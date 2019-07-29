REUNION: The 73rd annual Hatten reunion begins with registration at 11 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 4, at the new Ceredo-Kenova Elementary School. Buffet-style dining begins at 1 p.m. Bring food items for your family and one guest. Call Theresa Hatten Jackson, 606-928-8312.
DOCTORATE: Chad M. Krouse, born and raised in Huntington and son of Pamela and Timothy Krouse, has achieved many accomplishments. The St. Joe graduate and Eagle Scout has served many positions in leadership roles. He has an undergraduate degree from Hampden Sydney College, a master's degree from Swanee University of the South and a doctorate from Virginia Commonwealth University in 2018. Congratulations, Chad, on these accomplishments.
MOVIE: "We Are Marshall" is presented from 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 30, at Harris Riverfront Park. Inflatables and popcorn are available for purchase. Tickets are $2 or $5 entire family. Gates open at 7:30 p.m. Sponsors are Little Caesars, Mountwest Community and Technical College, Results Companies and Clark's Pump N Shops, Greater Huntington Parks & Recreation, 979 The River, 937 The Dawg and Kindred Communications.
FIRST: Dwight Kirby recently sent this email: "I read your article first every day, then I read the rest of the paper. Thank you very much and keep up the good reporting." Thanks, Dwight, for being a reader and for the encouraging note.
BLOOD DRIVE: American Red Cross offers a blood drive from 1:30 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 31, at Christ the King Lutheran Church, downstairs fellowship hall, 5700 U.S. 60 East.
APPOINTED: Congratulations to Keith Turner, who was commissioned in mid-June as a Provisional Elder in the Indiana Annual Conference of the United Methodist Church. The son of Rick and Jill Turner of Hurricane's Forrest Burdette Memorial United Methodist Church will be appointed as senior pastor at Muncie Riverside United Methodist Church.
CONCERT: Bring blankets and camp chairs to Pullman Square for the annual outdoor summer concert series at 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 1. Featured is Carrier. Vendors open at 6 p.m. Admission is free. Sponsors are Heiner's and Dutch Miller.
OLDEST: Norman Miles Wells, the former Huntingtonian and retired Herald-Dispatch employee with many years of service, may have been the oldest living H-D employee. He passed away June 26 at age 91. Norman, a Vinson High grad and U.S. Army veteran of World War II, is known best for his cigar smoking, biting/chewing, as many said he did. Words of sympathy to those knowing and loving him.
MUSIC: The seventh season of the Ironton Tuesday Night Summer Concert Series sponsored by Ironton aLive and Studimo Productions continues with Creeks Don't Rise at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 30, at Ironton Farmers Market Square. In case of rain, the event is moved to the historic Ro-Na Theater. Admission is free.
QUIET: George Lucian Stiltner, soft-spoken, gentle and kind man of Salt Rock, passed away July 29, 2009, at age 69. The long-time trustee and member of Roach Baptist Church several years was a great friend. The husband to Shirley Keyser Stiltner retired from Owens Illinois Glass Plant in 1994 after 27 years of service. Precious memories of this gentleman are on the minds of many.
VBS: "ROAR! Life is Wild God is Good" is the theme for Vacation Bible School continuing from 6 to 8:30 p.m. through Thursday, Aug. 1, at Central United Methodist Church. Classes are available for ages 4-12 and pre-K entering into grade 6.
ANNIVERSARY: Alan Meek is back in the news as he and his wife, Barbara, celebrate a wedding anniversary Monday, July 29. Members of New Baptist Church, this couple loves to minister and share their blessings of health. Does anyone think this retired chief of police and long-time law enforcement officer makes up things to get in the newspaper? Here's praying Alan and Barbara have as great and special day as they are to know.
GRADS: Three from Johnson Memorial United Methodist Church graduated from Marshall University. Hunter Ellison is a member of the church's sanctuary and handbell choirs. Maizie Plumley, cum laude grad with a bachelor's degree in anthropology, will attend graduate school at UNC Greensboro this fall working toward a master's degree in museum studies. Hanna Taylor, summa cum laude grad with a bachelor of science degree in communication disorders, is daughter of Mary and Jeff Taylor. She plans to attend graduate school at MU in the fall.
LATE ANNIVERSARIES: Mike and Jamie Lemley celebrated number 20, July 3; Ron and Tammy King, July 25.
TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Betty Newman, Marian Crowe, Sharon Jones Shockley, Huntington East High School Class of 1965 graduate, Scott Hesson, Tracey Lynn Ferguson, Carlie Arkell, Jacob Campbell, Michael Stephenson, Cara Cheung, Patty Steel, Ed Montgomery, Bill Richards, Pete Kelley, B.J. Bower, Isaiah Coleman, Bob Rice, .
TODAY'S ANNIVERSARIES: Bill and Joann Chambers, Corky and Barbara Martin.
CHUCKLE: Before the surgery, the doctor said, "Don't worry, Dave, this is a simple operation." The patient answered, "But Doc, my name's not Dave!" The doctor then replied, "I know. It's mine."
