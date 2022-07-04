CELEBRATION: The annual Fourth of July celebration takes place from 7 to 11 p.m. Monday, July 4, at Fly in Cafe, Kyle Lane. The free patriotic event features music by Julie and Kelly Ray Davis at 7 p.m., followed by a sunset flag jump demonstration by the West Virginia Skydivers and fireworks show by Paul King at dusk. Food and beverages are available for purchase.
NEW MEMBERS: Ted and Alice Triplett, of West Hamlin, West Virginia, were welcomed as new members at Steele Memorial United Methodist Church, Barboursville. The couple joined by transfer of membership from West Hamlin United Methodist Church in May.
CAMPS: Spots are still available for two Marshall Biology Camps offered this month. The Mad Scientist Camp takes place July 18-22, and a Junior Lego Camp is scheduled July 25-29. The camps are open to kindergarteners to grade 6. Participants are limited to 20. The cost is $145 for the week. Visit https://ssawv.com/cabell-county-summer-camps/.
GRADS: Jeremiah 29:11 — “For I know the plans I have for you, declares the Lord, plans to prosper you and not harm you, plans to give you hope and a future.” Two from Highlawn Presbyterian Church were recently honored as high school graduates — Sydney Hatfield, daughter of Jason Hatfield, and Brandon Workman, son of Brian Workman. Congratulations on this achievement.
FAIR: It’s “fair” time in Putnam County this weekend — Friday, July 8, through Saturday, July 16, at Putnam County Fairgrounds, Park Road, Eleanor, West Virginia.
SPECIAL: The best and most special friend I ever had celebrates a birthday Monday, July 4. Christa Stamper, formerly a member of Guyandotte’s Fifth Avenue Freewill Baptist Church, always made a dime stretch into a dollar and trusted in the Lord with the greatest faith, courage and love. Although I haven’t heard from her in a long time, she always put the “bang” in everything we did together. She remains in my heart and continues to be on my mind often. Wherever this lovely Christian mother of two is, she is being wished the best of everything on this day and those following.
APPOINTED: Todd Case, owner of Todd Case Trucking in Louisa, Kentucky, was recently appointed as a member of the board of trustees at the University of Kentucky. The term expires June 20, 2025.
NEW OFFICERS: Newly elected officers for Woman’s Club of Huntington include Judith Short, president; Pamela McCoy, vice president; Linda McClung, treasurer; Debbie Young, assistant treasurer; Carolyn Myhrwold, corresponding secretary; Rebecca Meade, recording secretary; and Tommie Templeton, auditor. More information may be obtained by calling the president, 304-617-3367.
RETIRING: After 40 years of being a physician, Dr. Larry Fields, a Grayson, Kentucky, native, has decided to retire. He graduated from University of Kentucky Medical School in 1975 and did a residency in family medicine at Tripler Army Medical Center in Honolulu in 1978 due to a military obligation from serving in the ROTC. He lived in various parts of the country while serving seven years in the military before coming back to the Ashland area. He plans to golf, travel and visit grandchildren. May the next 40 years be filled with rest, excitement and relaxation.
BELATED BIRTHDAYS: Tim Dorey, June 2; Linda Reynolds, June 5; Anne Myers, June 6; Jerry Browning, June 12; Mike Barbera, June 23; Ethan Lovejoy, June 24; Paul Estler, June 26; Bob Adkins, Sam Bauserman, David Lapelle, June 27; Kay Mobayed, Terri Effingham, June 28; Carolyn Callopi, June 30; Raymond Roy Byrd turned 67, Kourtney Walters, Viola Dingess, Alec Lockhart, Barbara Boley, July 1; Grace Gosslin, Aidan Ray, July 3.
LATE ANNIVERSARIES: Congratulations to two couples celebrating 50-plus wedding anniversaries in June at Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church. John and Jane Patterson celebrated their 52nd, while Don and Grace Gosselin celebrated No. 56. May these four individuals continue to have more happy years of marriage. David and Jeanine Price celebrated 50-plus years of marriage July 2. She is a retired accountant from University Physicians and Surgeons Inc. He is a retired accountant from Shell Chemical Co. They are parents of one son, daughter-in-law and grandchildren.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Sharon Eagleston, Matt Williamson, Anna Sheils Lawhon turns 26.