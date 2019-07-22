54TH: Dallas and Patty Cassidy, of Wayne, celebrate their 54th wedding anniversary Monday, July 22. This special gentleman was loved by co-workers and customers at Mountaineer Gas where he retired after many years. Patty retired from Cabell Huntington Hospital as a radiology transcriptionist. They are parents of two sons, four grandsons and a granddaughter. May this anniversary be a memorable one with many surprises, love and happiness.
NEW ARRIVAL: A new bundle of joy arrived in families at Fifth Avenue Baptist Church. On July 1, Isabelle Rose Nibert was born to Sarah and Dallas Nibert. This princess is granddaughter of Sherry and Steve Waggoner. May she continue to be a blessing to each family.
RECOGNIZED: The four outgoing ruling elders faithfully serving at Barboursville's Kuhn Memorial Presbyterian Church the past two years were recently recognized. John Ball (replaced by Dennis Watson) serving on building and property committee; Judy Napier, worship, fellowship and evangelism committee (replaced by Elder Teresa Ball); Robin McComas, Christian Education committee (replaced by Marsha True); and Karen Ryan, stewardship and mission committee (replaced by Theresa Miller). Doug Frost, replaced by Karen Gold, was clerk of session the last three years.
READER: Karen Ransbottom confirmed her enjoyment of reading this column with this email: "We enjoy your column, as you know. Read it every time. Enjoy all the news and daily chuckle." Thanks, Karen ... keep reading.
COURSE: AARP four-hour Smart Driver Refresher Course is from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 23, at Huntington Internal Medicine Group. The cost is $15 members or $20 nonmembers. Space is limited. A free lunch is provided by HIMG. Call Brenda Warren, 304-522-8032.
AWARDED: Joshua McMillion, son-in-law of Dale and Susan Kelz of St. Paul Lutheran Church, was one of 12 Army captains from 29,000 to receive the General Douglas McArthur Leadership Award at the Pentagon. Josh received the award in June. Congratulations on this achievement.
GRAD: Sara Romero, of Hurricane, West Virginia, graduated from Nazareth College's 92nd commencement ceremony with a Bachelor of Arts degree in sociology in mid-May. Congratulations, Sara, on this accomplishment.
BIRTHS: Congratulations to John and Debby Cunningham of Hurricane's Forrest Burdette Memorial United Methodist Church. They became grandparents of a new granddaughter, Eleanor Amelia Hansen, born May 20 in Germany. She is daughter of Jon (stationed in the Air Force) and Catherine Cunningham Hansen.
REGISTRATION: Tri-State Bible College offers registration for nearly 30 fall classes, which begin Aug. 26. Eight online classes are also offered. Contact www.tsbc.edu or 740-377-2520.
LAST: July 19 was the last day for Ashland's city engineer, Ryan Eastwood. The Ashland resident had been with the city 10 years and supervised 85 employees. Ryan accepted a job at U.S. Army Corps of Engineers' design branch in Huntington.
LATE BIRTHDAYS: Barbara Boley, Emily Bedway, July 1; Marki Collins, July 2; Larry Lapelle, Grace Gosselin, Aidan Ray, July 3; Matt Williamson, July 4; Peggy Noel, July 5; Carlie Bias, George Gonsowski, July 6; Sidney Duncan, July 7; Elaine Conrad, Rena Garcia, July 8; Angela Footo, D.J. Scarberry, July 11.
TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Jeannie Evans, Mike Shaver, Karen Hale, Christie Jones, Ty Wheeler, Michelle Webb, Gary Edgell, Abby Mills, Kayce Scarberry, Mike Woodard, Bailey Philyaw, Kent Schamp, Betty Strain, Emma Korstanje, Ethan Lyons, Tammy Pate, Laura Adkins, Tim Arthur, John Patterson, Kristi Boshell, Jane McColgan, Amy Ward, Jennifer Ball, Caroline Hunter, Patty Anderson, Carolyn Karr, Mikey Curtis turns 34.
TODAY'S ANNIVERSARIES: Brian and Amy Kelly, Jeff and Toni Madden celebrate No. 30, Steve and Stacy Morrison, Scott and Autumn Pittman, Adam and Stacey Holley, Kody and Shelby Adkins celebrate No. 3.
CHUCKLE: A well-dressed fellow walked into a hardware store and asked for a saw that would cut six trees in one hour. The salesman recommended the top-of-the-line chain saw model. The fellow was suitably impressed and bought it. The next day he brought it back and said, "This saw is defective. It would only cut down one tree and it took all day!" The salesman took the chain saw, started it up to see what was wrong, and the fellow asked, "What's that noise?"
