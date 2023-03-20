CHAMPIONS: Four first-place finishes -- Pom, Game Day, Jazz and Hip Hop -- were collected by Russell Middle School Dance Team in the National Dance Alliance championships in early March conducted in Orlando, Fla. Team members included Sydney Hobbs, Mya Sarver, Jade Lemaster, Reagan Burgess, Reanna Allen, Audrey Virgin, Aubree Webb, Emma Whaley, Tinsley Snyder and Katie Floyd.
SHOW: Riverdance performs its 25th anniversary theatrical show consisting mainly of traditional Irish music and dance at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 22, at Charleston's Clay Center. Tickets are $43.11, $64.36 or $91.11.
NAMED: Fifteen Louisa, Ky., residents were among 199 students to be named to the dean's list at Ashland Community and Technical College for the fall semester. They include Ashley Elizabeth Bell, Kynzie Mackaila Borders, Nyoka Darlene Chaffin, Jeremy Chandler, Thomas Glenn Dalton, Christopher Blake Deyo, Torin N. Gelner, James Andrew Hayes, Logan Zachariah May, Donald Lee McClelland, Korrina Messer, Jennifer Pack, Joshua Israel Robinette, Jacob Gabriel Savage and Montanna Rayne Sturgill. To be eligible, students must earn a 3.5 to 3.9 grade point average and successfully complete at least 12 KCTCS semester credits of course work numbered 100 or above (excluding any courses considered developmental and without withdrawing from a course).
WORKSHOP: Robin Arnett, instructor, offers a hands-on workshop in making cold process lye soap at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 25, at Olive Hill Center for Arts and Education. To register, contact 606-207-1480 or ohcae.org.
LISTED: Michael Lockhart, Tevan Marion, Jessica Martin, Abby Maynard, Carrie McClanahan, Hannah McComas, Elizabeth McCune, Kyle McGlone, Morgan McClanahan, Aaliyah Meadows, Raymond Melton, Jacqueline Meredith and Hannah Messinger were among 200-plus students to be named to the dean's list at Mountwest Community and Technical College for the fall semester. To qualify, students must have been registered for 12 or more hours of courses for which they are receiving letter grades and have a grade point average of 3.3 or above at semester's end.
SUBMISSIONS: Grayson Gallery and Art Center seeks submissions for the annual Women in the Arts exhibit in observation of Women's History Month. Three original pieces in any medium and subject may be submitted by female artists from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, March 25, and Monday, March 27, at the gallery, 301 East Third St., Grayson, Ky. No entry fee is charged. Each piece, including three D pieces, must include artist's name, title, medium and price on back. Paintings should be wired for hanging. A free opening reception is from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, March 31, when awards are announced.
WRESTLERS: Eight Barboursville Middle School students recently placed in their division's weight class among the best wrestlers in the West Virginia Youth Wrestling Association's 2023 state championship. Participating students were Matthew Reese, Cohen Prouse, Briahna Ramey, Addison Denning, Annalise Humphreys, Annabelle Ward, Jordan Murrell and Lucas Ward.
DEGREED: Nicholas Mounts of South Webster, Ohio, was one of more than 775 students at Youngstown State University awarded undergraduate and advance degrees and certificates at the university's fall commencement ceremony. He earned a Master of Science in education in curriculum and instruction -- digital teaching and learning.
TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Mic Boshell, Bill Jarrell.
CHUCKLE: A man was sitting on his front stoop staring morosely at the ground when his neighbor strolled over. The neighbor tried to start a conversation several times, but the older man barely responded. Finally, the neighbor asked what the problem was. “Well,” the man said, “I ran afoul of one of those questions women ask. Now I’m in the doghouse.” “What kind of question?” the neighbor asked. “My wife asked me if I would still love her when she was old, fat and ugly.” “That’s easy,” said the neighbor. “You just say, ‘Of course, I will.’” “Yeah,” said the other man, “that’s what I meant to say. But what came out was, ‘Of course I do.’”
Send items to Brenda Lucas, P.O. Box 596, Ona, WV 25545; fax to 304-526-2857; or email bklucas53@aol.com.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.