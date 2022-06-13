“SIP AND TIP”: Sip Downtown Brasserie hosts a “Sip and Tip” night from 5 to 10 p.m. Wednesday, June 15, at 311 9th St. Proceeds benefit operating expenses and current renovation projects for Keith-Albee Performing Arts Center. To donate, visit www.keithalbee.com.
HONORS: Aidan Adkins, granddaughter of Richard and Peggy Adkins of Pea Ridge United Methodist Church, graduated with honors from Walnut Hills High School, Cincinnati, Ohio. Congratulations, Aidan, and best wishes for your future.
BLOOD DRIVE: King’s Daughters Medical Center hosts a blood drive from 1 to 6 p.m. Monday, June 13, at Health and Education Center, 2201 Lexington Ave., Ashland. Donors are entered into a drawing for a Jamaican vacation in July or a Toyota RAV 4 in September. For appointments, contact KYBloodCenter.org or 800-775-2522.
GRADS: Fr. Ray and Susan Hage of Huntington’s St. John’s Episcopal Church are proud grandparents of two grandchildren graduating from George Washington High School in Charleston. Congratulations to Andrew Jacobs and Megan Jacobs for their hard work and dedication and wishing them the best in their future decisions.
PROJECT: Mountain Moves WV Performance Project featuring Bone and Fiddle Arts Collective, Full Circle Dance Company, Minor Swing and choreography by Heather Looney and Robert Royce begins at 7 p.m. Saturday, June 25, at The Theater in Charleston. Tickets are $25.
AWARDED: Bailey Barnette, daughter of Bobby and Sally Barnette of Gallipolis, and Garytt Schwall, son of Tye and Lisa Schwall of Bidwell, Ohio, were among the five Gallia Academy High School members of the Class of 2022 winning scholarships. Their $700 award was for the Brad Abels Academic/Athletic Scholarship, awarded to a male and female athlete with the highest academic grade point average and earning a varsity letter(s) during the senior year. Bailey was a four-year letterman in volleyball, while Garytt was a four-year letterman in wrestling.
MUSICAL: “Ring of Fire: The Johnny Cash Musical” continues at 8:30 p.m. Friday-Sunday, June 17-19, at Liz Spurlock Amphitheater at Chief Logan State Park. Advance tickets for the outdoor show are $13; $10 students/seniors; and $6 children.
RECOGNIZED: Abby Chaffins was recently recognized at Kenova United Methodist Church for graduating from Marshall University, where she received a master of science of mechanical engineering degree in December. May she continue to follow her dreams and walk in God’s way.
FOOD DISTRIBUTION: Facing Hunger Foodbank hosts a drive-thru mobile food distribution from 10 a.m. to noon Tuesday, June 14, at Fayette Township Volunteer Fire Department, 7681 County Road 1, South Point, Ohio. Members of the foodbank and volunteers from Riverside Recovery Services distribute the goods.
CONGRATS: Madison Seeman, granddaughter of Susan and John Hash of St. John’s Episcopal Church in Huntington, recently graduated from James B. Conant High School in Hoffman Estates, Illinois. Her hard work and dedication are applauded. May life’s next chapter be filled with God’s many blessings, love, happiness and success.
VACATION BIBLE SCHOOL: “Food Truck Party, On a Roll for God” is the theme for Vacation Bible School continuing from 5:30 to 8:15 p.m. Monday-Thursday, June 13-16, at Beulah Ann Missionary Baptist Church, Ona. A light dinner is served at 5:30 p.m.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAY: Mary Beth Reynolds.
TODAY’S ANNIVERSARY: Kate and Greg Morris.
BELATED BIRTHDAYS: Margaret Williams, June 1; Mickey Martin, Brie Crouse, Kiersten Ellis-Marino, Nancy Hardin, Hannah Johnson, Adam Martin, Aaron Platt, June 2; Barbi Davis, Connie Smith, June 3; Jeremy grant, Iris Kirk, June 4; Travis Austin, Becky Dale, Tony Anders, Mike Brown, Riley Daugherty, Dustin Gore, Debbie Mann, June 5; Joretta Comer, Katie Cutlip, Kelly Gibson, Mark James, Tessa Meadows, Liz Quigley, Harlee Rice, Jamie Wendel, June 6; Virginia Ramsey, Krista Antis, Erin Daniels, Lainey Faulknier, Ty Foster, Daniel Harless, Scott Lilly, June 7; Michael Goldman, Natasha Vance, June 9; Morgan Coffey, June 11; Karen Vassar, June 12.
LATE ANNIVERSARIES: Louis and Deb Blair, Scott and Cheryl Riedel, June 1; Mike and Shirley Hill, Phil and Jean Modlin, June 6; Mike and Annette Cartwright, Joe and Jean Kirk, June 7; Ernie and Debbie Mann celebrated number 8, June 8.
CHUCKLE: Henry was reading an article last night about fathers and sons, and memories came flooding back of the time he took his son out for his first drink. Off they went to their local bar, which was only two blocks from their house. The dad got him a Miller Genuine, which he didn’t like — so Henry drank it. Then he got him a Fosters, which the son didn’t like either, so the dad drank it. It was the same with the Coors and the Bud. By the time they got down to the Irish whiskey, the dad could hardly push the stroller back home.