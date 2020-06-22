Community News
CELLO: Ohio Valley Symphony presents the rescheduled “Romantic Cello” concert at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, June 27, at Ariel-Ann Carson Dater Performing Arts Center, Gallipolis, Ohio. Doors open at 7 p.m. Featured are Maestro Keitaro Harada and Ilya Finkelshteyn, principal cellist of Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra.
GRADUATES: Seven individuals associated with Kenova United Methodist Church recently graduated from a college/university. Six Marshall University graduates include Abby Chaffins and Sydney Yeager, both with bachelor of science in mechanical engineering; Taylor Dean, MS in nursing, family nurse practitioner, MSN, FNP; Kelli Ferguson, MS in human resource management; Pax Hutchinson, BS in engineering; and Karlee Money, MS in speech-language pathology. Dr. Keenan Meredith graduated from Wheeling Jesuit University with a doctor of physical therapy.
CONCERT: The performance of Three Dog Night, originally scheduled for April 23, takes place at 7:30 p.m. Friday, July 3, at Charleston Clay Center. The group marks its 50 years on the road with performances across the country. Tickets are $42.50, $57.50, $72.50 and $92.50.
BIRTH: Lindsay and Carol Thorp of Kenova United Methodist Church may continue to be on cloud nine. They became grandparents to Aiden Alexander Coughlin May 1. He is the son of Allison and Sean Coughlin. May this little bundle of boy bring many blessings and hours of enjoyment and laughter to the families.
LUNCHEON: A virtual fourth Friday luncheon, hosted by Greater Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce, begins at noon June 26. Lt. Gov. Jon Husted gives a video message. Chamber scholarship recipients present their winning essays.
NAMED: A Salt Rock resident was recently named the Cabell recipient of the 2020 Ohio Valley Bank 4-H Scholarship. Brittany Sowards, daughter of Charles and Trilla Sowards, graduated from Cabell Midland High School and plans to attend Mountwest Community and Technical College to study to become a veterinary technician. Participating in the 4-H since age 9, she is a member of Salt Rock Indians 4-H Club.
EXHIBITS: New exhibits are available at the reopening of Huntington Museum of Art on July 7. “American Impressionism” and “Multiple Visions: Contemporary Prints” from the HMA Collection, are available through Aug. 23. “Garth’s Auctioneers and Appraisers Presents The Remarkable Legacy of Ancient Peruvian Ceramics” through Sept. 6. “This Land is Your Land: Art and the American Experience” is available through Sept. 20. The museum is open to the public from 1 to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to noon and 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are $5 and free on Tuesdays.
APPOINTED: Former Huntington Police Chief Skip Holbrook has been appointed to the Police Reform and Racial Justice Working Group with the U.S. Conference of Mayors in Washington, D.C. He was Huntington police chief from 2007 and resigned in 2014 to become police chief in Columbia, S.C.
FRESH PRODUCE: A variety of fresh produce from area gardens is available during Farmer’s Market time from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday and Saturday through October at Pullman Square. Carver’s Grille serves up breakfast bowls and breakfast and lunch specialty sandwiches from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays through October.
ANNIVERSARY: Bill and Marsha Keyser of Salt Rock celebrate their 50-plus wedding anniversary after Brother Bill recently underwent open heart surgery and then suffering a fall. The Keysers have been at the top of the favorites list of my family since the early 1970s, and it has been such a blessing to call them friends. May their year be filled with better health, continued love and happiness and reliving of fond memories.
UNCLE: Bill Gillespie, former Proctorville, Ohio, resident living in Summersville, W.Va., at the time of his death June 22, 2011, was a special uncle. This retired long-time Herald-Dispatch employee passed at the young age of 78, but he will always live in my heart as he, and his first wife, Deloris, were there for me as a young child.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Eloise Baumgardner, Jim Boggess.
TODAY’S ANNIVERSARY: Tony and Jessica Wilks celebrate number 12.
