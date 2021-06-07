APPLICATIONS: Friday, June 11, is deadline for entries for two $1,000 scholarships — Jim Stone Memorial Scholarship, based on academic merit, and the Leslie McElroy Memorial Scholarship, based on financial need — sponsored by First Stage Theatre Company. Application information and forms are available by emailing FirstStagewv@gmail.com. Mail completed applications to First Stage Scholarships, P.O. Box 4, Huntington, WV 25706-0004.
DEGREED: Four local residents were recipients of 892 degrees conferred in late April at Cedarville University, Cedarville, Ohio. They include Ashley Davis of Lavalette, master of science in nursing; James Barber of Ashland, bachelor of arts in accounting; Sarah Lilly of Huntington, bachelor of arts in early child education; and Emily Kuhn of Ona, bachelor of science in nursing.
MUSICAL: Greater Huntington Park and Recreation District and Huntington Area Regional Theater offer “The Addams Family the Musical” and “101 Dalmatian Kids Pre Show” Friday and Sunday, June 11-13, 18-20 and 25-27, at Ritter Park Amphitheater. Gates open at 6:30 p.m., followed by the pre-show at 7:30 p.m. and the main show at 8:30 p.m. Tickets, available at gate or via the event page, are $15; $12 seniors and children; and $100 for group of 10. Contact 304-696-5954 or Lauren Patrick, GHPRD superintendent, lpatrick@ghprd.org.
INDUCTED: Congratulations to Lucas Cooper of Hurricane, West Virginia. This student was inducted in late May into Ohio Wesleyan University’s chapter of Phi Beta Kappa.
GOLFING: Habitat for Humanity of the Tri-State hosts its annual golf scramble at 8 a.m. Saturday, June 12, at River Bend Golf Club, Argillite, Kentucky. Registration begins at 7:30 a.m. Breakfast and lunch are provided. Door prizes and a 50/50 raffle are available. Team sponsorship is $200 for a four-member team or $50 per player. A hole sponsorship is $100 each and includes a personalized sign. Proceeds benefit the construction of a future Habitat home in Greenup County, Kentucky. Checks are payable to HFHTS with “golf scramble” in the memo and mailed to P.O. Box 2526, Huntington, WV 25726. Contact connie.nickel@yahoo.com, 606-922-9610, or Dayna Carter, 304-523-4822.
AWARDED: Caitlin Kinder of Milton received a bachelor of science degree in education from the University of Alabama, Tuscaloosa. There were 5,860 degrees awarded during the university’s spring commencement ceremonies in late April.
EXHIBIT: Doug and Lynn McCorkle present “Blanche Lazzell: West Virginia Modernist” through Sept. 5 at Huntington Museum of Art. The works of this artist, accomplished painter and teacher are highly sought after by collectors and museums. Contact 304-529-2701 or www.hmoa.org.
SCOUTS: Four members of Boy Scouts of America Troop 165, led by Scout Master Keith Hammond, were recently recognized for earning the most difficult honor in scouting — Eagle Scout. Recognized for their accomplishments at Advanced United Methodist Church in Flatwoods, Kentucky, were Christopher Conley, Caleb Hammond, Matthew Jones and Jeffrey Nance.
RECOGNIZED: Outstanding Nursing Students recognized at Ohio University Southern, Ironton, were James Brett Woods with an associate degree in nursing and McKenzie Moore with a bachelor of science in nursing. These students had the highest grade point average. The Spirit of Nursing Award went to Daniel Goshorn with an associate degree in nursing and Jackie Parsons with a bachelor of science degree in nursing. Other Ohioan nurse majors (not previously named in this column) receiving associate degrees included Stacie Ann Wilson, Coal Grove; McKailyn Wamsley, Franklin Furnace; Taylor Olivia Burnette, Gallipolis; Kristen Nikole Cochran, Larry Dean Miller, Kaylie Jean Rase and Morgan Carey Willoughby, all of Ironton; Lindsay Michelle Coyan, Jackson; Kelly Leigh Adams, Kitts Hill; Kelton Chase Kelley, Minford; Madison Kay Damron, Pedro; Mary Ellen Ash and Erin Nicole Hensley, both of Portsmouth; and Lauren Kendal Hambrick and Janie S. Miller, both of Wheelersburg.
