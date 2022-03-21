MEET: Huntington Cabell Republican Women meets at 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 23, at Savannah’s Restaurant, 1208 6th Ave. Republican candidates for office speak. The cost is $20. Reservations due Monday, March 21, by contacting JoAnn Odum Alrich, first vice president, 302-545-3958 or joannaldrich@comcast.net.
NAMED: Three Ohio residents were named to the dean’s list at Ohio University’s College of Business for the fall semester. They include Loren Horner and Justin Mount, both of Kitts Hill, and Grace Potter of Oak Hill.
EVENT: “L.O.L. Surprise! Live,” toy and children’s entertainment industry phenomenon launching in 2016, begins at 6 p.m. Wednesday, March 23, at Charleston Clay Center. Tickets are $28 to $168.
RECOGNIZED: Twenty of the 80 members serving the Fifth Avenue Baptist Church for at least 50 years and recognized at the recent Member Recognition Sunday celebration include Ginny Adkins, Scott Ballard, Patricia Bias, Gay Bird, Judy Blevins, Alice Bobersky, Sandy Brown, Bill Bunch, Viki Caldwell, Joel Carr II, Jill Chapman, David Click, Philip Cline, Kim Copley, Sharon Davis, Juanita Duncan, David Elmore, Mary Beth Elmore, Josephine Fidler and Jane Fotos.
COURSE: A free ACT Review Course is from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, March 26, at Providence Church, 5865 Davis Creek Road, Barboursville. The Math ACT review is from 10:30 am. to 12:30 p.m. The English review is from 1 to 3 p.m. A free grab-and-go-lunch is available for students in the building. The book, “The Official ACT Prep Guide, 2021-2022, may be purchased for a practice test before class. Registration is required. Email actprovidence@gmail.com.
NEW MEMBER: Randy Christian, long-time library patron and engineer at Electro Craft, became the newest member of the seven-member Gallia County District Library Board of Trustees board governing the Dr. Samuel L. Bossard Memorial Library of Gallia County, Gallipolis, Ohio. He was appointed by Judge Evans for a seven-year term, effective March 1. He also serves as the Gallia Academy High School Varsity Team Coach and has an associate degree in graphic design from Hocking College and a bachelor of science in industrial technologies from University of Rio Grande. He joins the other members including Jacob Attar, Traci Good, Robbie Jankins, Leanna Martin, Debbie Rhodes and Larry Shong.
CONFERENCE: The Appalachian Ministry Conference takes place from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Thursday, March 24, at Tri-State Bible College, 506 Margaret St., South Point, Ohio. Topics include “Church Planting,” “Biblical Counseling,” “Ministry to Hurting Families” and others. Lunch is provided. Call 740-377-2520.
STEPPING DOWN: After 13 years as dean of Marshall University College of Science, Dr. Charles “Chuck” Somerville steps down, effective June 30, to return to the faculty for the fall semester. He has been at MU 25 years. He has a bachelor of science in microbiology with a certificate in marine science from Penn State University in 1978, completed his Ph.D. in marine microbiology in 1989 at University of Maryland, College Park. Also worked in a postdoctoral position for Centre National de la Recherche Scientifique at Marine Biological Station in Rocoff, France, where he studied red and brown algae on the Brittany coast. In 1991, he returned to the U.S. to become a project microbiologist at U.S. EPA laboratory in Gulf Breeze, Fla., and moved to Panama City, Fla., in 1993, to work in U.S. Air Force Armstrong Laboratory, Environics Division, at Tyndall Air Force Base. In 1997, he became assistant professor in biological sciences at MU. There’s no doubt his service, dedication, knowledge and leadership will be missed during and after the transition, but he will be welcomed back into the faculty realm.
SERVICE: First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) hosts a candlelight prayer service for peace in Ukraine and the world at 6 p.m. Wednesday, March 23, at 1930 Winchester Ave, Ashland. The service is available on Facebook. Call 606-324-5335.
ESSAYS: County Commissioners’ Association of West Virginia hosts an annual essay contest in honor of April being National County Government Month. Open to eighth-graders in the state, students are to type a 500-word essay on the topic, “How does my county commission make life better for me?” First-, second- and third-place student winners and their teacher are awarded prizes — first-place receives $500; second place, $300; and third-place, $200. Five honorable mention students are awarded $50. Entries must be emailed to jennifer@ccawv.org by 5 p.m. Friday, April 22. For applications, contact www.ccawv.org. Winners are announced by Monday, May 2. Other information is available by contacting Jennifer Piercy, jennifer@ccawv.org or 304-345-4639.
CHUCKLE: During the physical fitness class, Henry had everyone lie on their backs with their legs up as if pedaling a bike. After several minutes, one man suddenly stopped. “Why did you stop pedaling?” Henry shouted. “I didn’t stop,” the man said, wheezing. “I’m coasting.”