Community News
CANCELED: The Alison Krauss concert scheduled for Sept. 21 at Mountain Health Arena has been canceled. Tickets are automatically refunded through the original point of purchase, but could take up to 30 days for refund to be received. Call 304-696-5990.
LISTED: Madison Manns of Chesapeake, Ohio, was named to the Dean’s List at Belmont University for the spring semester. Eligibility is based on a minimum course load of 12 hours and a quality grade point average of 3.5 with no grade below a C.
DISCUSSION: Dr. Sarah Stevens and Meredith Wellman, HIMG registered dietitian, discuss tips and tricks for improving health and kickstarting motivation to live a healthier, more active lifestyle at 9 a.m. Tuesday, June 19, on Facebook Live. Visit www.facebook.com/himgwv.
TOP: Hollissa Leep was one of 84 Ohio’s top students recognized during the 31st annual Franklin B. Walter All-Scholastic Awards Program. The daughter of Rusty and Shawna Leep is the top student in Fairland High School’s class graduating summa cum laude. Hollissa has also been named WSAZ’s Best of the Class and recipient of the National Wendy’s High School Heisman Award. The cheerleader captain and the team went to the 2020 UCA National High School Cheerleading Championship in Orlando, Florida, and placed fourth in the nation. She will major in molecular biology at Otterbein University and has been accepted to the Early Admission to Medical School Program. Her hope is to establish a dermatology practice.
CLOSED: The book has been closed for this year’s West Virginia Book Festival scheduled for Oct. 2-3 at Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center. The lineup for the festival included Colson Whitehead, winner of the 2017 and 2020 Pulitzer Prizes for fiction, Jon Scieszka, Douglas Preston, Josh Malerman, Denise Giardina and Eric Eyre. Many are looking forward to 2021 when the festival is scheduled for Oct. 22-23 in Charleston.
AWARDED: Joshua Matthews of Huntington received a master of arts degree from the University of Alabama. He was one of some 6,326 degrees awarded this spring at the Tuscaloosa university. The summer commencement events are scheduled for Friday-Saturday, July 31-Aug. 1.
MARKET: The Barboursville Farmers Market opened June 6 at 6501 Farmdale Road. Homegrown produce from the area’s local farmers are available from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays.
DIRECTOR: Dr. Beverly Boggs, former associate provost for Austin Peay State University in Tennessee, is the new director of financial aid/associate dean of enrollment services at Marshall University. The seasoned administrator with more than 30 years of higher education experience began her Huntington experience in mid-May. Welcome to the area, Dr. Boggs, and hope you have a long stay in Huntington.
RETIRED: Best wishes to Pam Rash of Madison Avenue Christian Church. She recently worked her last day as a teacher’s aide at Ceredo-Kenova Elementary School. May her long-awaited retirement be filled with relaxation, rest and good health.
CHUCKLE: A man was standing in front of the bathroom mirror one evening admiring his reflection, when he posed the following question to his wife of 20 years, “Will you still love me when I’m old, fat, and balding?” She answered, “Of course I will. I’ve already been doing it for the past five years, haven’t I?”
Send items to Brenda Lucas, P.O. Box 596, Ona, WV 25545; fax to 304-526-2857; or email to bklucas53@aol.com.