In-person activities require registration by calling 304-528-5700.
DEGREED: Three local students received a bachelor’s degree from Berea College. They are Travis Felty of Grayson, Kentucky; Sawyer Schultz of Hurricane, West Virginia, bachelor of arts in political science; and Rachel Williamson of Ashland. Congratulations on this achievement.
READER: Dale Stephens, longtime West Virginia delegate, sent an email saying, “I enjoy reading your column.” Thanks, Dale, for continuing to read and enjoy these feeble words.
TWO YEARS: July 22 marked the second year of the home-going of Mildred Morrison Caldwell as she passed away July 22, 2019. This 95-year-old Ona resident held many offices at Beulah Ann Missionary Baptist Church, including publishing the monthly newsletter for 59 years. That’s not the only record she made as she was the first woman hired at the Huntington Nickel Plant, working in Orders and Scheduling during World War II. Her presence is no doubt missed in the family, but she remains overjoyed with her new home.
BELATED BIRTHDAYS: Kay Chapman, Jo Chapple, Tyler Woodward, July 1; Eric Sargent, Ruth Bragg, Samuel Clark, Radley Edwards, Laken Faulknier, Allyson Lawhon, Steve Matson, July 2; Rachel Baker, Susan Dean, Sarah Moore, Cameron Nitardy, July 3; Linda Harshbarger, Laura Jo Smith, July 4; Kaitlyn McPherson, David Baker, Tonya Huffman, Doris Roberts, Lila Ferguson, July 6; Briana Robinson, Erik Weingardt, Judy Armstrong, Carolyn Cremeans, July 7; Mark King, Tim Stinespring, July 8; Brad Cochran, Sam Holdren, Matthew Sette, Nancy Smith, July 9; Emily Hanning, Katina Haught, Michelle Holdren, John Martin, Hermitt Stover, July 10; Quinn Hazelet, Martin Payne, Zack Spurlock, Becky Swisher, Sarah Warner, July 11; Peggy Adkins, Austin Davis, Bruce Rous, Dana Kosto, July 12; Stephaine Bailey Whiteman, Tyler Akers, Stephen Walker, Josh Dunlap, Drew McClanahan, July 13; Jim Thornburg, Peggy Esslinger, Shirley Amos, Steve Cook, July 14; Katherine Avil, Trevor Lewis, Maddox Richard, July 17; Dan Hurst, July 21; Jennifer Ball Haner, Caroline Auvil, July 22; Bobby Kennedy, July 23.
CHUCKLE: Two guys were fishing by the Ohio River on different sides of the riverbank at night. Guy No. 1 was catching a whole bunch of fish for his family, but guy No. 2 hadn’t caught any and was frustrated and called out to guy No. 1: “How come you’ve been catching all them there fish, and I ain’t caught a single one?” Guy No. 1 replied, “I don’t know … why don’t ya come on over here?” “I don’t know … I don’t see a bridge, and there ain’t no boat, and I don’t swim too well.” Guy No. 1 picks up his flashlight, turns it on and replies, “Why don’t you walk across this here beam of light?” Guy No. 2 replies, “You think I’m stupid? When I get halfway, you’ll turn it off!”