COURSE: “Paper Marbling” with John Bielik, open to ages 8 and older, is from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, July 10, at Charleston Clay Center. There is a maximum of eight people per workshop. Pre-registration is required. Adult accompaniment is required for ages 13 and younger. Limited space is available. The cost is $20. Call 304-561-3570.
TWO: Sandee Damron of Steele Memorial United Methodist Church was recently blessed with two celebrations — graduation and a new great-grandson. Her granddaughter, Ella Nease, graduated from Cabell Midland High School and plans to attend West Virginia University majoring in biomedical engineering. She is daughter of Robert and Kristie Nease, also of Steele Memorial United Methodist Church, and also granddaughter of Don Damron, Dottie Nease and William Nease. Finley James Hensel was born May 6 to Katie and Eli Hensel, weighing 8 pounds, 8 ounces and 20 inches long. The little brother to Ellie is also the grandson of Tim and Becky Damron.
ZOO: Great American Petting Zoo with nearly 30 animals continues from noon to 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 6, at Pic-Pac, Man, West Virginia; Sunday, July 18, Nitro Supermarket; and Monday, July 19, Piggly-Wiggly, Eleanor, West Virginia. Admission is free with purchase from participating grocer.
GRAD: Congratulations to Brooks Anderson of Huntington. This student graduated from Hood College in Frederick, Maryland, with a bachelor of arts degree in political science.
MEET: Putnam County Democrat Club meets at 6:30 p.m. Monday, July 12, in old Winfield courthouse, second floor. Bring covered dish.
RESIGNED: Jennifer Wheeler, Huntington City Council’s member serving as chairwoman, recently resigned her position as she moved to a home outside of District 4. Her leadership and ideas will be missed.
RACE: Ona Speedway continues its racing season at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, July 10. In case of rain, the event moves to July 31. Gates open at 5 p.m. Admission is $15; $10 ages 11-15; and free to ages 10 and younger.
MEMORY: On this date in 2008, a sports medicine physician suddenly passed away and seemingly without pain. Dr. Jose Ricard, originally from Cuba, was one-of-a-kind man. His memory lives on in the medical field, and he continues to be missed.
DIPLOMA: Paige Holland of Huntington was one of more than 700 students receiving a diploma at Harding University in Searcy, Arkansas. She received a bachelor of science degree in psychology.
ENDED: Dr. M. Duane Nellis, Ohio University’s 21st president serving since 2017, ended his tenure June 30 to return to the College of Arts and Sciences. Thanks to Dr. Nellis for his leadership, knowledge and dedication and best wishes for his upcoming endeavors.
WINNER: Renaming West Virginia Essay Contest winners, First Lady Cathy Justice, 181 entries from state. The local winner was Juliet B from Milton Middle School, placing seventh. The winning name was “Adena.”
BELATED BIRTHDAYS: Bobby D. Holland turned 71, while nephew, Nickolas Cade McNeely became 15, June 21; Gary L. Holland turned 73, June 22; Alexandra Biddle, June 27; Becky Godbey, June 28; Lisa Preston, Natalie Riley, Kay Chapman, Jo Chapple, Tyler Woodward, July 1; Lena Powers, Samuel Clark, Radley Edwards, Laken Faulknier, Allyson Lawhon, Steve Matson, July 2.
LATE ANNIVERSARIES: Bob and Betty Blankenship, Tom and Catherine Rushton, July 2.
CHUCKLE: A local priest and deacon stood by the side of the road holding up a sign that read, “The End is Near! Turn yourself around now before it’s too late!” They held up the sign to each passing car. “Leave us alone, you religious nuts!” yelled the first driver as he sped by. From around the curve, they heard a big splash. “Do you think,” said one clergy to the other, “we should just put up a sign that says ‘bridge is out’ instead?”