CHAMPIONS: Four first-place finishes -- Pom, Game Day, Jazz and Hip Hop -- were collected by Russell Middle School Dance Team in the National Dance Alliance championships in early March conducted in Orlando, Fla. Team members included Sydney Hobbs, Mya Sarver, Jade Lemaster, Reagan Burgess, Reanna Allen, Audrey Virgin, Aubree Webb, Emma Whaley, Tinsley Snyder and Katie Floyd.

SHOW: Riverdance performs its 25th anniversary theatrical show consisting mainly of traditional Irish music and dance at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 22, at Charleston's Clay Center. Tickets are $43.11, $64.36 or $91.11.

Send items to Brenda Lucas, P.O. Box 596, Ona, WV 25545; fax to 304-526-2857; or email bklucas53@aol.com.

