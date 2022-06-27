CORNHOLE: Registration for the second annual cornhole tournament sponsored by United Way of the River Cities is accepted until July 15 or when team slots have been filled. No team registration is available on game day. The $50 cost per two-person team includes an event T-shirt and Live United jelly bracelet. The tournament classic begins at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, July 23, with sign-ins at 8:30 a.m. Food trucks are on site. To register, visit www.unitedwayrivercities.org/cornhole.
GRAD: Maria Boggs, daughter of Betty Stepp of Pea Ridge United Methodist Church, recently graduated from the University of Colorado Law School with a juris doctorate degree. Congratulations, Maria — may your future be filled with God’s many blessings.
OUTDOORS: South Point Branch Library offers an outdoor music concert featuring Clifton Ross, singer/songwriter from Russell, Kentucky, at 5 p.m. Tuesday, June 28. Bring chairs and snacks. In case of rain, the concert moves indoors.
RECOGNIZED: Tarabeth Heineman recently received a doctorate in curriculum and instruction at Marshall University. Mandie Peterman received a Master of Art Teaching from Purdue University Global in August 2021. They were recognized during Graduate Sunday at Kenova United Methodist Church.
INDUCTEES: Five individuals and organizations were inducted into the 17th annual Harless Hall of Fame during the annual June Harless Center for Rural Educational Research and Development Hall of Fame dinner and induction ceremony in mid-May at Marshall University. The induction was to show appreciation and give recognition for demonstrating exemplary educational leadership in various capacities. Inductees were Dan Mollette, director of school improvement programs and resources at Southern Regional Education Board; first lady Cathy Justice; Dolly Parton and Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library; Dr. Barbara Maynard, former chief of staff of Harless Center; and Dr. Stan Maynard, former MU professor and executive director of Harless Center.
GRAD: Ryan McGuffin graduated from Gardner-Webb University and was recently honored at New Baptist Church. Congratulations, Ryan, on your hard work and dedication in reaching this milestone.
YOUNGEST: Jameson Fralic may be the youngest to be acknowledged at Milton’s Church in the Valley for his graduation this year. Jameson graduated from Ona Elementary kindergarten. Stand tall, young man — it’s only the beginning as there are many more to look forward to.
HONORED: Cassidy Brammer, of Kenova, graduated from Cedarville University in Ohio in the spring semester with an undergraduate degree in psychology. Congratulations on achieving this accomplishment.
DIPLOMA: Joshua Rose, of Chesapeake, Ohio, was among more than 260 students receiving diplomas during the 185th commencement ceremony in early May at Marietta College. Joshua completed requirements for a Bachelor of Science degree in petroleum engineering. The Chesapeake High School graduate was also a member of Pioneer Scholars.
LATE BIRTHDAYS: Minnie Chafin, June 15; Lindsey McKelvey, June 26.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAY: Alexandra Biddle.
CHUCKLE: While on their honeymoon, the bride attempted to press the trousers of her husband’s new suit with an iron received as a wedding present. When she applied the hot iron, part of the trousers went up in a puff of smoke, leaving a small but gaping hole. The groom rushed in from the next room. “Is everything all right?” The bride burst into tears as she tried to relate what had happened. “Honey,” he replied, “let’s get down on our knees and give thanks that my leg wasn’t in those trousers!”