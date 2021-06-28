ENTRIES: Submissions are accepted for the 22nd biennial West Virginia Juried Exhibition hosted by West Virginia Department of Arts, Culture and History through Monday, Aug. 2. Entries should be submitted on CD or USB flash drive. A $20 non-refundable fee is charged per piece. Checks may be made payable to the department and mailed to WVDACH, West Virginia Juried Exhibition 2021, The Culture Center, 1900 Kanawha Blvd. E., Charleston, WV 25305-0300, or delivered to the center at State Capitol Complex. Registration and more are available at http://www.wvculture.org/museum/juried/2021/juriedexperspectious2021.pdf. The exhibit opens with an awards ceremony and reception at 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 14, and remains displayed through Feb. 14, 2022. Contact Cailin.A.Howe@wv.gov or 304-558 0220, ext. 128.
GRANDDAUGHTERS: Jim and Nancy Allman of Steele Memorial United Methodist Church in Barboursville had two granddaughters to graduate this year. Gracie Westerfield, daughter of Byron and Kimberly Allman Westerfield of Winter Garden, Florida, graduated from Florida Southern College with a BS in business administration and a minor in pre-law. She is also a candidate for Miss Florida this month. Rachel Westerfield, also daughter of Byron and Kimberly Allman Westerfield, graduated from West Orange High School in Winter Garden.
PICNIC: South Side Neighborhood Organization hosts a summer picnic from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, July 1, at Ritter Park Shelter 1. Admission is free.
NAMED: Two local residents were named to the president’s list at College of Charleston in South Carolina for the spring semester. Robert Krick of Ashland is majoring in finance, while Noah Compton of Huntington is majoring in biology.
FIRST: Another First Friday event hosted by Ashland in Motion is from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, July 2, in downtown Ashland. Activities include a cruise-in, live music, outdoor beer garden and more. Visit www.facebook.com/AshlandinMotion.
LISTED: Grant Young was one of 11,813 students named to the president’s list for the spring semester at The University of Alabama. To qualify, students must have an academic record of 4.0 (all As).
EXHIBIT: “Celebrating Derby Traditions: Anita Madden: Ashland Native, Socialite and Businesswoman” is exhibited through August at Highlands Museum and Discovery Center, Ashland. Hours for gift shop and office are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Friday; and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday. Call 606-329-8888; fax, 606-324-3218; info@highlandsmuseum.com; or www.Highlandsmuseum.com.
LISTED: Bilen Zerie of Huntington was named to the dean’s list at College of William and Mary in Williamsburg, Virginia, for the spring semester. To obtain this status, a full-time undergraduate student must take at least 12 credit hours and earn a 3.6 quality point average during the semester.
BIRTH: Morgan and Kelli Ferguson of Kenova United Methodist Church became parents of Sara Ann Ferguson May 8. The 8-pound princess was 20 inches long. She is the granddaughter of Roberta Ferguson.
BELATED BIRTHDAYS: Mary Elizabeth Baumgarner, June 1; Spencer Toy, June 2; Kathy Mortimer, June 3; Rebecca Dale, June 5; Tim Brogen, Denise Maxey, Noah Farrar, June 6; Cindy Jeffords, Ruth Ann Koch, Jimmy Dyer, Ellie Nash, Rose Wolford, June 7; Debbie Swavely, June 8; Jane Ann Pancake, Amy Nash, Don Gross, June 9; David Moore, Bruce Boone, Mandy Lucas, Seth Waggoner, June 10; Capri Isabella Roma, Patti Shaver, Elsie Pruett, Holly Turnbull, Sharon Gross, June 11; Bil Neal, June 14; Nancy Tomblin, Bob Pruett, Paula Duley, June 20; Mike Owens, June 21; Sharon Morrison, Hailey Stomback, June 23.
LATE ANNIVERSARIES: Louis and Deb Blair, Scott and Cheryl Riedel, June 1; Ron and Janet Foss, Steve and Karen Gold, June 2; Bob and Nancy Force, June 5; Mike and Shirley Hill, June 6; Mike and Annette Cartwright, Joe and Jean Kirk, E.J. and Kylee Hassan, June 7; Chris and Lori Ferguson, June 8.
CHUCKLE: At the large bookstore where Ellen’s son worked, the clerks tended to watch out for one another, trading shifts and covering for each other in emergencies. Recently, a disagreement between two clerks escalated into a fist fight. One ended up going to the hospital, leaving Ellen’s son to cover for him. The store manager, who had missed the whole episode, later came looking for the injured clerk. “Where’s Jack?” the man asked. Ellen’s son didn’t miss a beat. “Oh,” he said, “he punched out early.”