Community News
SCHOLARSHIP: Rylie St. Clair, 18, daughter of Cathy St. Clair and Robert Kendricks, recently received a $750 scholarship from Boyd County Master Gardeners. The Boyd County High School graduate is a 10-year 4-H member, president of Boyd County 4-H Livestock and Horse Clubs and captain of Equestrian Drill Team. The Teen Council vice president and member of the hiking club also volunteers with other 4-H or extension-run activities and a four-year member of Future Farmers of America, a nine-year member of the archery team. She hopes to become an extension agent and continue to work as a leader with the 4-H. Her scholarship will help pay for her education at Morehead State University, where she will study agriculture education. Congratulations, Rylie, on this accomplishment.
POSTPONED: The sixth annual Italiano! Festival sponsored by Facing Hunger Foodbank scheduled for Aug. 15 in Huntington has been postponed.
NAMED: Charles Wilson of Huntington, senior composite social studies education major, was among more than 850 Bob Jones University students named to the spring dean’s list. To be eligible for the list, students must earn a 3.00-3.74 grade point average during the semester.
RAPPER: The concert featuring Nelly, the diamond selling, multi-platinum and Grammy award-winning rap superstar, scheduled for Wednesday, June 10, has been postponed at Charleston Clay Center.
DEAN’S LIST: Kathryn Adkins of Cabell County was recently named to the Dean’s List at Alderson Broaddus University, Philippi, West Virginia. Full-time students who earn a 3.60 or above grade point average are recognized for this list.
COURSE: Greater Huntington Park and Recreation District offers two classes in “Wand Construction” Thursday, June 11, at Ritter Park Shelter 1. Open to children under age 7, one session is limited to 10 children, and guardians may assist with project. The second session begins at 1 p.m. for those over age 7 and limited to 20 participants. The cost is $5 per class or $25 for all. To register, contact lcarte@ghprd.org or 304-696-5954.
PRINCIPAL: The principal of the matter is … Spring Valley High School has a new one. John Hayes, former assistant principal in Cabell County, has been appointed to that position replacing Tammy Forbush, who is retiring. Most recently, Mr. Hayes was assistant principal at Huntington High School, served as assistant principal in an administrative role at Cabell Midland and associate principal under Lloyd McGuffin three years.
CANCELED: Originally scheduled for June 13, the 2020 Garden Tour hosted by Junior League of Huntington has been canceled, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
APPOINTED: Gail Henderson Staples, an attorney with Henderson, Henderson and Staples practicing in Huntington 25 years, replaces her sister as Huntington Municipal Court judge. Judge Cheryl Henderson, also a long-time Huntington attorney, retires from that position Tuesday, June 2, after beginning in 2015.
DONATIONS: Monies are being accepted for upkeep to property for the 2020 mowing season at Bartram Cemetery, Fort Gay. Donations may be mailed to Sarah Ferguson, 2086 Fort Gay Road, Fort Gay, WV 25514.
WINNER: The yard of Joann Gollihue of Ironton was chosen as the Yard of the Month for May after her daughter, Jackie Jenkins, gave the annuals and perennials for Mother’s Day. The selection was made by Ironton in Bloom.
