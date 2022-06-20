COMEDY MUSICAL: “You Can’t Stop the Beat! Hairspray,” Broadway’s Tony Award-winning musical comedy rescheduled from March 22, begins at 8 p.m. Monday, June 20, at Charleston’s Clay Center, as part of Broadway in Charleston Series. Tickets are $43-$91.
REMEMBERING: Glenna Rose Cremeans is being remembered as Monday, June 20, she would have celebrated her 87th birthday. The Salt Rock resident was a hard-working lady and preceded in death by her husband, the Rev. Wendell Cremeans. Not only was she a mother to five children, she mothered three additional foster children, as well as was a grandmother and great-grandmother. May the Lord comfort the family as this is her first birthday since her death Feb. 18, 2022.
VACATION BIBLE SCHOOL: “Monumental” is the theme for VBS from 6:30 to 8:45 p.m. Monday-Friday, June 20-24, at Big Branch Church, 2072 County Road 1, Chesapeake, Ohio. Classes are available for nursery through grade 6. Register at https://vbspro.events/p/events/-0090fa.
GRAD: Amillia Howard graduated from Huntington High School and was honored during the May 29 morning worship service at New Baptist Church. Thumbs up on this achievement and best wishes for success in your following adventures.
CAMPS: First Baptist Church in Ashland offers four camps Monday-Friday, June 20-24, for a cost of $80 each. “Piano Jump Start,” open to ages 8-12, is from 9 a.m. to noon. “Rhythm Nation,” available from 1 to 4 p.m., is open to ages 9-13. Ages 6-9 may participate in “Pirates, Parrots and Paradise” from 9 a.m. to noon. “Tribal Traditions,” from 1 to 4 p.m., is open to ages 10-15. Visit https://www.aspireconservatory.com/summer-camps/.
AWARDED: The President Stephen J. Kopp Memorial Huntington Rotary Club Scholarship providing $1,250 annually and renewable for up to four years totaling $5,000 at Marshall University has been awarded to Benjamin Paul McElroy, graduating Huntington High School senior. Benjamin Paul volunteers with Big Brothers, Big Sisters of the Tri-State, is a certified volunteer umpire and coach for Huntington Little League and altar server at Huntington St. Joseph Catholic Church 10 years. He and another Huntington High student partnered with Cabell County Career Technology Center to construct an entry marquee to Huntington High running trail, complete with trail map, markers, exercise benches and picnic benches for student use.
VBS: “Lava Lava Luau” is the theme for Vacation Bible School from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Monday-Friday, June 20-24, at New Testament Freewill Baptist Church, 1156 A St., Ceredo.
STUDENTS: Abigail C. Burberry and Cady I. Butcher, both of Huntington High School, received the $2,500 National Merit Scholarship. Duncan W. McGinnis, student at Craft Academy at Morehead State University, was also a recipient. Congratulations to these three winners judged to have the strongest combination of accomplishments, skills and potential for success in rigorous college settings.
BOOK RELEASE: Kelsey Whitney releases her debut novel, “In the End,” and is welcomed to Booktenders in Barboursville from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 21. The event is free.
VISIT: Alison Weld, New York artist, visited her exhibition, “Soprano,” in the Richards Gallery of Southern Ohio Museum in Portsmouth on her birthday earlier this month. She toured the city now housing her works in the permanent collection. Hope it was an enjoyable visit, Ms. Weld, and that you will return soon for another visit.
ART WORKS: Artwork submitted for the Grayson Gallery and Art Center’s “Pride in the Arts” show opens with a reception from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, June 24.
NEW MEMBERS: Individuals recently joining Lewis Memorial Baptist Church as new members include Paul and Bethany Cyrus, Blaine Nease, Zoe Nease, Conard and Cindy Stratton, Robert and Sandra Sylvester. As the numbers increase, may God’s love and spirit continue to work in the congregation and families.
RETIRING: Following a long career as senior vice president for executive affairs and general counsel at Marshall University, Layton Cottrill Jr. is honored with a retirement reception from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. Friday, July 1, at Drinko Library Atrium. He graduated cum laude from West Virginia University in 1972 with a bachelor’s degree in economics and a doctor of jurisprudence degree in 1975. A Poca, West Virginia, native married to Dr. Barbara Becker-Cottrill is being wished relaxing, restful and an enjoyable retirement.
BELATED: Nathan McClay, assistant pastor at Lewis Memorial Baptist Church and overseer of the music and worship ministry serving at the church since 1991, celebrated a birthday June 19. Nathan and wife, Audrey, are parents of four children and two grandchildren. Here’s hoping his special day was a super one.
CHUCKLE: Bent over and obviously in pain, the old man with a cane hobbled laboriously through the sanctuary and into the pastor’s office while the choir was practicing. Ten minutes later he came out, walking upright and moving with grace and speed. “Good gracious,” the choir director exclaimed. “Did the pastor heal you by faith?” “No,” the old man said with a smile. “He just gave me a cane that wasn’t six inches too short!”