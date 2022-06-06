NAMED: Reagan Schultz, Hurricane, West Virginia, resident, has been named to the dean’s list at Berea College for the spring semester. To be eligible for this list, students must achieve a grade point average of 3.4 or higher while passing at least four total credits, a course load equivalent to 16 semester hours.
SCHOLARSHIPS: Four students attending University of Rio Grande, one at Xavier University in Cincinnati and one at Marshall University are recipients of the 2022 scholarships by Gallia County Emancipation Proclamation Scholarship Committee. Receiving $500 scholarships from University of Rio Grande are Jarrell Scott and Asia Griffin, studying business administration; Grace Gilmore, studying respiratory therapy; and Shane Stroud, studying network technology. Olivia Ratliff of the Cincinnati university is studying biomedical sciences pre-med, with a minor in cultural and gender diversity studies. Destiny Stover, attending Marshall University, is studying biochemistry. To be a recipient of this scholarship, students must be African American, a Gallia County resident since the beginning of his/her high school junior year, an undergraduate student, and enrolled full time at a college, university or technical school in the United States.
BEARS: A Teddy Bear Clinic is from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Monday, June 6, at The Market, 809 3rd Ave. Children bring favorite stuffed animal or doll to the patio for a checkup by local health professionals and ask questions about vaccinations, casts and more. A hand-washing demonstration is available from Cabell-Huntington Health Department. The event is free.
ENLISTED: Tiffany Claxon and Nicholas Jividen — two Greenup County High School honors graduates — have enlisted in the military and made a commitment to serve their country. Nicholas joined the U.S. Air Force, where he will become a cyber systems apprentice. Tiffany joins Army National Guard as a culinary specialist and will attend Ashland Community Technical Center to earn a degree in criminology. She then plans to gain a bachelor’s degree from Morehead State.
READERS: Tasty Reads Book Club meets at 6:30 p.m. Monday, June 6, at Cicada Books and Coffee.
OUTDOORS: Harmonica Club of Huntington presents an outdoor concert from 5 to 6:45 p.m. Tuesday, June 7, at South Point Library, 317 Solida Road. Bring chairs and snacks. In case of rain, the event moves indoors. Admission is free.
CLASS: The cooking class “Dining with a Doc” features Karim Boukhemis, M.D., board-certified orthopedic surgeon specializing in foot and ankle surgery with Scott Orthopedic Center, from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, June 7, at Huntington’s Kitchen. The class is free; however, registration is required. An open discussion about total ankle replacement is also offered.
MARSHALS: Eleven past grand marshals — Arthur J. Pierson (2009), Bob Blankenship (2008), Sue Lunsford (2002), Lori Young (1997), Marsha Kerns (2003), Jim Rowe (2020), Rich Donohue (2012 and 2019), Laura Brown (2015), Lou Pyles (2006 and 2021), Julia Jones (2016) and Brent Pyles (2018) — recently gathered at the 154th annual Ironton-Lawrence County Memorial Day Parade grand marshal dinner in Ironton, sponsored by Ironton-Lawrence County Memorial Day Parade Committee. Patricia Sanders, Lawrence County common pleas probate/juvenile judge and judge advocate general (military equivalent of an attorney) for U.S. Army Reserves 20 years, was the speaker. She is a lieutenant colonel/chief of administrative law for the 84th Training Command at Fort Knox, Kentucky.
CAMP: Ages 5 to 12 may attend “Under the Big Top” camp from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, June 6-10, at Marshall Rec Center. New circus-themed games and activities are available each day. The cost is $140 or $170 nonmembers. Visit https://www.marshall.edu/campus-rec/healthy-herd-youth-camp-summer-2022/.
GOLDEN: Five Wayne County eighth-graders are among 221 middle school students across West Virginia to be recognized as 2022 Knights of the Golden Horseshoe at 9 a.m. Tuesday, June 14, at West Virginia Culture Center in Charleston, sponsored by West Virginia Department of Education. This is the 306th anniversary of the Golden Horseshoe legacy recognizing students for their achievement in the knowledge of West Virginia history. The ceremony is also livestreamed on West Virginia Public Broadcasting stations. Congratulations to Braydon Cooper, Lillian Hammond and Erica Adkins, all from Buffalo Middle School; and Nicholas Dennison and Eli Edmonds, both from Wayne Middle School.
LATE BIRTHDAYS: Mike Bonyak, June 1; Raymond G. Pollard, June 2; Willard C. Hunter, Kathy Mortimer, June 3; Loraine J. Duke, Rebecca Dale, June 5.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Susan Moloney, Noah Farrar, Denise Maxey, Becky Moses.
CHUCKLE: A third-grade Sunday school teacher was giving a Bible lesson on the commandment, “Honor thy father and mother.” “Now, does anyone know a commandment for brothers and sisters?” the teacher asked. One particularly perceptive child raised her hand and confidently responded, “Thou shalt not kill!”