CHIEF: The Village of Proctorville Police Department now has a chief — police chief, that is. Michael Vaden was promoted to that position after serving as a lieutenant in the department. The former chief, Bill Murphy, resigned in January to become police chief at Coal Grove Police Department.
ROCK IT: Mountain Health Arena may rock the roof off Saturday, March 19, as Greta Van Fleet, Grammy-winning southern Michigan-based rock band with a number one Billboard Rock Album, continues the Dreams in Gold Tour. The event begins at 7 p.m. with doors opening at 5:30 p.m. Grammy-nominated group Rival Sons and critically acclaimed rising artist The Velveteers are also featured. Tickets are $39.50, $49.50, $59.50 and $69.50.
LISTED: Three Oak Hill, Ohio, residents were among more than 5,000 students named to the dean’s list at Ohio University in Athens for the fall semester. They are Katelyn Jones, Amber Runyon and Kailee Sites, all of College of Arts and Sciences.
MAGICAL: “Catapult: Magic Shadows” is performed at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 15, at Paramount Arts Center, Ashland. Tickets are $15 to $50.
NAMED: Two local residents majoring in biochemistry at West Virginia University in Morgantown were named to the president’s list for the fall semester. They are Lauren Young of Huntington and Benjamin Mattam of Proctorville, Ohio. To be named to this list, students must maintain a 4.0 grade point average in the semester.
CELEBRATION: The Rev. Father Shaji Thomas Chennathu celebrated his 25th year anniversary as a Catholic priest in late January at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. He came in 2021 to lead Sacred Heart and Saint Peter Claver Catholic churches by appointment from Bishop Mark E. Brennan, Wheeling Charleston Diocese. A reception followed with Monsignor Dean Borgmeyer, St. Joseph, as master of ceremonies. Other guests attending included Fr. Benny Mulakkal, St. Peter Parish, Welch, West Virginia; Fr. Tijo George, pastor, and Fr. Pradeep Kumar, associate pastor, Our Lady of Fatima, Huntington; Fr. Vincent Joseph, St. Anthony, Fairmont, West Virginia; Fr. Thomas Kalappura, St. Anthony, Charleston; and Fr. Binu Emmanuel, St. Patrick, Mannington, West Virginia.
ELDERS: Marilyn Lilly and Jaclyn Harris were recently elected as session elders for the slate for 2024 at Enslow Park Presbyterian Church. Continuing members of Class of 2022 include John Chambers, Paul Foard, Michelly Frizao and Rocky Harris. Continuing members of Class of 2023 are Shirley Birchfield, Linda Brewster, Rodrigo Almeida and Jan Gossett. Their service and leadership are greatly appreciated.
COMPLETED: Patrick Aaron Childers, Garrett M. Scheibelhood and Brennan Keith Simpkins, all City of Huntington firefighters, recently completed the U.S. Department of Labor’s Apprenticeship Program, which includes 3,000 hours of formal instruction and 3,000 hours of supervised, on-the-job training. These firefighters are now eligible to be certified to be journeymen and have met requirements for the National Fire Protection Association 1001 standard.
MASCOT: Mary G. Roush of Mason, West Virginia, was named the 2022-23 Mountaineer Mascot during a recent men’s basketball game at WVU Coliseum. She is the first freshman to become a mascot and the third female in nine decades named as the 68th Mountaineer Mascot. The freshman is an advertising and public relations major with a minor in sports communication. Congratulations, Mary, on setting these records.
RECOGNIZED: Cassidy Brammer of Kenova was named to the dean’s list at Cedarville University in Ohio for the fall semester. She is majoring in psychology. This recognition requires the student to obtain a 3.75 grade point average or higher for the semester and carry a minimum of 12 credit hours.
FIREFIGHTER: Derek Howell, 25, is the newest firefighter at Ironton Fire Department. He has been with the Paint Creek Joint EMS and Fire District in Highland County the past four years. Welcome to Ironton, Derek.
LATE BIRTHDAYS: Glenn Stotts, Kristin Johnson, March 1; Mike Hager, March 2; MacKenzie Barbera, Judy Hayes, March 3; Patty Justice, Andrew Damron, Luke Damron, March 4; Paul Turman Jr., Alan Beasley, March 5; Mildred Maynard, March 7; Laura Blake, March 8; Kylie Fisher, March 10.
CHUCKLE: Al was sitting on the park bench watching all the couples walking by. He looked over to the guy sitting beside him and sadly said: “I started playing hide and seek with my girlfriend two years ago. She is so good at it that I haven’t found her yet.”
Send items to Brenda Lucas, P.O. Box 596, Ona, WV 25545; fax to 304-526-2857; or email to bklucas53@aol.com.
AND COUNTING: Congratulations to the Putnam County Schools Regional Math Field Day participants traveling to the University of Charleston in early March to compete for top math honors and a chance to represent the Region at the West Virginia State Math Field Day in April. The top three scoring fourth through ninth graders and the top 10 10th through 12th graders at high school level advance to the WV State Math Field Day April 23 at West Virginia University. Regional winners include grade 5: Cruz Berry, Winfield Elementary, third place, and Blaise Liu, West Teays Elementary, alternate; grade 6: Madison McDavid, Winfield Middle, first place; grade 7: Conner Westfall, Hurricane Middle, first place, and Nikolaus von Wulffen, Winfield Middle, second place; grade 8: Erin Walls, Winfield Middle, second place, and Robby Kyer, Hurricane Middle, third place; grade 9: Cole Whittington, Buffalo High, second place, and Mason Dailey, Winfield High, third place; grade 10-12: Presley Lucas, Hurricane High, first place and winner of a $3,000 scholarship to UC for four years, and Carter Leadman, Hurricane High, second and winner of a $3,000 scholarship to UC for four years. Other students who placed include Walker Killian, Winfield High, fifth; Audrey Hall, Hurricane High, sixth; Joey Chiu, Teays Valley Christian, ninth; Tommy Moore, Winfield High, 10th; Domenick Hoh, Hurricane High, 11th (alternate); and Connor Stonestreet, Hurricane High, 13th (alternate).