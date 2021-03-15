DISCUSSION: “Colon Health” is discussed by Dr. Matthew Hofeldt during the monthly Facebook Live event at 9 a.m. Tuesday, March 16, through HIMG.
APPOINTED: Rod Hieneman with Community Hospice since late 2020 has been appointed its new chief executive officer, replacing Susan Hunt, recently retiring as longtime executive director. The Greenup County High graduate has a bachelor of health science, health administration degree from the University of Kentucky and a master’s of hospital and health administration degree from Xavier University. He most recently served as chief operating officer at Our Lady of Bellefonte Hospital, where he was employed 25 years. He and wife, Linette, are parents of Sara and Sydney.
DONATIONS: A donation drive to benefit the Habitat for Humanity of the Tri-State Restore continues through May 20. The event is sponsored by Generation Huntington, the young professionals committee of Huntington Regional Chamber of Commerce. Eligible donation items include furniture, dishes, lamps, pots and pans, building materials, cabinets, books, antiques, working appliances, vinyl albums, tools and art. Non-acceptable donation items are clothing, linens, baby furniture, old tube TVs or broken or hazardous items. Contact 304-781-1333.
LISTED: Fifteen Kitts Hill, Ohio, residents were among 272 students to be named to the dean’s list at Ohio University Southern in Ironton for the fall 2020 semester. They include Connor Archer, Brooklynn Blakeman, Brooklyn Bryant, Reid Carrico, Clarissa Cochran, Natalie Fields, Alison Franz, Lindsey Harper, Grace Jenkins, Danielle Mathes, Lexie Payne, Grace Stevens, Myra Stevens, Olivia Tackett and Allison White.
WRITERS: The monthly Writers Can Read Series continues virtually as a Zoom meeting from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Monday, March 15. Featured are Ellen Birkett Morris, award-winning, multi-genre writer, teacher and editor of Louisville, Kentucky, and Meredith Sue Willis, writer, teacher and enthusiastic reader born and raised in West Virginia. Visit https://www.facebook.com/WritersCanRead.
ELDERS: Three newly ordained elders join the three returning to active service at Kuhn Memorial Presbyterian Church, Barboursville. New ones are Kevin Dennison, Jon-Tyler Roach and Merritt True. Returning ones include Nancy McIntosh and John R. Thomas.
OFFICERS: New officers were recently elected to serve the Lawrence County Township Association. They include Brian Pinkerman, president; Larry Pernestti, treasurer; Cheryl Jenkins, secretary; and Cole Webb, vice president.
COMPLETED: Eight Kentuckians completed their degrees in fall 2020 at University of the Cumberlands, Williamsburg, Kentucky. Four from Grayson included Jennifer Flannery, bachelor of science in psychology; William Billman, education specialist in supervisor of instruction; Corey Gee, education specialist in principal; and Jordan Snyder, master of arts in teaching. Two from Catlettsburg were Julie Yates, master of arts in teaching, and Megan Hulett, master of arts education in school counseling. Ashland students were Ralph Carr, education specialist in principal, and Kayla Fleming, master of arts in teaching.
CHUCKLE: The new preacher, at his first service, had a pitcher of water and a glass on the pulpit. As he preached, he drank until the pitcher of water was completely gone. After the service someone asked an old woman of the church, “How did you like the new pastor?” “Fine,” she said, “but he’s the first windmill I ever saw that was run by water.”