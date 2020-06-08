Community News
SPEAKER: Marshall University’s School of Physical Therapy presents the Penny G. Kroll Visiting Speaker Series: A Virtual Address via a zoom meeting from 12:30 to 2:15 p.m. Friday, June 12. Contact Dr. Scott Davis, davis1090@marshall.edu.
GIRL: Savannah Faith Damron was born May 11 to Chelsae and Andrew Damron of Madison Avenue Christian Church. This bundle of blessings weighed 8 pounds, 11 ounces. May she continue to bring much joy, happiness, love and playful moments to the family and friends.
CANCELED: Pilot Club of Huntington has canceled the 68th annual Antiques Show and Sale scheduled for Aug. 14-16 at Mountain Health Arena. Contact clinejoy@marshall.edu or 304-674-3655.
DEGREED: Elizabeth “Libby” Hayton of Kenova continues to walk on “cloud nine.” Her grandson, Jerry Christopher Workman of Harrison, Ohio, graduated with a doctor of ministry degree in church revitalization from Southeastern Baptist Theological Seminary during a live streamed virtual ceremony. While completing the doctoral program, the former Kenova resident served as lead pastor at Harrison Avenue Baptist Church. He serves on the board of directors for Christ’s Loving Hands and vice moderator and pastoral fellowship convener for the Cincinnati Area Baptist Association. He and wife, Sarah Aebersold Workman, are parents of Emma Gwen Workman, 3. Jerry is son of Jerry and Pam Workman of Lexington, Ky., and grandson of the late William R. Hayton. Paternal grandparents were the late Virgil V. Workman and Lora E. Workman. Congratulations Jerry … keep praising God and working for Him.
PARK: Greenbo Lake State Resort Park is open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily. The camping area is scheduled to reopen June 11; however, the community pool, lodge pool, playgrounds and mini-golf are closed.
GRAD: Olivia Hakan of Huntington was among 3,183 students graduating from the University of Vermont in Burlington. She received a bachelor of science degree in chemistry.
MEET: Huntington Housing Authority conducts its regular board meeting at 5 p.m. Tuesday, June 9, at Johnston Center, 7th Avenue.
NAMED: Elizabeth Miller, an Ironton resident, was named to the dean’s list at Berea College for the spring semester. To receive this recognition, students must achieve a grade point average of 3.4 or higher while passing at least four total credits, a course load equivalent to 16 semester hours.
RECOGNIZED: Cabell County elementary and middle school students recently participated and placed in the National Junior Duck Stamp Art Contest. Kile Minnix of Nichols Elementary placed first in Group I for “Harlequin Duck” while Athena Kitchen of Barboursville Middle placed first in Group III for “Mallard” and Jotham Hannum, also of Barboursville Middle placed second in Group II for “Merganser.” Honorable mentions were awarded to four Barboursville Middle students — Madalyn Kisor, “Bufflehead”; Luke Huh, “Mallard”; Lilly Ford, “Mallard”; and Shayden Ross, “Redhead Duck.” The competition was open to students in kindergarten through grade 12.
ARTWORK: Nearly a dozen Cabell Midland High students have been chosen to have artwork juried into Arts Alive 2020 to be offered virtual this year. They include Josie Lovejoy, digital art, “Gig Poster”; Morgan Napier, digital art, “Twilight”; Katie Gaddy, painting, “Pink Paradise”; Brealynn Harper, watercolor, “Bypassed”; Maggie McPhail, ceramic sculpture, “Trash Turtle”; Olivia Roberts, ceramic sculpture, “Sing of the Sea”; Gabby Thomas, ceramic sculpture, “Frank”; Jordan McCoy, ceramic sculpture, “Inspired Pitcher”; Talyah Jones, photographs, “Cid the Snake” and “Projection Self-Portrait”; and Annaliese Young, watercolors, “Frog Time” and “Komi.”
MOVIE: St. Albans WV Parks and Recreation Department hosts a free family music and drive-in movie night from 6 to 11 p.m. Saturday, June 13, at Roadside Park, St. Albans, WV. Dale Harper and Highlanders and another band perform at 6 p.m. “Doolittle” is shown at dark. Social distancing is practiced by staying in car or bringing lawn chair and sitting in car.
RETIRED: Steve Karr enjoys his recent retirement on Monday, June 8. May it be a happy, healthy and relaxing one.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Ryan Fisher, Shane Johnson, Alexis Ward.
CHUCKLE: Jewel accompanied her husband when he went to get a haircut. While waiting, she flipped through a book with hairstyles and found a hairstyle she liked for herself. She asked the receptionist if she could take the book next door to make a copy of the photo. “Leave some ID, a driver’s license or a credit card,” she said. “But my husband is here getting a haircut,” Jewel explained. “Yes,” the receptionist replied. “But I need something you’ll come back for.”