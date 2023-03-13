LEPRECHAUNS: Cox Landing Branch Library offers a making of binoculars session to help look for leprechauns at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 14.
LISTED: Sixteen Carter County, Ky., residents were among 199 students named to the dean's list at Ashland Community and Technical College for the fall semester. To be eligible for this list, a student must earn a 3.5 to 3.9 grade point average and successfully complete at least 12 KCTCS semester credits of course work numbered 100 or above (excluding any courses considered developmental and without withdrawing from a course). Students from Grayson include Mikaela Ashton Baker, Sarah B. Bellew, Morgan Rose Bush, Timothy Chase Carter, Christopher Noah Cordle, Goldie Gehringer, Roger Daniel Griffith, Venus Honorio Gutierrez, Manual Clay Mauk, Ryan Michael Phillips, Nathan Daniel Queen, AIan Jeffrey Rice, Chloe Grace Shelton, Maxwell Phillip Shelton, Evangeline Rose Watson and Charles Bryan Yates.
COMEDY: "Comedy Zone Season 2" featuring Patrick Garrity begins at 8 p.m. Thursday, March 16, at Paramount Arts Center, Ashland. Doors open at 7 p.m. Tickets are $20.
NEW MEMBER: Rebecca Kasey, a Huntington resident since summer 2022, was recently welcomed as a new staff member with Huntington Regional Chamber of Commerce. The new director of marketing graduated from Bluefield University and worked with the City of Bluefield Community and Economic Development Authority. She served her alma mater as the director of public relations and marketing where she managed marketing materials and social media, was editor of the university's alumni magazine and prepared news releases. Her husband is employed in Marshall Athletics and they have a 2-year-old daughter.
EXHIBIT: Community Trust and Investment Company presents "Vanishing Points: Revisting America's Indigenous Landscape" through June 18 at Huntington Museum of Art. Award-winning photographer Michael J. Sherwin, associate professor of art in the School of Art and Design at West Virginia University, presents The Dr. Lawrence B. and Shirley Gang Memorial Lecture at 2 p.m. Sunday, March 26. A reception follows.
NOMINATED: Kaelynn Ward, student in the General Studies Program at Mountwest Community and Technical College, is one of three to be nominated and represent the college on the 2022-23 Phi Theta Kappa National Honor Society All-West Virginia Academic Team. Kaelynn plans to go into medical transcription in the near future.
VOLUNTEERS: Virtual information sessions are offered by Make-A-Wish. The sessions begins at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 25,, and 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 12. To be a volunteer, individuals must be at least 21 years of age, pass a criminal background check and attend a training session. To sign up, visit wish.org/greaterpawv/vol. More information may be obtained by contacting Jo Beth Smith, regional manager, jsmith@greaterpawv.wish.org or 304-342-9474.
SPELLERS: Josslyn Allman, student at George Washngton Middle School in Putnam County, was the spelling bee alternate winner placing in the recent Putnam County Spelling Bee conducted at Buffalo High School. Other participants included Cole Harvey, Buffalo Elementary; Kyle Johnson and Anna Caldwell, Calvary Baptist Academy; Lilliana Kise, Conner Street Elementary; Holden Baker, Eastbrook Elementary; Serenity Christy, George Washington Elementary; Sophia Martin, Hometown Elementry; Brandon Eckhart, Hurricane Middle; Heath Lucas, Hurricane Town Elementary; Brenleigh Copley, Lakeside Elementary; Jaxson Owens, Poca Elementary; Zackary Miller, Poca Middle; Suzy Young, Rock Branch Elementary; Grayson Hammond, Scott Teays Elementary; Ava Young and Julianna Alley, Teays Valley Christian; Christopher "Hunter" Jones, West Teays Elementary; Vivian Riggott, Winfield Elementary; and Hudson Dobbins, Winfield Middle.
CRAFT: A St. Patrick's Day craft is available at 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. Thursday, March 16, at Cabell County Public Library, 9th Street Plaza.
COACH: After retiring from teaching in 2022, Bob Morris returned this year to coach the Cabell Midland High School swim team, which is his 17th year of coaching. He was chosen as West Virginia state coach of the yearn in 2013 and 2021, but he was recently selected by nine other school coaches as Mountain State Athletic Conference coach of the year. Alyssa Gregory and Sara Morris, his daughters, are his assistant coaches. Congratulations Coach on such a "swimming" honor.
BELATED BIRTHDAYS: Mary A. Diddle, Donna B. McCoy, March 1; Jean E. Backus, Edna M. Brooks, George M. "Mike" Hager, March 2; Philip B. "Phil" Corkrean, Judy Hayes, March 3; Andrew Damron, Luke Damron, March 4; Paul Turman Jr., Alan Beasley, Linda Johnson, March 5; Mildred Maynard, Janice M. Hager, March 7; Laura Blake, March 8; Mary P. "Priscilla" Beard, March 9; Kylie Fisher, March 10.
BELATED ANNIVERSARY: Bob and Phyllis Kiser celebrated the 'double 6' (66) March 3.
CHUCKLE: A student could not take his college seminar final exam because of a funeral. No problem, the instructor told him. Make it up the following week. That week came, and again he couldn't take the test due to another funeral. "You'll have to take the test early next week," the instructor insisted. "I can't keep postponing it." "I'll take the test next week if no one dies," the student told him. By now the instructor was suspicious. "How can you have so many people you know pass away in three weeks?" "I don't know any of these people," the student said. "I'm the only gravedigger in town."
Send items to Brenda Lucas, P.O. Box 596, Ona, WV 25545; fax to 304-526-2857; or email bklucas53@aol.com.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.