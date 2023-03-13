The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

LEPRECHAUNS: Cox Landing Branch Library offers a making of binoculars session to help look for leprechauns at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 14.

LISTED: Sixteen Carter County, Ky., residents were among 199 students named to the dean's list at Ashland Community and Technical College for the fall semester. To be eligible for this list, a student must earn a 3.5 to 3.9 grade point average and successfully complete at least 12 KCTCS semester credits of course work numbered 100 or above (excluding any courses considered developmental and without withdrawing from a course). Students from Grayson include Mikaela Ashton Baker, Sarah B. Bellew, Morgan Rose Bush, Timothy Chase Carter, Christopher Noah Cordle, Goldie Gehringer, Roger Daniel Griffith, Venus Honorio Gutierrez, Manual Clay Mauk, Ryan Michael Phillips, Nathan Daniel Queen, AIan Jeffrey Rice, Chloe Grace Shelton, Maxwell Phillip Shelton, Evangeline Rose Watson and Charles Bryan Yates.

Send items to Brenda Lucas, P.O. Box 596, Ona, WV 25545; fax to 304-526-2857; or email bklucas53@aol.com.

