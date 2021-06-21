85TH: Although Suzanne Schaffer, of Ironton, turns 85 years young Monday, June 21, she can probably do as much or more work than most. The volunteer in the marquee room at Paramount Arts Center is much loved by her fellow marquee friends and is a joy to have around. Keep smiling, Suzanne. You certainly don’t look or act your age.
CONGRATS: Congratulations to Jonathan Howat of Forrest Burdette Memorial United Methodist Church. The son of Chris and Amy Howat graduated from Hurricane High School and plans to attend the U.S. Naval Academy. Amy is a former Herald-Dispatch employee.
CAMP: “Sports of All Sorts,” open to ages 5-12, is from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, June 28-July 2, at Marshall Rec Center. The cost is $140 and $170 nonmembers. Visit https://www.marshall.edu/campusrec/healthy-herd-youth-camp-summer-2021/.
LISTED: Six local residents were named to the dean’s list at Concord University, Athens, West Virginia, for the spring semester. They are Victoria Cobb, Eleanor; Gavin Brandenburg, Huntington; Riley Costello and Madyson Kennedy, both of Oceana; Kaleigh Baisden, Williamson; and Cartney Schoolcraft, Winfield. This list recognizes full-time undergraduate students who were registered for a minimum of 12 credit hours and attained a grade point average of 3.5 or above at semester’s end.
GOLF: Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Tri-State conducts its 22nd annual Golf for Kids’ Sake golf tournament Friday, June 25, at Bellefonte Country Club, Ashland. Registration begins at 7:30 a.m., followed by a shamble format with a shotgun start at 9 a.m. Team Fastrax, America’s skydiving team, presents the American flag in an aerial display by parachuting onto No. 1 fairway. Participating veterans are honored. A continental breakfast and lunch are offered to participants. Sponsorships begin at $150 per player, $600 per foursome and $750 for team and hole. Corporate and hole sponsorships are available. Contact Mandy Perry, event coordinator, mperry@bbbstristate.org.
WRITERS: Robin Yocum and Jim Minick are featured during Writers Can Read from 7 to 9 p.m. Monday, June 21, at Heritage Station.
STUDENTS: Two Kentucky residents were among the 363 named to Campbellsville University’s president’s list for the spring semester. They are Megan Hanners, of Grayson, and Maya Madden, of Ashland. To be recognized for this list, students must achieve a grade point average of 3.50 or above for the semester with a course load of at least 12 hours.
EXHIBIT: The 53rd annual festival competition begins Sunday, June 27, and continues through July 31 at French Art Colony, Gallipolis, Ohio. A reception is from 3 to 5 p.m. June 27. Entries are displayed from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, July 3-4, while winning pieces are displayed for the entire month of July.
NAMED: Easton Petitt, of Barboursville, was one of 221 students earning a place on the dean’s list for the spring semester at Potomac State College of West Virginia University. To be eligible for this list, students must be enrolled for at least 12 credit hours of graded courses, earn a 3.0-3.699 grade point average and have no D, F or I grades.
RECIPIENT: Of more than 1,400 students receiving degrees recently at the College of Charleston in Charleston, South Carolina, Grace Peyton of Hurricane, West Virginia, graduated with a bachelor of arts degree in communication.
CHUCKLE: When Johnny got home from school, his dad said, “Let me see your report card.” Johnny answered, “I don’t have it.” The dad asked him why he didn’t. Johnny replied, “My friend just borrowed it so he could scare his parents.”