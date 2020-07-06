Community News
MOVIE: The city of Charleston, WQBE and Electric 102.7 host an outdoor drive-in movie, “Aladdin,” Friday, July 10, in the parking lot of Big Lots, Patrick Street. The free event is available on a first-come, first-served basis. The movie begins with a 30-minute cartoon.
RUNNER: Run, Jessica, run … Jessica Price was one of nine individuals named to the Mid-South Conference’s Champions of Character Team for the sport of women’s track and field. The former Fairland High School track and cross country star currently runs track at Shawnee State University. She finished 10th in the 5,000 meters at the NAIA Indoor track and field championships.
RALLY: The River Student Ministries at Westmoreland Baptist Church presents Salt Plus Lit Youth Rally at noon Aug. 1 at the church. The WBC Praise Band is featured.
ON THE AIR: Judy Eaton continues to be on the air at TCR Country, 103.3 WTCR — a radio personality celebrating her 30th year. This award-winner has been a volunteer in many areas of charities and keeps working tirelessly to help the community. She and husband, Ron Musick, have two children. Congratulations, Judy, on this accomplishment and for keeping country music on the radio and in the community.
CONCERT: French Art Colony continues its “Hot Summer Nights” each Thursday evening through Aug. 20 in Gallipolis, Ohio. Sour Mash String Band performs at 6:30 p.m. July 9. Gates open at 6 p.m. General admission is $5 and free to FAC members. Snacks and cash bar are available.
NAMED: Lynsey Isner, of Barboursville, a marine science major at Coastal Carolina University, was among 1,100 students named to the president’s list.
BLOOD: American Red Cross conducts a blood drive from 12:30 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, July 7, at Christ Temple Church, Health and Life Center. To sign up, call Erika Chinn, 740-550-0061.
STUDENTS: Two Ironton residents — Holly Brooks and David Schug — were named to the president’s list for the spring semester at the University of the Cumberlands, Williamsburg, Kentucky. To qualify for the list, students must maintain a minimum cumulative grade point average of 4.0, receive an “A” grade in UC Engage and be in good academic standing.
GOLF: Ironton Knights of Columbus Council 1405 conducts its annual three-man scramble Aug. 1 at River Bend Golf Club. Players must be amateur as defined by USGA. Entry deadline is July 27. Entry fee is $60 per player — includes carts, lunch, cash prizes for first and second. Sign-ins begin at 7 a.m., followed by the shotgun start at 8 a.m. To participate or for more information, call Chris, 740-464-9845, or Jim, 740-442-0537.
BIRTHS: Corey and Joy Cole became parents of twin daughters — Cora and Maggie — June 18. Cora weighed 5 pounds, 9 ounces, and was 19 inches long, while Maggie weighed 5 pounds, 14 ounces, and was 19 1/2 inches long. It looks like Corey will be overpowered by women as the Coles already had two older daughters — Molly and Hadley.
GRAD: Tyler Caldwell, son of Melissa McComas and grandson of Ted and Karen Caldwell of Beulah Ann Missionary Baptist Church, graduated from Marshall University with a degree in forensic chemistry. He is employed by Walmart.
LISTED: Two dozen Chesapeake, Ohio, residents were among 1,072 students on the president’s list for the spring semester at Marshall University. The 24 making the president’s list were Alexis N. Eubank, Ian R. Brewer, Kaitlyn M. Kilgore, Haley G. Lees, Barbara J. Templeton, Brody B. Willett, Ryleigh P. Swann, Macin L. Donohue, MacKenzie J. Turley, Tilman L. Gillette, Justin M. Riley, Jonah N. Hurula, Sydney N. Johnson, Gracie A. Marinich, Brandon L. Griffiths, Madisyn S. Johnson, Katie S. Kelley, Corey G. Manns, Laura B. Bowling, Dustin T. Smith, Cameron A. Menefee, Alexandra A. Munson, Isabella M. Rodbell, Jason P. Smith.
CHUCKLE: To commemorate his first visit to the library, Carrie gave a 6-year-old boy a bookmark. More familiar with electronic gadgets than old-school tools, he had no clue how it worked. So she demonstrated by placing it between two pages, then closing the book. “When you start reading again, ole!” Carrie said, opening the book to her bookmarked page. The boy said, “Wow! That’s cool!”