Community News
LISTED: Elizabeth McCormick was one of 801 students at Saint Vincent College named to the dean’s list for the spring semester. The Hurricane, West Virginia, resident is a junior studying communication. To qualify for the dean’s list, students must achieve a semester grade point average of 3.5 or better out of a possible 4.0.
CLASSES: Through Aug. 4, the Area Agency on Aging District 7 offers the “Diabetes Self-Management Program” through a telephone conference call. Classes are from 1 to 1:45 p.m. weekly. Residents 60 and older in Adams, Brown, Gallia, Highland, Jackson, Lawrence, Pike, Ross, Scioto and Vinton counties may register at no cost. To register, contact 1-800-582-7277 and ask for Hannah, Ext. 247, or info@aaa7.org.
NAMED: Six students were named to the dean’s list for the winter semester 2020 at Transylvania University, Lexington, Kentucky. Students include Anna Detherage, Zaida Jones, Emily Justice and Lindsey Seaton, all of Ashland; Marissa Price of Grayson; and Madison Perry of Huntington. To qualify for the list, students must achieve at least a 3.5 grade point average during the term.
DRIVE-IN: Paramount Arts Center hosts a drive-in concert featuring Chase Rice, Tyler Booth and Shelby Lore at 7:30 p.m. Friday, July 3, at private property, 917 N. Big Run Road, Ashland. Early entry begins at 6 p.m. Tickets are $149.99 per vehicle, with carpooling encouraged. Food vendors are on site. Visit paramountartscenter.com or call 606-324-0007.
AWARDED: Shelby Dalton, 2016 Rock Hill High School graduate, also graduated in December magna cum laude with a 3.8 grade point average from Shawnee State University, Portsmouth, Ohio, and a bachelor of science degree in mathematical sciences. During the “Evening of Honors” annual event at SSU recognizing outstanding students in all academic majors, she was presented the 2020 Excellence in Mathematical Sciences Award.
APPOINTED: Robert A. Van Nostrand, graduate of South Point High School and Morehead State University with a bachelor of science degree in industrial management, was recently appointed vice president, commercial Banking for the Charleston, Huntington and southern Ohio markets of WesBanco Bank. Bob has 25 years of commercial banking experience and acts as an adviser and focuses on building relationships with companies through advisory and solution based consultation.
˙REOPENS: The French Art Colony in Gallipolis, Ohio, plans to reopen Tuesday, June 30.
SCHOLAR: Barboursville Lions Club recently awarded a $1,000 scholarship to Brooke Powers, daughter of Jay and Rebecca Powers of New Baptist Church. Best wishes to this young graduating scholar.
BELATED: Brooks Arnold began his second of double digits June 17 when he became “double toothpicks” at 11. May his year be the best ever.
RECOGNITION: Five students were recognized for earning a place in the dean’s honor list at Cedarville University for the spring semester. Named to the list included James Barber of Ashland; Heather Jackson, Catlettsburg; Emily Kuhn, Ona; Michael Lily, Huntington; and Joseph Wagoner, Barboursville. Students are required to maintain a 3.75 grade point average for the semester while taking a minimum of 12 credit hours.
15: That’s the number of graduates honored from St. Mary’s Center for Education’s School of Nursing during the virtual graduation ceremony. Graduating Huntington residents were Anna Dillard, Anna Reynolds, Carly Meadows, David Booth, Emily Witt, Garrett Toppins, Grace Bunten, Jade Watts, Kaitlyn Trimble, Leslie Gannon, Logan Martin, MaKayla Howerton, Michael Adkins, Olivia Followay and Trevor Maynard.
GRADS: Six individuals from Hurricane’s Forrest Burdette Memorial United Methodist Church graduating this year from colleges/universities include: Jimmy Conaway, son of Kevin and Cathy Conaway, Mountwest Community and Technical College, business administration and accounting; Morgan Bell Courtright, granddaughter of Larry and Kathryn Courtright, Marshall University, bachelor of science degree — health science; Alex Dean, daughter of Shannon and Sara Dean, University of South Carolina, fashion merchandising and business administration; Shawn Lawman, son of John and Shannon Lawman, West Virginia Wesleyan College, bachelor of science degree, physics; Austin Miller, son/stepson of Carrie and Robbie Parsons, West Virginia University, hospitality management; and Candi Rickert, daughter of Juliet and Bruce Guberman and Bill and Lisa Rickert and fiancé of Jimmy Conaway, St. Mary’s School of Nursing, RN.
CHUCKLE: Visiting a parishioner’s home for Sunday dinner, the minister placed some green beans on his plate. Intently watching, the small daughter of the family suddenly exclaimed, “Look, Daddy, he took some beans. You said he didn’t know beans!”