WALK: Opening ceremony for the Arthritis Foundation's 2019 Walk to Cure Arthritis begins at 9 a.m. Saturday, July 20, at Ritter Park, Picnic Shelter 2. Children's activities are hosted by Huntington Museum of Art and Kids in Motion. A health expo is hosted by HIMG. To register, contact www.walktocurearthritits.org/huntington.
LEFT: The Rev. Alan Williams, deacon associate at Johnson Memorial United Methodist Church, left the staff at the end of June. He serves beyond the local church as a social worker. Prayers that Rev. Williams continues to spread the word and minister to many during this transition and upcoming days.
WELCOMED: Ed Grant, senior pastor at Forrest Burdette Memorial United Methodist Church, Hurricane, W.Va., and his wife, Brenda, were recently welcomed as new pastor with a reception and celebration. Jeremy Daniels was also reappointed as the church's associate pastor.
BINGO: A Vintage Longaberger basket bingo fundraiser begins at 6 p.m. Tuesday, July 9, at HIMG, U.S. 60 East. Use Door P (in rear). Doors open at 5:30 p.m. The cost is $20 for 20 games, payable at door. Proceeds benefit Honor Flight Huntington. Door prizes, raffle basket and 50/50 are offered. Refreshments are available for purchase. Call Patty Dickey, 304-208-1200.
GRAD: Emily Conzett was one of five recently recognized during Graduation Recognition Sunday at St. Paul Lutheran Church. Planning to stay in Columbus, she graduated with a bachelor's degree in arts management and minor in music, media and enterprise from The Ohio State University, where she currently is employed.
TALK: MU's Lifelong Learning Program offers its "Tuesday Talk" Program from 10:30 a.m. to noon Tuesday, July 9, at Madie Carroll House, Guyandotte. Information and a tour of the historic house built about 1810 are offered. Admission is free for LLP members and $10 general public. Contact Beth Wolfe, 304-696-6007 or beth.wolfe@marshall.edu.
NEWBORNS: Two families at Huntington's New Baptist Church were blessed with new babies in early June. Claire Aleece Manchester was born June 4 to Brent and Lindsey Manchester. Samuel Colt Vanover was born June 5 to Luke and Bessie Vanover. May they be trained in the way of the Lord and never depart when they get older. Congratulations on these new blessings.
CONCERT: The seventh season of the Ironton Tuesday Night Summer Concert Series continues at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 9, at Farmers Market Square. In case of rain, the family event moves to Ro-Na Theater. Sponsors are Ironton aLive, Studimo Productions, Glockner of Ironton, Phillips Funeral Home, Gold Street Muffler, Central Hardware, Citizens Deposit Bank, Holiday Inn of Ironton, Perry Distributing, J&J General Maintenance, Armory Smoke House, Portable Solutions Inc. and Scherer Mountain Insurance.
NAMED: Calvin Clark of Huntington was recently named to President's Honor Roll at Bismarck State College for the spring semester. He earned a 4.0 grade point average. To be eligible for this recognition, students must maintain at least a 3.50 grade point on a 4.0 scale while enrolled in at least 12 semester hours of classes.
VBS: "The Marketplace" is the theme for Vacation Bible School from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday-Friday, July 8-12, at Westmoreland Baptist Church. Classes are available for 4 years to 5th grade.
HONORED: Sydney Adkins of Steele Memorial United Methodist Church was one of eight students receiving the Yeager Scholars Program, the top merit-based scholarship at Marshall University for fall 2019. The Cabell Midland High graduate plans to major in environmental science. Congratulations to this teen on this achievement.
MEET: Walnut Hills Action Team (subsidiary of Neighborhood Institute of Huntington) meets at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 9, in community room of Gallaher Village Public Library. Mayor Steve Williams speaks.
TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Ann Hoppe, Jeff Arthur, Tom Bias, David Walsh, Andrea Vallejos, Elaine Blackaby, Kaidance Jarvis is "sweet 16", Lexus Beard hits the legal age of 21, James May, Rob Blake, Noah Edwards. Megan Morrison, Braydon Wren, Elizabeth Rutherford, Kristin Sanders, Ian Davies, Anniston Yeager, Akila Juan, Billy Null, better known as "Candy Man" of Proctorville, Ohio, leaves the 60s behind for the big 7-0.
TODAY'S ANNIVERSARIES: Joel and Norma Gensler, Connie and Lewis Rutherford celebrate 30 years, Adam and Deanna Jones (2011).
CHUCKLE: When James Rowles was in seminary, he was invited to preach at a small rural church. However, the man who was to introduce him to the congregation had trouble pronouncing his name. So James offer this verbal clue: "Remember rolls, like hot buttered rolls." It worked. When it came time for the introduction, the man announced, "We are pleased to have with us the Reverend James Biscuits."
Send items to Brenda Lucas, P.O. Box 596, Ona, WV 25545; fax to 304-526-2857; or email to bklucas53@aol.com.