Community News
RETIRED: Chris Bowman recently retired as Ironton Police Department captain, after being in law enforcement 45 years. He graduated high school in 1975 and began at Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office that summer. He has also served at police departments in Proctorville, Chesapeake and Coal Grove. He joined the Ironton Police Department in late 1978 and became a member of the Lawrence County Drug Task Force in 2012. His retirement wasn’t long-lived, as he is now a bailiff with the Ohio Fourth District Court of Appeals for Judge Jason Smith.
HIKING: Take a hike … on the new Heritage Trail presented by Heritage Farm and Museum. During the remainder of July and the month of August, the event is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursdays and Saturdays; and 3 to 9 p.m. Friday (Family Fun Night). Admission is $15; $12 ages 65 and older; $8 ages 17 and younger; and free ages 2 and younger.
AWARDED: Harper Haney, 2020 graduate of Cabell Midland High School, was awarded a scholarship from Barboursville Rotary Club. The daughter of Tim and Kristi Haney of New Baptist Church plans to major in early childhood education this fall at Marshall University.
MEMORIES: Precious memories … how they flood my soul. Carolyn Byrd Williamson had four family members to either get a year older or pass to another home in years past in July. She thinks of them daily. Her sister, the late Elizabeth Journell Pratt, was born July 25, 1959, and passed away Sept. 9, 2015, and the late Mrs. Pratt’s son, Jason Michael Pratt, was born July 15, 1982, and passed away Jan. 4, 2014. Carolyn’s brother, Gene Journell, would have been 71 July 5. Her stepdad, John Thornburg, was born July 17, 1927, and passed away Oct. 18, 2012.
LISTED: Wayne County residents named to the dean’s list for the spring semester at Mountwest Community and Technical College include Gary Brafford, Ceredo; Kevin Dudding, Dunlow; Douglas Adams and Kerri Adkins, East Lynn; Trisha Cremeans and Gary Stevens, Crum; Lindsay Cowan, Lillian Dillon, Samuel Doss, Ashley Mullins, Caitlyn Parson, Bradley Pauley, Kimberly Rose, Carolyn Ross and Karleigh Rowe, Fort Gay; Joshua Ross, Genoa; Jacob Johnson, Alexandra Milum, Kelly Napier, Jacob Skean, Andrew Wellman, William White, all of Kenova; Connor Brewer of Kermit; Shelby Chapman, Emalee Eaches, Seth Hardwick, Aimee Nemith and Lakin Van Horn, all of Lavalette; Sheridan Hayton, Catherine Kazee, John Murray, Matthew Picklesimer, Kacie Stacy, all of Prichard; and Jamie Bowen, Billie Bowens, Laken Maynard, Jessica Pack, Ashley Rattliff and Lindsay Switzer, all of Wayne. To qualify, students must have been registered for 12 or more hours of courses for which they are receiving letter grades and have a grade point average of 3.3 or above at the end of a semester.
NEW PASTOR: After serving churches in Kentucky and West Virginia, the Rev. Shannon Blosser began his new pastorate in early July at Pea Ridge United Methodist Church. The ordained elder in the West Virginia Annual Conference transferred his ordination credentials to West Virginia in 2020. The 2002 graduate of West Virginia University with a bachelor of science degree in journalism grew up in Shady Spring and attended Perry Memorial United Methodist Church. The Rev. Blosser, 2011 graduate of Asbury Theological Seminary with a master of divinity degree, was ordained as an elder in 2017 in Kentucky. He most recently was pastor at Beverly Hills United Methodist Church, Huntington. Before becoming a minister, he was a journalist. He and wife, Abbi (a communications assistant for West Virginia Annual Conference), are parents of Noah and Thaddeus and a cat, George. Welcome to Pea Ridge, good pastor. May many souls be encouraged, enlightened, rededicated and saved during your leadership.
BELATED BIRTHDAYS: Kay Chapman, Jo Chapple, Tyler Woodward, July 1; Samuel Clark, Radley Edwards, Laken Faulknier, Allyson Lawhon, Steve Matson, July 2; Rachel Baker, Susan Dean, Sarah Moore, Cameron Nitardy, July 3; Linda Harshbarger, Laura Jo Smith, July 4; Judy Lambert, July 5; David Baker, Tonya Huffman, Doris Roberts, John Robert Bruce IV, July 6; Judy Armstrong, Carolyn Cremeans, July 7; Mark King, Tim Stinespring, Braydon Wren, July 8; Brad Cochran, Sam Holdren, Matthew Sette, Nancy Smith, Jonas Fromholt, Anne Blake Childers, Emily Hanning, Katina Haught, Michelle Holdren, John Martin, Hermitt Stover, July 10; Phyllis Kiser, Quinn Hazelett, Martin Payne, Zack Spurlock, Becky Swisher, Sarah Warner, July 11; Amanda Byrd turned 28, Austin Davis, July 12; Tyler Akers, Josh Dunlap, Drew McClanahan, July 13; Cory Hanley, Cody Hanley, Bill Jeffries, Steve Osborne, Fred Cyrus, 1974 graduate of Ceredo-Kenova High School, turned 65, July 14; Steve Damron, July 16; Ann Buchanan, July 18.
LATE ANNIVERSARIES: David C. and Jeanine J. Price were married 54 years, Mike and Lori Folio, Jack and Linda Gibson, Steen and Stephanie Mills, July 2; Eric and Rene Thomas, July 4; Scott and Claudia Fizer, Warren and Pat Faulknier, July 5; Brad and Crista Hall, Robbie and Carrie Parsons, July 6; John and Kim Neville, July 7; Bob and Jackie Alexander, July 9; Richard and Lola Casey, July 12; Rick and Ludean Parks, July 14; Brandon and Laura Clark, July 16.
CHUCKLE: In Sunday school, after a lesson on Jesus’ many miracles, the teacher asked, “Is there anything God can’t do?” “There sure is, Miss Miller,” one tyke said. “No matter what He does. He can’t please everybody.”