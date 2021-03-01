GRADS: Nine Proctorville, Ohio, residents were among more than 1,100 students awarded degrees from Marshall University in December. Kylie Nicole Day graduated cum laude with a bachelor of science. Two graduated summa cum laude — Rebecca Ruth Stevenson with a bachelor of arts and Kali N. King with a bachelor of business administration. Others included Samuel Martin Appleton, master of science; Jane Madison Carney and Brandon Keeney, regents bachelor of arts; Faith Nicole Hurula, bachelor of science in nursing; and Ashan Rasool Jat, master of science in engineering.
“MOUNTAIN STAGE”: Rain or shine, West Virginia’s own live radio program “Mountain Stage with Larry Groce” is presented by Mountain Health Network at 7:30 p.m. Friday, April 16, at Joan C. Edwards Stadium, 2011 3rd Ave., in celebration of Huntington’s 150th anniversary. All seating is general admission, which is $60. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Social distancing is enforced. Contact 304-696-6656 or ticketmaster.com.
HONORED: Lauren Duespohl of Hurricane, West Virginia, was among 56 new members inducted into the University of Kentucky Nu Circle of national leadership honor society Omicron Delta Kappa in early December. She is majoring in mathematical economics at UK’s College of Arts and Sciences.
COMEDY: Ashland Community and Technical College’s Student Activities offer a free comedy show exclusively for students, faculty and staff at 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 2, on Microsoft Team. The show, hosted by Southcentral Community and Technical College, features Orlando Baxter, a former high school teacher turned star comedian. Registration is a must. Visit https://southcentral.kctcs.edu/baxter/.
NEW MEMBERS: Three individuals joined the family at Madison Avenue Christian Church in early January. They include Laura and Branden Clark and Alexander Caudill. May they continue to be welcomed into the congregation and work for the Lord.
95TH: What better way to celebrate a birthday, especially when it’s number 95, than by having a cake given by your son. Here’s praying Mary Tonnesen of Huntington enjoyed her special January day as she works toward another one in 2022.
NAMED: Bernice Henry, vice president of Boyd- Greenup NAACP, is now serving on Kentucky Human Rights Commission. The mother, grandmother and retired educator sits on the Ashland Human Rights Commission. She also was an interim commissioner on Ashland Board of City Commissioners last year. Her appointment to serve the 7th District seat, comprising of 16 counties in eastern Kentucky, was made by Gov. Andy Beshear.
LATE BIRTHDAYS: Cheryl Hodge, Sally Michel, Feb. 1; Mabel Pillion, Feb. 7; Barbara Calhoun, Feb. 9; Bob Levy, Feb. 12; Charles Slover, Feb. 13; Martha Woodward, Feb. 17; Ann Short, Feb. 18; Justine Abraham, Susan D’Aoust, Esther Justice, Sue Hartley, Feb. 19; Virginia Kirkwood, Feb. 20; Betty Sue Kinzer, Feb. 22; Dottie Daugherty, Marcus Madsen, Katie Schultz, Anna Hodges, Feb. 23; Alice Fricke, Feb. 25.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAY: Kevin Skaggs.
TODAY’S ANNIVERSARY: Larry and Carol Sumpter.
CHUCKLE: A speaker was having a little trouble getting started in his speech. All of a sudden, someone from the audience shouted, “Tell ‘em all you know. It will only take a minute.” “I’ll tell ‘em all we both know,” shot back the speaker. “It won’t take any longer.”